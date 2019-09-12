Free Music! Jax Jones “Snacks” Is Tasty Food For Your Ears

( ** Please allow a few short seconds for you free lsitening tracks to download and hit the dance floor! ** )

It’s not easy to come by an album like this which contains hit after hit after hit like ‘Snacks ( Supersized )’ does.

Artist, producer, singer, songwriter, DJ, remixer and self-taught multi-instrumentalist Jax Jones is currently the No. 1 British Dance Export and one of the world’s most sought after producers, receiving over 3 billion global streams to date releasing 6 consecutive UK Hit singles scoring him Grammy & BRIT awards.

Snacks (Supersize) includes Jones’ recent singles, ‘One Touch’ with Jess Glynne and ‘Harder’, a collaboration with pop powerhouse Bebe Rexha. Speaking of the latter collaboration, Jones said: “Me and Camille have a great relationship and we’ve enjoyed a lot of success together – ‘All Day and Night’ and ‘Ring Ring’ – so to join forces with her and Steve Mac, who I’ve looked up to for a long time, was a great opportunity for me to try something different and flex my pop muscles. Bebe Rexha linking up with us on this record was the icing on the cake, she’s pretty iconic and is just a don. ‘All Day and Night’ was for the clubs, this one’s the daytime snack”.

Track 01: Housework (ft. Mike Dunn & MNEK) / 2:37

Track 14: This Is Real (ft. Ella Henderson) / 3:19

After listening to all crisp, outstandingly danceable 15 tracks on ‘Snacks’, several which were featured on a previously released JJ EP, it is easy to understand why it is the perfect recording for the dance floor playlist generation and harder to put down than a bag of Doritos Cool Ranch. Snack on! – Mez –

‘Snacks’ Tracks:

House Work‘ (ft. Mike Dunn & MNEK)

’Jacques‘ (with Tove Lo)

’You Don’t Know Me‘ (ft. RAYE)

’Harder‘ (with Bebe Rexha)

’Ring Ring‘ (with Mabel & Rich The Kid)

’Instruction‘ (ft. Demi Lovato & Stefflon Don)

’Play‘ (with Years & Years)

’100 Times‘

’Breathe‘ (ft. Ina Wroldsen)

’Cruel‘

’All Day And Night‘ (Europa – Martin Solveig & Jax Jones – with Madison Beer)

’One Touch‘ (with Jess Glynne)

’All 4 U‘

’This Is Real‘ (ft. Ella Henderson)

’Tequila Time’ (Outro)