Who Da Guy? With ESA All-Star / Team USA’s Braden Kopec, Presented By WRV

Full name: Braeden Dune Kopec

Age: 12

Hometown and state: Hammock, Florida

Nickname: A few people have called me Brae and Dugan likes to try and call me Billy which is an inside joke. I was never big on having a nickname but Brett Simpson calls me Braedo and I was like okay, that’s cool!

Education: Homeschooled, straight A’s!

Homebreak: Ponce Inlet and Flagler Beach Pier

Sponsors: O’Neill, Channel Islands, Native Eyewear, FCS, Nixon, SunBum, Surf Station surf shop.

Results: 2019

ECO PRO Surf Series, 1 st Jr. Pro

Jr. Pro WSA Championship Tour, final overall ranking 8 th – 2018/19 season

– 2018/19 season ESA SE Regional Championships, 1 st u16 ( Title #7 ), 2 nd u18, 4 th u14

u16 ( ), 2 u18, 4 u14 NSSA East Coast Championships, 1 st Explorer Menehune 12u ( Title #6 ), 2 nd Open Boys 12u, 3 rd Open Juniors 15u

Explorer Menehune 12u ( ), 2 Open Boys 12u, 3 Open Juniors 15u USA Surfing Prime, New Jersey, 4 th u16

u16 O’Neill Grom Tour, Jacksonville, 1 st u14, 2 nd Open

u14, 2 Open WSA Championship Tour, Huntington Beach Pier, 2 nd u14

u14 O’Neill Grom Tour, Melbourne FL, 1 st u14, 2 nd Open

u14, 2 Open ESA All Star

Results 2018:

USA Surfing Prime East 2017/2018 Season Champion u12.

WSA Championship Tour, San Clemente Pier, 4 th u14

u14 Tommy Tant Jr. Pro, 3 rd

USA Surfing Prime, 3 rd u16 , AC NJ

u16 , AC NJ ESA East Coast Championships, 1 st u12 ( Title #5 )

u12 ( ) Vans East Coast Surfing Championships, 3 rd 14u

14u Rip Curl Grom Search Banzai Bowls Maneuver of the Event Award, FL

Rip Curl Grom Search, North Carolina, 1 st 12u

1 12u Rip Curl Grom Search, Florida 2 nd 14u

14u NSSA Middle School National Championships, 2 nd place team

place team O’Neill Grom Tour, Jacksonville, 1 st Open, 2 nd u14

Open, 2 u14 ESA Regional Championships, 1 st u12 ( Title #4 ) & 4 th u14

u12 ( ) & 4 u14 WSA Championship Tour, Salt Creek, 4 th u12

u12 NSSA East Coast Championships, 3 rd Explorer Menehune, 5 th Open Boys

Explorer Menehune, 5 Open Boys Nixon Most Radical Maneuver of the Event Award (O’Neill Grom Tour)

O’Neill Grom Tour, Melbourne FL, 1 st u14

u14 ESA All Star Team

Crew: I hang and surf with Shea a lot, and honesty whichever one of my pals might be out in the line-up at the FB pier or NSB or Ponce I actually like to surf with anyone and everyone young and older.

Strongest maneuver: Backside vert

Magic board: Right now I’m riding a couple insane boards that Britt Merrick personally shaped for me which was super cool. I’ve been riding a mix of CI models over the past couple years. The poly and spine-tek Fevers he made must have some magic in them because I immediately picked up my 6th and 7th East Coast Titles on those boards. The entire CI crew are so incredible at what they do! They’ve been amazing to work with. Dimensions?? They’re changing constantly because I’ve been ordering new boards every few weeks because I’m growing but I’ve been on a 5-2 recently.

Best day surfing: No particular day stands out but there’s definitely been some epic days that I’ve hit it just right in Costa at Pavones and a couple other of my favorite spots there. Maybe one of my favorite days was that last 15 seconds of my 2018 Easterns heat when the waves were epic and I paddled out for that last right that came through to take the win!! Yeah, I guess that one stands out in my memory of best days.

Best East Coast surf spot: Ponce because I’m a regular footer and during hurricane swells the rights are sooo perfect. But even outside of hurricane swells Ponce seems to always work and you can’t beat it when the winds and tides all line up. The Flagler Beach Pier I think is often overlooked as a legit wave because when it’s on, it’s on!

Best surf trip experience: Strike mission to Pavones. We nailed it just right. Seven days of endless lefts. It was a neat truck ride getting there and we had this super cool place to say right on the point. Lowers cobblestone is easy compared to walking over the Pavones rocks after a leg burning session there! Definitely worth it though!! Speaking of Lowers though it was super cool when I was surfing there and Kelly was only a few feet away. He generated speed like I’ve never seen so that made that Cali trip one of the best too!

Should Kelly retire or stay on tour and what should he do when he does hang it up? This is an easy question. He should retire. Come back home to Florida and surf with me every day!!

Local hero: Wow, that’s tough question because there are so many great people and role models that I’ve become friends with and that I spend time surfing with like Holeman, CT, Shea and Cory and Frieda and a bunch of others. It’s just so cool that these people and several others are right here in Florida and accomplished so much in their careers and in the surfing community!

Inspirations: I get inspired from a lot of different people – some a lot, some a little, some how they surf, some how they act in and out of the water. I try to see the best and let that push me to be better in the water and as a person.

All-time buzz kill: Watching people be or become mean. Such a bummer. It’d be better if everyone was nice and got along.

Time spent out of the water: School, jujitsu, fishing, skating and training.

Worst surf injury: I’ve been right next to some gnarly ones like shark bites and boards to the face but fortunately haven’t had a surf injury myself.

Nastiest lineup: Hmmm I guess I’d have to say Lowers at certain times but I still love it even when it’s packed!

Non-surfing sponsor: Mountain Dew… no I guess it’d be RAM trucks so that maybe they’d give me one when I turn 16! Wait, actually a bank because then I could buy as many RAMs and cases of Mountain Dew as I want and still have cash left!

Worst wipeout: Taking off late at Hermosa when it’s super heavy or when I went over the falls at Negra knowing the rocks were inches away.

Recommended website: I don’t spend much time looking at websites except for Surfline, WSL, and JOB’s clips

Girlfriend or no: No way am I saying anything about this topic except I’m single so DM me on Insta!! Ha ha!!

How important is social media to you as far as your surfing goes? Social media doesn’t impact me or my surfing. I of course use it but it’s definitely not something I consider to be important. I guess some people do. I think the nice parts of it are cool but there’s a crazy part to it too, people are addicted to it which is pretty wild.

Facebook, Instagram or Twitter? Instagram because it’s cool to see what my friends from far away places like California or Costa Rica are doing. It’s pretty amazing to be able to connect with anyone anywhere in the world.

Song in your head to surf with: Imagine Dragons…Thunder

Best local hangout: Hanger 15.

Personalized license plate: YOUKOOK

Wheels: My mom is my chauffeur. She put like 14,000 miles on her new truck in like 4 months hauling me around to surf spots.

Ambitions: The easy answer for both short and long term is what every grom wants… make the tour. But I understand the reality too so the fact that so few “make it” really pushes me harder and harder to develop my surfing. I’ve accomplished some of my short term ones when I picked up my 6th and 7th titles recently at NSSA and ESA championships. My future short and long term goals I’d rather not say – don’t want to jinx myself! Of course surfing is a big part of those goals. I’ve had a great 2018-2019 season with some solid results, significant wins and podium appearances in major events at NSSA, ESA, GromSearch and Prime and west coast events and I’ll try to keep that momentum going.

Epitaph: Braeden Dune Kopec. Had some great wins but today wasn’t one of them. LOL!

Favorite quotation: It’s nice to be important but it’s more important to be nice. My dad’s grandparents had this as one of their favorite sayings and it’s so true.

Biggest virtue: I always try to be a good person and do the right thing in life.

Dirtiest habit: I’m a pretty clean kid but I have a bad habit starting to eat ice cream and just keep eating and eating and eating.

Overrated: Being too cool

Underrated: Shaping machines.

Name drop: Kelly when I was like 4 at Cocoa Beach Pier. Every time I’ve met him since he’s been super cool. I was out in Cali and we surfed together a couple years ago and I was on my Quiet Flight and we talked about his days on a QF. That was cool. Surfed a session with Machado in Huntington. He was super nice. Frieda Zamba is kind of like my second mom. She pushes me to the best I can be. I love surfing with her. She bakes the best cookies when I visit. And Richie Collins threw me a birthday party at his house in California which was super nice of him.

11th Commandment: Just be nice all the time. It won’t kill ya.

Breaking the law: Nothing I’d go to jail for but I’ve snuck into places but I can’t give ya details! The dumbest stunt… when I was 4 I was such a slow eater and my parents got tired of waiting, cleaned up the kitchen and left me at the table. After a while I got up, walked my plate over to the toilet and scraped everything off my plate into the toilet. Sat back down at the table. Waited few minutes and yelled “I’m all done!”. My parents were suspicious. And sure enough I got busted because I forgot to flush the food down the toilet! I was so busted.

Biggest phobia: I guess I’m kind of claustrophobic

Feral or five-star? I travel a lot and don’t really mind where I stay but I’ve stayed at some really neat places so I guess if you’re paying I’m staying 5 star!

What does it mean to you to be an East Coast surfer? You grovel…a lot.

Lesson learned the hard way: Not tying my shoes when I was skateboarding… gave myself a really bad face plant on some seriously rough asphalt when I was like 6 or 7….messed me up pretty good!

Message for today’s misguided youth: Set the phone down, be real friends, get off social media and actually be social.

Secret other life: Don’t have one

Credit due: God, my mom and dad, my coaches, and some really incredible sponsors and those who believe in me.

If I could pick a superpower… Breathing underwater. I’d duck dive once when I paddle out and swim 100 yards under water going right under every wave until I was on the outside.

Jet-skis are for… giving me rides back out to the line-up. The lifeguards at O-side are awesome and hooked me a few times recently on the sled. Felt like the WSL!

If I could do one thing over again… I’d be born with Slater’s talents!

I snaked… I really don’t know the last time I snaked someone in the line-up but if I do it’s never intentional ….except for when I do it to my dad! I can’t resist doing it to him. Drives him so crazy that I don’t give him the good ones!

What is today’s surf culture lacking? Sportsmanship. Some of the simpleness of surfing in the 80’s and 90’s

What question should we have asked you but didn’t and please answer it: What are you most proud of? My seven titles.

Last words: I’m an honest person. I love to experience new things.