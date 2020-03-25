Ron Jons Pro Comp Report + Bonus Dugan / Vuocolo Photo Gallery!

For the seventh year in a row the Ron Jon Beach’N Board Fest was held in Cocoa Beach at Shepard Park. The four day event was from March 12th to the 15th. Once again there were good waves for most of the event all the way up to the finals where the high tide made it extremely difficult, making it a must to wait for the sets.

Day One Thursday saw the best waves, things getting set up in the parking lot and on the beach, with venders, food trucks, and the Billabong wakeboard pool about to be filled with water. Come day two Friday, everything was gone. Posted on their website was this statement: “Out of caution due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus, we are eliminating most of the activities.” And so it was, no food or activities at or around the event, just 100% surfing.

Was this a good thing? YES. For the surfing fans it was all about the action in the water. For the Spring Breakers, not as much fun but they still were there in the thousands. The beach was packed each day with temperatures in the mid 80’s and light to offshore winds throughout the contest.

The World Surf League (WSL) Ron Jon Quiksilver Pro QS 1,500, Junior Pro, and Roxy Junior Pro crowned Kai Kobayashi, Jabe Swierkock, and Caitlin Simmers the winners. Kobayashi won the QS Jr Pro in 2019 and took the Men’s Pro this year, while Swierkocki had his first WSL victory in the Junior Pro, and Simmers again this year took the Roxy Junior Pro.

There were contestants from the USA, Japan, Norway, Peru, Costa Rica, Martinique, and more than a few other places. The competition was fierce and the best of the best rose to the top. A few East Coast surfers made it to the finals but just could not find the waves they needed for a win. We hope next year the world will be back to normal and the event can move forward. And maybe a few right siders could make it to the victory lane.

The next two WSL events scheduled Barbados Surf Pro QS 3,000 to run March 17-22 and Jacks Surfboards Pro QS 1,500 to run March 26-29 have been postponed.

