One of the East Coasts longest running, most beloved surfing events is set to start tomorrow, September 2 and it promises to be the Floridian surf contest of the year, one of the granddaddies of them all since surfing competition began in the sunshine state way back when.

Of course, easternsurf.com’s very own Tom Dugan – who has photographed most all of these events – will be there as usual capturing all the action on the beach and in the water and filing a comp report we will post sometime next week. Until then, however, we asked if Doogs would go through his files and pick some of his killer action images ( of which there are way too many to present here ) just to get everybody pumped up on this great event that has been doing decades of great things for a very important, crucial charity.

Presented below the NKF press release to give you all the details and get out to the breach over this glorious holiday weekend and check out one of the best surf events of all time!

“The 37th Annual NKFF Rich Salick Pro-Am Surf Festival (held Sept 2-5, 2022) is one of the LARGEST surfing charity competition in the world! It’s held at The Cocoa Beach Pier, featuring Professional & Amateur Surfing Competitions, Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) & Tandem Competitions, Skateboard, Entertainment, Family Fun & Volunteering.

ALL proceeds go to the NKF of Florida to support programs in patient services, research, public & professional education & organ donation. The festival also strives to increase awareness of kidney disease w/ an emphasis on prevention & support for organ donation. 1 in 3 American adults are at high risk for developing kidney disease today & most don’t know it. Kidney disease kills over 90,000 Americans every year – more than breast & prostate cancer combined! We are looking for volunteers, sponsors & donations to raise money to HELP SAVE LIVES! Aloha & God Bless ~ Hope To See You @ Da Beach !

This festival has been attended by thousands including world class surfers for the past 35 years. Started by 2 professional surfers themselves, Rich and Phil Salick. This event has grown tremendously and made it possible for the NKF of Florida to support programs in patient services, public and professional education, and organ donation. Rich was employed by the NKF for over 30 years as the Director of Community Relations for the National Kidney Foundation of Florida. Rich was honored by selection and induction to the Surfing Hall of Fame in January of 2000 as an “East Coast Legend”. Brother Phil followed Rich into the Surfing Hall of Fame in January of 2004. This story of three brothers and their sacrifice to keep their brother alive is an inspiring and supportive endorsement of Transplantation.