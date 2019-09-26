Micah Cantor & Jessica Kwiecinski Win 2019 Belmar Pro ! Mega Photo Gallery!

By Mark Sisom

The annual 2019 Belmar Pro went down with redemption in several forms:

First, other than a few drizzle moments on Saturday, we ended with great weather. That of course is in contrast to last year’s event when we had to finish the heats a day early due to ravaging storm conditions coming in. Sunday turned out to be a picture perfect day for a surfing competition with perfect beach weather and clean chest high bowls hangin in there for a 3rd day.

The waves were the unsung hero in that the event fell between named Atlantic storms, relying on building onshore conditions from a front that came in to save the day. Saturday saw moderate south winds that stayed on it all day allowing the 3-4 waves to not lose steam. They hung in there for Sunday with cleaner waist to chest high bowls hanging in there with nice weather to ride out the finals.

Second, Belmar local and former Women’s champ Jessica Kwiecinski reclaimed her Playabowls Women’s title after several years. She went head to head with returning champ Cassidy McClain, Maddie Ryan, and Belmar’s own young rising shredder Morgan Iglay and surfed her way to first.

Third, Monmouth County ripper Jack Murphy finally taking a well-earned win in the SRH Legends finals after many years of close calls at the podium. Jack stayed busy catching a lot of waves and ended his heat with strong backside blast to put the nail in the coffin for the win over north Monmouth County local Chris Carbone, NJ legend Scotty Duerr, and Paul Palitto.

Fourth, SOL Beer Longboard division as yet once again dominated by east coast savant Tony Silvagni, who had a coming back to form to reclaim his NINTH, yes ninth, Longboard title after missing last year’s event. Tony’s surfing always seems so in-tune with Belmar’s wave and surfed his way to a convincing win one over Saxon Wilson, Parker Sawyer and Fisher Grant.

The Masters heat was a Florida vs NJ shred showdown with Florida’s Josh Nicastro and Dane Hoskins, NJ legend Matt Keenan, and Monmouth County ripper Jon Smyth. Keenan was continuing his sharp form throughout the contest, but Hoskins surfed his way to first with two long rides that had sections on offer.

Added into the Belmar Pro family by coordination from Monmouth County Local and APB North America’s Steve Jackson, the CustomX Bodyboard division was added this year. The four competitors battled it in the clean conditions, out but NJ’s Noah Fiedler took the win.

Many grateful thanks for the support of everyone who came down to the beach and cheered on the competitors and visited the vendors. Thank you to Don Tarrant and the Eastern Lines family, everyone who helped out judging, Artopia Design for the graphics production, social media, website and behind the scenes production, Pete Landers for providing the beach tunes and PA, Pete Gilman for all you do with setting up, Anthony Lee Loops for keeping the bands going and making sure they sounded good for the stage, FINS, Coffee Surf, Playabowls & Mamalukes for the food, Jason at Epic Shirts and Printing the scaffold banners, Jerry Mango for the production of the jerseys, Jerome at Belmar Shirts for printing our branded merchandise, Amy Gentile for website coding, and last but not least Harry Harsin and the Belmar Lifeguards for doing a fantastic job managing a packed beach with weekend warrior tourists avoiding the rip currents.

See everyone back at 16th ave Beach in Belmar next September, 2020! – Mark Sisom

FINS Mens Pro:

1. Micah Cantor

2. Logan Hayes

Playabowls Womens Pro:

1. Jessica Kwiecinski

2. Cassidy McClain

3. Morgan Iglay

4. Maddie Ryan

SOL Longboard Pro:

1. Tony Silvagni

2. Saxson Wilson

3. Fisher Grant

4. Parker Sawyer

Masters Open:

1. Dane Hoskins

2. Matt Keenan

3. Josh Nicastro

4. Jon Smyth

Legends Open:

1. Jack Murphy

2. Chris Carbone

3. Scott Duerr

4. Dean Schoonover

CustomX Bodyboard Pro:

1. Noah Fiedler

2. Tyron Perez

3. Sebatian Krefft

4. Chris Hodges