Written by Michelle Sommers, photos and captions by Mez

Ocean City, Maryland – The Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) held its final regional surfing championship this weekend on 36th street in Ocean City, Maryland. This was the third qualifying event for ESA competitors for a chance to be invited to ESA’s The Easterns® at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head, North Carolina September 17-23, 2023.

Amateur surfers from Maine through Maryland, as well as the Great Lakes, traveled to Ocean City, Maryland for ESA’s three-day event. The Northeast Regionals offered youth and adult divisions. Due to small surf and forecasted rain and wind, the ESA officials consolidated the event by double-beaching all day Friday, which allowed for a short day to finish on Saturday.

“We were happy to have the waves that we had as Surfline’s forecast was for much smaller surf on Friday and Saturday,” said ESA’s executive director Michelle Sommers. “Our Northeast competitors are used to harsh weather conditions, so it was nice to offer this year’s event in summer-like air temperatures, sunshine and not a lot of wind.”

ESA All-Star Emmi Major was a top performer winning all three of her divisions, which gave her the event’s Iron Woman Award.

It has always been a dream of mine to win an ESA regional event,” said Major. “I am stoked to win three divisions and looking forward to competing in The Easterns®.”

Another ESA All-Star, Declan Fitzgerald, won Jr Men U18 and Boys U16, as well as walked away with second in Open Shortboard. These results gave him the Youth Iron Man Award.

“I am really happy with my results this year,” said Fitzgerald. “This was a fun event run by great people, and good job to all the competitors.”

Southern New Jersey’s Kaiden Cameron claimed wins in both ESA’s Open Shortboard and Longboard divisions.

“Grateful for the opportunity to surf against a solid generation of groms,” said Cameron. “Stoked to see the impact that the ESA has on these kids as it’s a really cool atmosphere and glad to be a part of it.”

Ocean City local surfer and ESA All-Star Kai Sommers won the Hot Wave Award for having the highest scoring wave of the contest – a 9.0.

Full event results may be found by clicking here.

The event webcast that was produced by Delmarva Aerial 360 can be viewed on ESA’s youTube channel – SurfESA.

Special thanks to the Town of Ocean City for hosting this event and to the local community for supporting the ESA.