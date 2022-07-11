Words, photos & captions by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos on Instagram
The 4th annual Hotdogz on a Stix 1960’s Log contest was held Saturday July 2nd in Cape Canaveral, Florida, about one mile north of the Pier on Jackson St. behind Core Surf. The difference between this year and the past years, is there was actually a bit of surf for the event.
Patrick Conklin keeps a close eye from out the back on Shane Konrad as he heads to the inside during the final heat of the day and the win for 2022. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
In the years past, there was always some surf, but so far, this was the better of the waves of the four years. The day could not have been better, with light winds and warm sunny July skies, making for a beach day with a surf contest to see and enjoy for a few hours. There were eight heats of four surfers that moved forward with two surfers eliminated each heat until after eighteen heats there were four surfers left for the final heat.
The 4th Hotdogz on a Stix held July 2nd was a beautiful, warm sunny Florida day. You could not ask for more. Waves, great competition, and a good vibe made for another successful event. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
There were so many waves ridden as this being a longboard event, that the judges worked double time, keeping the scores straight, and at the same time, there was tons to see from the beach. The thing that makes this event special, is that all surfboards have to be from the sixties or before.
This is how you nose ride, five over for Jack Loftus. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Few surfers have a board that old so event organizer and Core Surf owner Dennis Griffin brings down boards from his store and each heat you can draw a straw to see what board you can use. Each heat you surf, you always have to draw a straw again, so you need to be a keen surfer to be able to transition from board to board each heat. In the end, the final heat finished around two and another year was in the books. The final four were : 1st- Shane Conrad, 2nd- Brent Russell, 3rd- Brian Fleming, 4th- Patrick Conklin ….. Women’s : Maddison Bennett – By: Tom Dugan
Some of the many 60’s boards available to use if you didn’t have one of your own. You drew a straw to see what board you would use for the heat, then drew again for your next hea,t and again for your next. Totally random choices. Very cool and fair. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
One foot nose ride for Patrick Conklin heading to the finals. PHOTO :: @tomduganphotos
The man of many hats. Core Surf Shop owner, event planner, board caddy, poster and shirt artist, announcer, visionary, and surfer Dennis Griffin makes it happen for the fourth year in a row. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Surfing his way to a second place showing, Brent Russell cuts back on the inside during the final heat, trying to get as much wave time as he can for a big score. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Brian Fleming styling on a mini runner in heat 5 on his way to the finals. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Skye Blumenfeld posted up on one of the bigger waves of the morning. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The 4th annual Hotdogz on a Stix finalists : ( L to R ) Brian Fleming 3rd , Patrick Conklin 4th, Brent Russell 2nd and Shane Konrad 1st. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
DC Lewis weighs in at 90 lbs, and is trying to handle a 9’9″ surfboard that weighs 29 lbs. Not an easy feat during his heat. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Brent Russell bottom turns in the morning glare. Clean surfing got him a second place this year and he was one of the few surfers who rode his own board from the 60’s. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
There was a nice crowd gathered throughout the day, and by the time the final went out, all eyes were on the action in the water. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Falling just short with a third in the semi-finals, Easton Greene throws five over for the score. One more good wave would of put him in the finals. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Beach front banner said it all. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos