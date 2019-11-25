Schweizer, Goodwin And Green Take Pro Wins At The 2019 Tommy Tant!

Story & captions by Tom Dugan, photos & bonus gallery by Dugan & Ducer :

The 19th Annual Tommy Tant Memorial Surf Classic was held November 2nd and 3rd at the Flagler Beach Pier in Flagler, Florida. The waves were in a solid four foot range both days and weather was overcast to sunny on Saturday and warm and sunny on Sunday . The event celebrates the life of Flagler Beach local surf standout , Tommy Tant who passed away in 1998 from an aortic aneurysm. He died unexpectedly in his sleep at the age of 24.

The contest brings together competitors from across the state of Florida and is one of the biggest events of the year for the local community. The event features prime surfing levels and this year was no exception, the surfing was thru the roof. Across the board the surfing was so much fun to watch as top rivals in all divisions tried to out surf the other and this year saw some changing of the guard.

East Coast contest icon and perennial Pro Men’s winner from the past, Aaron Cormican was taunted out of retirement ( with a little help from @easternsurf ) to try to reclaim the title he’s won a several times. Surprisingly he did not not make it into the finals but did not disappoint with some stellar moves. All was not lost though as fellow New Smyrna local Noah Schweizer took home the win and brought the winning check back to Smyrna.

Another upset was local boy Jimmy Blumenfeld not making it to the Open Men’s Final. Jimmy surfed insanely good as he always does at his home break but just could not find two good ones to the beach to advance . Ben Lacey was surfing so good that he just could not be touched . He took home the 1st place in Open Men’s. Local Bob Lindsley won Grandmaster’s, Carl Burger took chances and won the Boys 18 and Under.

In the Open Women’s Longboard Maddie Franz, fresh off a win at the NKF in Cocoa Beach, added another trophy to the shelf . But the coolest story of the event was from Junior Pro winner Robbie Goodwin . The first contest that he ever surfed in was the Tommy Tant at age six. His dad told ESM that he practiced so hard for weeks to enter his first contest and now nine years later he takes home the first place in the Pro Jr and the check for a cool grand and is put into the long list of winners at the Tommy Tant . A great event from start to finish both for it’s surfing and it’s commitment in helping the local community and beyond . – Tom Dugan –

2019 Tommy Tant Results:

Mens Pro- Presented By Advent Health Medical Group Orthopedics And Sports Medicine

1. Noah Schweizer

2. Robbie Mc Cormick

3. Jesse Heilman

4. Logan Hayes

Junior Pro- Presented By Finn’s Beachside Pub

1. Robbie Goodwin

2. Benji Lange

3. Noah Brownell

4. Gavin Coluccio

Womens Pro- Presented By Watercare Irrigation & Well, LLC

1. Taylor Green

2. Haley Watson

3. Olivia Beven

4. Maddie Franz

Boys 18 And Under

1. Carl Burger

2. Evan Tyson

3. Tristan Clark

4. Logan Coluccio

Boys 14 and Under

1. Gavin Collucio

2.Carl Burger

3. Joel Luteran

4. Logan Collucio

5. Gunner Snead

6. Skylar Riddling

Open Mens

1. Ben Lacey

2. Dylan Martin

3. Blaize Carroll

4. Evan Tyson

5. Forrest Linder

6. C.J. Garren

Grandmasters

1. Bob Lindsley

2. Quinn Throne

3. Robert Quinn

4. David McGonigle

5. Lynn Harrington

6. Walter Snell

Legends

1. Doug Marsh

2. Kirk Oswell

3. Mark Kincaid

4. Sandy Marino

Girls 18 Plus

1. Haley Watson

2. Sophie Cook

3. Candice Griffin

4. Carla Cline

5. Emily Skripko

Girls 17 And Under

1. Niyah Rosen

2. Maddie Franz

3. Sally Cook

Open Mens Longboard

1. James Palazzotto

2. Turtle Blumenfeld

3. Eason Green

4. Tristan Clark

5. Alan Ellison

6. Justin Evans

Opens Women Longboard

1. Maddie Franz

2. Olivia Bevan

3. Kiley Woods

4. Emily Skripko

5. Faith Fisher

Tadpoles

1. Tyko Tran

2. Jake Fisher

3. Emily Clements

4. Dominik Oliver

Masters

1. Randy Adalin

2.Edwardo oropeza

3. Donnie Hopper

4. Shawn Nobel

Boys Under 11

1. Josh Luteran

2. Kyan O’Rouke

3. Everett Nipper

4.Jimmy Brittan

5. Gus Hultgren

6. Blake Stark

Open Body Board

1. Austin Dalton

2. Dan Worley

3. Tim Dazzell

4. Tyler Dalecki

5. Ryan Tietjen