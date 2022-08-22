Presented by our Friends Of The Porpoise at WRV, check ’em out here https://www.waveridingvehicles.com

How long has it been since I’ve seen decent enough waves to shoot? Well, todays posting date is August 22, 2002 and the photos below were, according to the embedded image file metadata were mostly shot between the first and second week of May. That’s a pretty long, g-dang ‘effing time for me, a guy who has always set a pretty low bar wave quality-wise, to pick the camera up and starting firing away. Why I did not post this batch from my annual Spring trip to shoot the Eastern Surfing Associations 2022 Mid-Atlantic Regionals at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head I’m not quite sure but it may have had something to do with 1 ) just not having a ton of great action from that 3 week trip in general and also that some of the best ones did get ran in a Surfline swell story. But they did not use them all and the sad fact that there hasn’t been jack squat to shoot since then well, why not now? And do you really need much of an excuse to run mostly yet unseen surf shots taken on the ‘Banks while waiting for that first tropical system to bust this seasons cherry wide open ? We say no and here ya’ go. – Mez –