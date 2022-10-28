Photos By Dugan & Mez
One of the great feel good events of the year that actually makes less privileged people in feel good in a whole lot of different ways, the FL based Tommy Tant Memorial Classic, starts tomorrow and we can promise you with 100% certainty that there will be no other stretch of sandbar surfed more radically during these two coming days. To help get the word out here is just a small sampling of just how ultra gnarly the action will be from the Pro divisions, to the ladies, longboarders and on down to the Guppy Push In which is always the crowd favorite. Please get on down to Flagler Pier this weekend and throw as much love and support as you can for this top rankin’ event !
Iconic Flagler Pier and the contest site as seen during the 2018 event. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
You want to see some insane Tommy Tant action? Go watch guys like 2021 Pro Division winner, Robbie Mc Cormick throw huge moves like this. Photo: Dugan @tomduganphotos
For the first time in its 20 year history, the winners in all the Pro Divisions are from Flagler Beach. Will Tant surrounded by ( l-r ) Pro Winners Haley Stephens, Ryan Huckabee, and Robbie McMormick. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Tommy Tant Memorial event co-founder and former top East Coast pro Will Tant in top contest form with this full wrap cutty in honor of brother Tom. Photo: Dugan @tomduganphotos
And let’s not forget the ladies who’s talent levels collectively as of late all along the East Coast are going off the charts like Rachel Presti on her way to first place at the 2017 comp. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Oh, and they do get some killer waves for the event this time of year way more often than not. Photo: Dugan @tomduganphotos
Into the longboard scene? We are too and in these brackets the competitors like Ryan Conklin are always going off at a break tailor made for logging. Ryan casually perched for tip time and some significant points on his way to victory in the hotly contested 2018 Pro tilt. Photo : Mez @mezapixels
The Family Tant ( l-r ) Will, Barb and Tom, have been bringing this fine community based charity comp for over two decades now. That is love and dedication pure and simple y’all. Photo: Dugan : @tomduganphotos
The all time Tommy Tant MRP ( most rad performer ), Arron Cormican of course ! Gorkin heading full steam into the inside section and going HAM as usual. Photo : Dugan @tomduganphotos
La Quenta por favor ! Transplanted to Nica these days we’re not sure if AC will show up to try and snag another win at the Tant but we would not be surprised to see him stealth in un-announced and blow up to everyones absolute delight. Will presenting the big check to one of the East Coast undisputed, all time greats. Photo: Dugan @tomduganphotos
Since he was already in town for other commitments during the 2021 event, Cam Richards decided to enter the contest as there just so happen to be an open slot. Cam was glad he did as the South Carolinian ended up with a third in the Men’s Pro and a check for his efforts. Photo : Dugan @tomduganphotos
Stoked groms always bring the energy and smiles. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Speaking of groms, stoke and energy … surfing his usual all out with power moves like this thru the lip, Carl Burger’s 12 o’clock backside got him a 3rd in the Pro Jr’s last year. Photo : Dugan @tomduganphotos
And it ain’t always the wunder-tykes bringing it, not by a long shot. In the Master Division seasoned comp vets like Ben Lacey and Jason Motes to name just a few go at it tooth, nail, hammer and tongs and anything else they can get their salty mitts on like every ride was their last on earth. Ben Lacy power hucking spray the younger teen sensations can only hope to muster one day. Photo: Dugan @tomduganphotos
Air-ron Cormican during the 2018 Tant memorial. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
The set up at the 2018 event. The Tants and the all volunteer Flagler crew unfailingly always do things first class from first horn to last. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
The highlight of every Tant contest is the paddle out. The 2019 event’s Circle Of Honor for Tommy. Photo: Mez @mezapixels