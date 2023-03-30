Report and captions by Tom Dugan, photos by Tom Dugan and Mike Vuocolo

The 9th annual Beach N’ Board Fest was held March 8-12-2023 at Shepard Park in Cocoa Beach, FL. The beach park is located directly behind Ron Jon’s Surf Shop, the event’s main sponsor. The event featured the Quicksilver Men’s and Jr. Men’s Pro, along with the Roxy Women’s and Jr. Women’s Pro.

The surf portion of the fest started Wednesday with a windy and overcast day and very small 2 ft surf. Day two, Thursday, the surf jumped to 4 ft wind chop, but very contestable conditions, and plenty of good surfing going down. Friday morning arrived with clear skies, sun, 4 foot waves, and offshore winds that stayed around for the next three days along with good wave size, making this year’s contest one for the books. From Friday thru Sunday it was a delight to see Cocoa Beach really doing its thing with incredible surf and world class surfing. There were contestants from all over the world including Peru, Costa Rica, Canada, Barbados, Japan, and the Dominican Republic. The U.S. had representatives from California, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and of course all up and down the East Coast, making it truly a world class competition.