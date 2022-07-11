Words, photos & captions by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos on Instagram

The 4th annual Hotdogz on a Stix 1960’s Log contest was held Saturday July 2nd in Cape Canaveral, Florida, about one mile north of the Pier on Jackson St. behind Core Surf. The difference between this year and the past years, is there was actually a bit of surf for the event.

In the years past, there was always some surf, but so far, this was the better of the waves of the four years. The day could not have been better, with light winds and warm sunny July skies, making for a beach day with a surf contest to see and enjoy for a few hours. There were eight heats of four surfers that moved forward with two surfers eliminated each heat until after eighteen heats there were four surfers left for the final heat.

There were so many waves ridden as this being a longboard event, that the judges worked double time, keeping the scores straight, and at the same time, there was tons to see from the beach. The thing that makes this event special, is that all surfboards have to be from the sixties or before.

Few surfers have a board that old so event organizer and Core Surf owner Dennis Griffin brings down boards from his store and each heat you can draw a straw to see what board you can use. Each heat you surf, you always have to draw a straw again, so you need to be a keen surfer to be able to transition from board to board each heat. In the end, the final heat finished around two and another year was in the books. The final four were : 1st- Shane Conrad, 2nd- Brent Russell, 3rd- Brian Fleming, 4th- Patrick Conklin ….. Women’s : Maddison Bennett – By: Tom Dugan

DC Lewis weighs in at 90 lbs, and is trying to handle a 9’9″ surfboard that weighs 29 lbs. Not an easy feat during his heat. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos