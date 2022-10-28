Photos By Dugan & Mez

One of the great feel good events of the year that actually makes less privileged people in feel good in a whole lot of different ways, the FL based Tommy Tant Memorial Classic, starts tomorrow and we can promise you with 100% certainty that there will be no other stretch of sandbar surfed more radically during these two coming days. To help get the word out here is just a small sampling of just how ultra gnarly the action will be from the Pro divisions, to the ladies, longboarders and on down to the Guppy Push In which is always the crowd favorite. Please get on down to Flagler Pier this weekend and throw as much love and support as you can for this top rankin’ event !