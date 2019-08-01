Free Music! DJ Snake Does As He Pleases With Carte Blanche

* Please a few short seconds for your free listening tracks to download and play *

To have Carte Blanche is, according to Merriam-Wbester, to have “full discretionary power.” In other words it means freedom to do what one wants to or thinks is best, and by the time of this sophomore album, DJ Snake has far and well proven that what he thinks is best is sure to fire up the charts, be them Dance/Electronic, R&B/Hip-Hop, Latin or Pop.

A native of Paris, France Snake names his country’s cultural melting pot as well as his worldwide travels in recent years as a key inspiration for making the recently released genre-defying sound of Carte Blanche. This 17 track musical blender goes wherever it damn well so pleases and in doing so, DJ Snake finds the groove that’s perfect for which is just about every groove possible.

“Made In France” features Tchami, Malaa and Mercer — the canon of his Pardon My French friends — on a perfectly PMF hip-hop house groove. The monstrous “Enzo,” previously released with vocals from Sheck Wes, Offset, 21 Savage and Gucci Mane puts the hip-hop out front. “Smile” comes next with Bryson Tiller on some almost DJ Khaled-esque R&B – and it’s around this time you realize, you just listened to eight songs in a row, all of them a different style from the last.

The album also features the double-platinum single, “Taki Taki”, featuring Selena Gomez Ozuna and Cardi B and is the second global No 1 record for the DJ. Also guesting on the new release are Cardi B., J Blavin and Sean Paul to name a few more huge names from across several musical genres.

Says the Snake in his recent press release to sum things up, “‘Carte Blanche, for me, means freedom to do whatever you want. And that’s how I work. No formula to follow. I wanted to make a summer album with a mixtape feel, of all the sounds I want to hear in summer and I went to artists I knew could do exactly that.”

Tracklist:

1.Butterfly Effect

2.Quiet Storm (feat. Zomboy)

3.When the Lights Go Down

4.Recognize (feat. Majid Jordan)

5.No More (feat. ZHU)

6.Made In France (feat. Tchami, Malaa & Mercer)

7.Enzo (feat. Offset, 21 Savage & Gucci Mane)

8.Smile (feat. Bryson Tiller)

9.Try Me (feat. Plastic Toy)

10.Loco Contigo

11.Taki Taki (feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B)

12.Fuego (feat. Tainy)

13.Magenta Riddim

14.Frequency 75

15.SouthSide

16.No Option (feat. Burna Boy)

17.Paris (feat. GASHI)