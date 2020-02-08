When the magazine was started in 1991 we always showed the beach lifestyle. Surfing, travel, pros, groms, and the girls who enjoyed surfing and the beach. Issue #1 we put a photo of a bikini clad girl and the ESM Girl was born. Over the 26 years of the magazines run, The ESM Girl was by far the most popular page issue after issue. Going to the beach on a warm sunny day is what it has always been about. The photos posted are of a few ESM Girls and a few photos that never made it to print. Beautiful girls each in there own way.