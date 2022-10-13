Photos by Dick “Mez” Meseroll @mezapixels

“The Future is Local” was the motto for the Mid-Atlantic Board Riders Club’s first qualifying event. Swell was pumping through the veins of the Outer Banks sandbars and every surfer felt its presence.

The ESA Easterns just finished and those who stayed to score, scored big. After months of preparation with clubs forming along the East Coast, the Mid Atlantic Board Riders put out the call for a Rumble in the Banks at an undisclosed area on Hatteras Island. Low Country SC Board Riders, led by Cam Richards; Outer Banks Board Riders, led by Morgan O’Connell; Virginia Board Riders, led by Brad Beach along with Jason Borte; and Wrightsville Board Riders, led by Ben Bourgeois, all answered the call on September 25 at Avon Pier.

So what is a Board Riders Club? Just imagine that you are picking a fantasy surf team from your local community to compete against another town or state club. Strategies, competition theories and concepts came into play by the team captains. This is how it worked.

Each club held local qualifiers to pick a team of 28 surfers. Each team had four surfers in each division: U14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50 & Up, Open Women All Ages. Each division competes an hour with all of the clubs battling it out in the same heat tag-team style. Within that hour, each surfer’s goal was to catch their highest score on one wave within three waves maximum, then run in and tag their next teammate to go out and do the same. The last surfer in the water needs to be in their designated team area before the end of the heat or the team would be penalized.

Scoring was based on accumulated points with only the highest scoring wave counting for each team member. In each division every club strategically chose one Whammy Surfer who had 10 seconds to claim his or her top scoring wave by putting both hands up in the air. That motion doubled the score of that wave so if the Whammy surfer scored a 6.0 on that wave the score would be doubled to a 12.0 on the team score line. The club with the most points at the end of the competition was the winner.

All four teams came out in full force. The entire Outer Banks Club was on a mission, and it showed. Call it hometown knowledge or not, but they were always in the right spot, with high averages their top scores pushed them into a lead that was insurmountable.

The battle for second place came down to the last heat between Wrightsville and Virginia. Wrightsville took second with strong fluid surfing, laying out combinations, and major turns despite being short a of a full roster. Virginia had a team full of experienced veterans but shockingly things did not fully line up for them. Much respect to Low Country SC for showing up with a partial team. Do not count them out yet, because it will be game on once their club is solidified.

This historic qualifying event on “The Road to Trestles” was sponsored by Fat Tire Beer from New Belgium Brewing, WRV – Wave Riding Vehicles, 17th Street Surf Shop, and A New Earth Project. At the end of the season one team will be crowned the Mid Atlantic Board Riders Champion and will head to Trestles for the US Board Riders Championship in May 2023.

A shout out to all the locals who came out in force to support this grassroots movement. Thanks to Roots & Leaves Food Truck for the vegan donuts and coffee and Nino’s Pizza for opening specifically to provide us all lunch!

Mid Atlantic Board Riders Co-Executive Directors David Portch and Heidi Ziehm are already working with the clubs on the next event. The Future is Local!

For more information, to join a club, or even inquire about starting one, follow Mid Atlantic Board Riders on Facebook and Instagram.

