Micah Cantor & Jessica Kwiecinski Win 2019 Belmar Pro ! Mega Photo Gallery!

September 26, 2019 • Competition, East Coast Contests

By Mark Sisom

The annual 2019 Belmar Pro went down with redemption in several forms:

First, other than a few drizzle moments on Saturday, we ended with great weather. That of course is in contrast to last year’s event when we had to finish the heats a day early due to ravaging storm conditions coming in. Sunday turned out to be a picture perfect day for a surfing competition with perfect beach weather and clean chest high bowls hangin in there for a 3rd day.

Tha’ Winnah! South Carolina’s Micha Cantor, big hand on 11:30. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots

The waves were the unsung hero in that the event fell between named Atlantic storms, relying on building onshore conditions from a front that came in to save the day. Saturday saw moderate south winds that stayed on it all day allowing the 3-4 waves to not lose steam. They hung in there for Sunday with cleaner waist to chest high bowls hanging in there with nice weather to ride out the finals.

Second, Belmar local and former Women’s champ Jessica Kwiecinski reclaimed her Playabowls Women’s title after several years. She went head to head with returning champ Cassidy McClain, Maddie Ryan, and Belmar’s own young rising shredder Morgan Iglay and surfed her way to first.

Belmar’s own Jessica Kwiecimski took down the Playa Bowls Womens Pro. Photo: Bobby Siliato @robertsiliato

Third, Monmouth County ripper Jack Murphy finally taking a well-earned win in the SRH Legends finals after many years of close calls at the podium. Jack stayed busy catching a lot of waves and ended his heat with strong backside blast to put the nail in the coffin for the win over north Monmouth County local Chris Carbone, NJ legend Scotty Duerr, and Paul Palitto. 

The never say die  Jack Murphy finally battled his way to the winners podium in the SRH Legends. Photo: Robert Siliato @robertsiliato

Fourth, SOL Beer Longboard division as yet once again dominated by east coast savant Tony Silvagni, who had a coming back to form to reclaim his NINTH, yes ninth, Longboard title after missing last year’s event. Tony’s surfing always seems so in-tune with Belmar’s wave and surfed his way to a convincing win one over Saxon Wilson, Parker Sawyer and Fisher Grant.

Tony Silvagni 2019 Belmar SOL Pro Longboard champion. Photo: Robert Siliato @robertsiliato

The Masters heat was a Florida vs NJ shred showdown with Florida’s Josh Nicastro and Dane Hoskins, NJ legend Matt Keenan, and Monmouth County ripper Jon Smyth. Keenan was continuing his sharp form throughout the contest, but Hoskins surfed his way to first with two long rides that had sections on offer.

The pride of Margate, East Coast / international Comp veteran and recent class of 2019 New Jersey Surfing Hall Of Fame inductee Matt Keenan, scored second place in the Masters division and still knows how to get it done in a singlet as evidenced in this stylish textbook carve. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots

Added into the Belmar Pro family by coordination from Monmouth County Local and APB North America’s Steve Jackson, the CustomX Bodyboard division was added this year. The four competitors battled it in the clean conditions, out but NJ’s Noah Fiedler took the win.

Many grateful thanks for the support of everyone who came down to the beach and cheered on the competitors and visited the vendors. Thank you to Don Tarrant and the Eastern Lines family, everyone who helped out judging, Artopia Design for the graphics production, social media, website and behind the scenes production, Pete Landers for providing the beach tunes and PA, Pete Gilman for all you do with setting up, Anthony Lee Loops for keeping the bands going and making sure they sounded good for the stage, FINS, Coffee Surf, Playabowls & Mamalukes for the food, Jason at Epic Shirts and Printing the scaffold banners,  Jerry Mango for the production of the jerseys, Jerome at Belmar Shirts for printing our branded merchandise, Amy Gentile for website coding, and last but not least Harry Harsin and the Belmar Lifeguards for doing a fantastic job managing a packed beach with weekend warrior tourists avoiding the rip currents.

See everyone back at 16th ave Beach in Belmar next September, 2020! – Mark Sisom

www.easternsurf.com / ESM would like to send huge thank you’s to its crack team of shooters, including Mike “Mike V.”  Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots and Bobby Siliato @robertsiliato, and encourage you to follow them out on Instagram for some of the best Jersey Shore imagery out there message them there to purchase prints of their work or for all your photographic needs. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots

FINS Mens Pro:

1. Micah Cantor

2. Logan Hayes

Logan Hayes, second place FINS Mens Pro. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots

Playabowls Womens Pro:
1. Jessica Kwiecinski

2. Cassidy McClain

3. Morgan Iglay

4. Maddie Ryan

After being judged at the Belmar Pro and nabbing a second place, Cassidy McLain headed directly south by car to Nags Head, NC to help judge the ESA 2019 Championship’s then bounced back to Jersey to win the Sea Hear Now Women’s Pro. Total Warrior. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots

SOL Longboard Pro:
1. Tony Silvagni

2. Saxson Wilson

3. Fisher Grant

4. Parker Sawyer

Tony Silvagni 2019 Belmar SOL Pro Longboard champion. Photo: Robert Siliato @robertsiliato

Masters Open:

1. Dane Hoskins

2. Matt Keenan

3. Josh Nicastro

4. Jon Smyth

John Smyth, third place in the dogfight that was the Mens Open. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots

Legends Open:
1. Jack Murphy

2. Chris Carbone

3. Scott Duerr

4. Dean Schoonover

Chris Carbone, second place Legends Open. Photo: Robert Siliato @robertsiliato

CustomX Bodyboard Pro:
1. Noah Fiedler

2. Tyron Perez

3. Sebatian Krefft

4. Chris Hodges

Rob Kelly. Photo: Robert Siliato @robertsiliato

 Manasquan high school surf team ripper, Keith Fortney goes long. Photo: Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots

 Keaton Fortney goes short. Photo: Robert Siliato @robertsiliato

Scott Duerr, another class of 2019 New Jersey Surfing Hall Of Fame inductee along with Matt Keenan and contest creator and Eastyern Lines owner, Don Tarrant celebrated his 60’th birthday with third place in the Legends with Daughter Caroline who surfed her way to the Women’s semi-final. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots

Caroline Duerr. Photo: Robert Siliato @robertsiliato

Morgan Iglay third place Playa Bowls Women’s. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots

Belmar’s hometown faves, Audrey and Morgan Iglay had a sisterly Battle Royale in the semi’s that had the beach rocking’. Next year we’re hoping for a finals birth for both these young rippers. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots

The Cole Deveney Power Hour continues with each pound he add’s to his already sizable 16 year old frame. Photo: Mile Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots

And speaking of power… can you do this on a longboard let alone a shortboard like Axe Garret? Photo: Bobby Siliato @robertsiliato

Maddie Ryan, fourth place in the Playa Bowls Womens Pro. Photo: Robert Siliato @robertsiliato

Alex Brooks. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots

Josh Nicastro, third place Masters Open. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots

Micah Cantor flashing his winning form. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots

Cassidy Mc Clain rips. Period. Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots

Girl Power. Maddie Ryan, Jess Kwiecinski, Caroline Duerr, Carely Coble. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots

Logan Hayes. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots

Former two time Belmar Pro mens winner Rob Kelly. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots

Saxson Wilson, second place Longboard Pro. Photo: Robert Siliato @robertsiliato

Gary Finnegan, Sr. Photo: Robert Siliato @robertsiliato

Mens winner Micha Cantor chaired by (left) Logan Kamen and (right) Keaton Fortney. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots

 

