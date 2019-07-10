Who Cut The Mustard At The Hotdogz Vintage Log Comp ?

The 1st Annual Hot Dogz on a Stix Vintage Long board Surf Contest

By Barry Pasonski

On July 5, 2019 at Lincoln Street Beach in Cape Canaveral, FL , the Core Surf Core Board Shop put on a ‘Real 1960’s Log Contest.’ This was the vision of shop owner Dennis Griffin who wanted to have a summer surf contest that featured vintage surfboards or “Logs” from the 1960’s or earlier. He wanted to have an event that showcased these long and super heavy surfboards with giant fins or keels. They are known as “Logs” because of their enormous size that are from an historic era that is long gone and often forgotten. Collectors “relish” these boards LOL. Most logs weigh 30 to 50 pounds and are 9 to 10+ feet in length. A “Hot Dog” or “Hot Dogger” is what they called a surfer in the 1960’s that was really good at proudly showing off or “Hot Dogging” their exceptional surfing skills. The “Hot Dogs” were surfing here. It was only $5 to enter too.

The idea was simple. Show up with your old “Log” and take on the best contemporary long boarders in Florida and see who can win on these giant boards. This sounds pretty simple until you gotta carry the board down to the water and actually catch waves on it. If you didn’t have your own “log” you could draw straws and ride one of 5 “logs” provided by Core Surf Shop. The judging criterion was based on finding an overall winner and also rewarding the highest single wave score during the competition.

Everyone on the East Coast knows that to find fun ridable waves is pretty tough. To find contestable surf in July and in Central Florida is even harder. Surfers did just that. There were really fun waist high waves all day long and one didn’t have to run for cover from the sometimes severe thunderstorms that built up quickly with very little warning.

Here’s how it went down. Thirty two contestants paddled out in 4 man heats where 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place of the first round were “seeded” on to later rounds. There were old but highly reconditioned surfboards by Hansen, Hobie, CC Rider, Abercrombie & Fitch, Oceanside, and Daytona. Saxon Wilson of Indialantic, FL put on a clinic in his first round heat by showing extreme mastery and control of a Hansen 50/50 and looked like he was gonna be hard to beat. Brent Russell of Cocoa Beach, FL answered back in his first round heat on a CC Rider by scoring a unanimous 9.0 across the judges’ sheets when he took off on a larger left breaking wave and casually stood on the nose all the way to the inside and blasted a searing re-entry on the oncoming white water. Many people think this might have been the best wave ridden on the second day of the 4th of July weekend in the entire State of Florida.

The semi-finals did not disappoint although the tide began quickly draining out low. In the first semi-final Saxon Wilson and Brent Russell met each other for the first time. Female standout surfer Jessie Restivo of Satellite Beach, FL on a Hobie and also young “Hot Dogger” Sky Blumenfeld, 14, of Flagler Beach, FL on a classic Oceanside Nose Rider were in there too. Sky also known as “Turtle” won Best Cutback at a recent Joel Tudor Duct Tape Invitational Contest. This by far was the best heat of the event. Wilson and Russell handily advanced on to the finals. It seemed like every time that Saxon and Brent surfed the waves suddenly got better. Saxon won this semi-final and Brent got 2nd. The major difference is that Saxon got the better waves on the outside that pushed all the way thru to the inside, and Brent had solid nose rides and maneuvers that were only on the inside sections.

The second semi-final included up and coming local threat Sebastian Baker from Cocoa Beach,FL on a weathered Hobie and Ryan Conklin from Flagler Beach FL on a super long Hobie with “ Susie Cream Cheese “hand painted on the tail. Also in this heat were a very stylish Erica Peek from Cocoa Beach, FL on a vintage Abercrombie & Fitch, and Gary Karczewski from Playalinda Beach, FL riding a 1967 Hansen 50/50. Erica is Brent Russell’s wife. Sebastian Baker and Ryan Conklin caught a couple of slightly better waves in the rapidly dropping tide and windier beach break conditions to move on to the finals. In the Final it was once again the battle of the wave magnets show. In the end it was Saxon Wilson first and Brent Russell second to wind down a great day of fun on Florida’s Space Coast. A special shout out to Willy Cole who surfed in the contest and “stepped up” as the beach announcer. A special thanks to all who helped and we will do this contest again very soon. – Barry Pasonski –

Final Results:

Saxon Wilson Brent Russell Ryan Conklin Sebastian Baker Jessie Restivo / Erica Peek

Best Single Score: Brent Russell 9.0 in Heat 4 of Round 1