Into The Void: Cody Thompson Takes Hotly Contested Jax Beach Pro-Am!

After a slower than usual summer pushed the folks behind Northeast Florida culture publication, Void Magazine, to use their backup dates for their annual Void Pro/Am, the Atlantic came alive and delivered two days of fun surf for the more than 200 competitors who signed up to surf on the south side of the Jacksonville Beach Pier.

Saturday’s semi-clean lines morphed into textured-yet-punchy-and-rippable conditions for Sunday Funday (AKA Finals Day). Of course, there was no shortage of incredible surfing action, as North Florida’s best came out to compete in some of the best conditions the area had seen in months.

Tristan Thompson – twin fin novice no longer – emerged from a crowded field of local rippers who took the Twin Fin Challenge (Void’s special twin-fin-only division), earning bragging rights and a pristine 5’6 Void twinny. Fresh off the plane from California where he’d been earning a spot in lineups from Malibu to San O, Flagler Beach’s Saxon Wilson styled his way to victory in the Pro Longboard.

Meanwhile, Kayla Durden showed precisely why Void readers named her the #1 Surfer in the 904 in this year’s annual Reader’s Poll, taking 1st in the Women’s Pro. And Cody Thompson was crowned king of the Jacksonville Beach Pier, as he outlasted the region’s best surfers in the Men’s Pro–earning a cool $1250 (and a champagne shower at the awards party hosted by SURFER the Bar) in the process. By Matt Shaw / Void Magazine

Results 2019 Void Pro-Am:

( All Amateur Divisions Sponsored by Autoline )

8 & Under Boys & Girls

6 – Kason Thompson

5 – Coral Sasser

4 – Copeland Watters

3 – Romie Stalnaker

2 – Ansley West

1- John Athan Robertson

GIRLS 9-11

6 – Coral Sasser

5 – Olivia Jansen

4 – Bennett Wood

3 – Ansley West

2 – Mikaela Nichols

1 – Lanae Mons

BOYS 9-11

6 – Kyan O’Rourke

5 – Aiden Flynn

4 – Simon Durham

3 – Owen Anthony

2 – Jimmy Brittan

1 – John Athan Robertson

GIRLS 12-14

6 – Brooklyn Martinez

5 – Olivia Jansen

4 – Ivy Bradley

3 – Elle Rich

2 – Annie Adams

1 – Lenae Mons

BOYS 12-14

6 – Noah Poteat

5 – Gunner Snead

4 – Ty Jansen

3 – Benji Lange

2 – Solon McLaughlin

1 – Carl Burger

JUNIOR WOMEN 15 – 17

6 – Ivy Bradley

5 – Emily Flint

4 – Abigail Remke

3 – Lanae Mons

2 – Maddie Franz

1 – Grace Knoechel

JUNIOR MEN 15-17

6 – Benji Lange

5 – Connor Lerian

4 – Noah Brownell

3 – CJ Brittan

2 – Luke Tanner

1 – Carl Burger

MASTERS

6 – Travis Adams

5 – Russell Whipple

4 – Paul Lange

3 – Kyle Johnston

2 – Jason Motes

1 – Colin Anderson

TWIN FIN CHALLENGE

Presented by The Surf Boardroom

6 – Mike Burrell

5 – Cody Thompson

4 – Merrick Cunningham

3 – Charlie Current

2 – Corey Howell

1 – Tristan “Triscuit” Thompson

WOMENS PRO

Presented by The Admiral’s Daughters

4 – Kat Neff

3 – Jasmine Dean

2 – Molly Kirk

1 – Kayla Durden

LONGBOARD PRO

Presented by Faver Gray

4 – Jon Jon Kaidy

3 – Pat Nichols

2 – Dylan Andrews

1 – Saxon Wilson

MENS PRO

Presented by Alphapure Water

4 – Hunter Roland

3 – Asher Nolan

2 – Wayne “PJ” Satterwhite

1 – Cody Thompson