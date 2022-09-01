One of the East Coasts longest running, most beloved surfing events is set to start tomorrow, September 2 and it promises to be the Floridian surf contest of the year, one of the granddaddies of them all since surfing competition began in the sunshine state way back when.
Jake Kirschenbaum flying during the NKF 2012. PHOTO: DUGAN @tomduganphotos
Of course, easternsurf.com’s very own Tom Dugan – who has photographed most all of these events – will be there as usual capturing all the action on the beach and in the water and filing a comp report we will post sometime next week. Until then, however, we asked if Doogs would go through his files and pick some of his killer action images ( of which there are way too many to present here ) just to get everybody pumped up on this great event that has been doing decades of great things for a very important, crucial charity.
Say no more … PHOTO: DUGAN @tomduganphotos
Presented below the NKF press release to give you all the details and get out to the breach over this glorious holiday weekend and check out one of the best surf events of all time!
“The 37th Annual NKFF Rich Salick Pro-Am Surf Festival (held Sept 2-5, 2022) is one of the LARGEST surfing charity competition in the world! It’s held at The Cocoa Beach Pier, featuring Professional & Amateur Surfing Competitions, Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) & Tandem Competitions, Skateboard, Entertainment, Family Fun & Volunteering.
A fin first takeoff for Shane Konrad helped him get enough points to put him into a second place finish in the Pro Longboard at the 2021 NKF. PHOTO: DUGAN @tomduganphotos
ALL proceeds go to the NKF of Florida to support programs in patient services, research, public & professional education & organ donation. The festival also strives to increase awareness of kidney disease w/ an emphasis on prevention & support for organ donation. 1 in 3 American adults are at high risk for developing kidney disease today & most don’t know it. Kidney disease kills over 90,000 Americans every year – more than breast & prostate cancer combined! We are looking for volunteers, sponsors & donations to raise money to HELP SAVE LIVES! Aloha & God Bless ~ Hope To See You @ Da Beach !
Brock Vergara bangs one near the pier in the 2020 NKF Boy’s U12 Division. PHOTO: DUGAN @tomduganphotos
This festival has been attended by thousands including world class surfers for the past 35 years. Started by 2 professional surfers themselves, Rich and Phil Salick. This event has grown tremendously and made it possible for the NKF of Florida to support programs in patient services, public and professional education, and organ donation. Rich was employed by the NKF for over 30 years as the Director of Community Relations for the National Kidney Foundation of Florida. Rich was honored by selection and induction to the Surfing Hall of Fame in January of 2000 as an “East Coast Legend”. Brother Phil followed Rich into the Surfing Hall of Fame in January of 2004. This story of three brothers and their sacrifice to keep their brother alive is an inspiring and supportive endorsement of Transplantation.
NKF event co-founder with brother Phil, Rich Salick is keeping his siblings memory – and all the good deeds they helped carry out together before his passing – alive and thriving still after 37 years. PHOTO: DUGAN @tomduganphotos
On July 2nd, 2012, hundreds of people around the world were shocked with the news that our beloved Richard K. Salick had passed away during emergency surgery. The 27th annual event was renamed in Rich’s honor to the NKF Rich Salick Pro-Am Surfing Festival. The legacy and memory will live on in each and every person that Richard touched and inspired during his lifetime. For information go to www.nkf.com
Once again Maddie Franz took home the gold in the Women’s Longboard for the fourth or fifth year in a row at the 2021 NKF. PHOTO: DUGAN @tomduganphotos
The “Shred Doctor”, Corey Howell shredding during the 2017 Salick Team event. PHOTO: Brett Hedleston
Multi-level NKF scaffolding circa the 2012 event. PHOTO: DUGAN @tomduganphotos
Tommy Coleman was surfing at a pace that was hard to beat. With a few lefts off the pier Tommy unleashed turns like this one to take 1st place in the Men’s Pro at the 2020 NKF. PHOTO: DUGAN @tomduganphotos
In memory of Rich. Wonder how many times that sign has been clipped ? DUGAN @tomduganphotos
2020 NKF Men’s Pro Longboard winner, Stevie McClean hangs a clean five on one of the better set waves on Sunday. With each day the surf went down in size but running a three day event on the East Coast is always a gamble. For longboarders at Cocoa Beach Pier you couldn’t ask for more. Did we mention it was straight offshore winds all day on Sunday too? PHOTO: DUGAN @tomduganphotos
( R-L ) A very grommet like Caroline Marks , Rachel Presti , Braiden Cunningham , and Lauren Mclean at the 2014 NKF. PHOTO: DUGAN @tomduganphotos
Pete Polanski going HAM during the 2017 Salick Team Contest. PHOTO: DUGAN @tomduganphotos
2019 NKF Longboard Pro Winner Saxon Wilson with five over the nose. PHOTO: DUGAN @tomduganphotos
2019 Women’s Pro winner Ava McGowen getting a champagne bath . PHOTO : DUGAN
Men’s Pro Longboard about to hit the waves on the south side of the iconic Canaveral Pier that is as iconic as any surfing pier in the world and the homebreak to more surf contest winners – think Gary Propper, Mike Tabeling, Todd Holland, Bruce Valluzzi, Charlie Kuhn, Rich Rudolph, Claudie Codgen, Greg Loerh and Kelly Slater to name a few – since the early 60’s than any other place on earth. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Shane Konrad hangs five off the pier on his way to a 2nd in the Longboard Pro Division at the 2021 NKF. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Not to worry when you’re hitting the water in Cocoa Beach. The lifeguards are alway on it and helped keep the swimmers out of the contest area all weekend. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
More than any other venue on the East Coast, longboarding is always as fun to watch as the pro dudes throwing hammers during the short board brackets. Here Sebastian Baker railgrabs looking for an inside cover up that bagged him a solid third place finish in the 2018 Pro longboard division . PHOTO:DUGAN
Labor Day weekend with a few friends in Coco Beach. PHOTO:DUGAN
Dance moves on water- a beautifully performed classic tandem team move at the 2013 NKF. PHOTO: DUGAN @tomduganphotos
Unidentified at the NKF 2013. PHOTO: DUGAN @tomduganphotos
A Dugan’s eye view of the scene at Canaveral Pier circa the 2010 NKF. PHOTO: DUGAN @tomduganphotos
Nikkie Viesens ripping at the pier at the NKF 2012 NKF. PHOTO: DUGAN @tomduganphotos
Three time longboard World Champion, Justin Quintal as captured by Dugan from off the Canaveral Pier at the 2010 NKF. Nobody has shot more frames or spent more hours chronicling NKF events the last 37 years than East Coast Surfing Hall Of Famer Dugan who has every pier angle on lock. PHOTO: DUGAN @tomduganphotos
Jake Kirschenbaum at the 2014 NKF. PHOTO: DUGAN @tomduganphotos
Good Times at the NKF 2013. PHOTO: DUGAN @tomduganphotos
This move garnished nine points and helped put Logan Hayes on track for a win at the 2019 NKF Men’s Pro. PHOTO: DUGAN
Fisher Grant swoops towards the pier during the 2012. PHOTO: DUGAN @tomduganphotos
Finals day, 2020. Water 80° and air just shy of 90.° Perfect beach day at The Cocoa Beach Pier. PHOTO : Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos