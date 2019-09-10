Into The Void: Cody Thompson Takes Hotly Contested Jax Beach Pro-Am!

September 10, 2019 • Competition, East Coast Contests

After a slower than usual summer pushed the folks behind Northeast Florida culture publication, Void Magazine, to use their backup dates for their annual Void Pro/Am, the Atlantic came alive and delivered two days of fun surf for the more than 200 competitors who signed up to surf on the south side of the Jacksonville Beach Pier.

A beautiful, Blue Bird day greeted the 2019 Void Pro-Am. Photo: Wilson Haynes

Saturday’s semi-clean lines morphed into textured-yet-punchy-and-rippable conditions for Sunday Funday (AKA Finals Day). Of course, there was no shortage of incredible surfing action, as North Florida’s best came out to compete in some of the best conditions the area had seen in months.

Cody Thompson 1st place mens pro and 5th place twin fin challenge, 2019 Void Pro-Am. Photo: Ian Bunch

Tristan Thompson – twin fin novice no longer – emerged from a crowded field of local rippers who took the Twin Fin Challenge (Void’s special twin-fin-only division), earning bragging rights and a pristine 5’6 Void twinny. Fresh off the plane from California where he’d been earning a spot in lineups from Malibu to San O, Flagler Beach’s Saxon Wilson styled his way to victory in the Pro Longboard. 

Kayla Durden’s dirty turn’s earned her the women pro win at the 2019 Void Pro-Am. Photo: Wilson Haynes

Meanwhile, Kayla Durden showed precisely why Void readers named her the #1 Surfer in the 904 in this year’s annual Reader’s Poll, taking 1st in the Women’s Pro. And Cody Thompson was crowned king of the Jacksonville Beach Pier, as he outlasted the region’s best surfers in the Men’s Pro–earning a cool $1250 (and a champagne shower at the awards party hosted by SURFER the Bar) in the process. By Matt Shaw / Void Magazine

Cool down boy! Cody Thompson takes a cold champagne bath and the $1,250 winners check that goes along with it. Photo: Wilson Haynes

Results 2019 Void Pro-Am:

( All Amateur Divisions Sponsored by Autoline )

8 & Under Boys & Girls

6 – Kason Thompson

5 – Coral Sasser

4 – Copeland Watters

3 – Romie Stalnaker

2 – Ansley West

1- John Athan Robertson

GIRLS 9-11

6 – Coral Sasser

5 – Olivia Jansen

4 – Bennett Wood

3 – Ansley West

2 – Mikaela Nichols

1 – Lanae Mons

Girls 9-11 finalists. Wilson Haynes

BOYS  9-11

6 – Kyan O’Rourke

5 – Aiden Flynn

4 – Simon Durham

3 – Owen Anthony

2 – Jimmy Brittan

1 – John Athan Robertson

Boys 9-11 finalists Photo: Wilson Haynes

GIRLS 12-14

6 – Brooklyn Martinez

5 – Olivia Jansen

4 – Ivy Bradley

3 – Elle Rich

2 – Annie Adams

1 – Lenae Mons

Girls 12-14 finalists. Photo: Wilson Haynes

BOYS 12-14

6 – Noah Poteat

5 – Gunner Snead

4 – Ty Jansen

3 – Benji Lange

2 – Solon McLaughlin

1 – Carl Burger

Boys 12-14 finalists. Photo: Wilson Haynes

JUNIOR WOMEN 15 – 17

6 – Ivy Bradley

5 – Emily Flint

4 – Abigail Remke

3 – Lanae Mons

2 – Maddie Franz

1 – Grace Knoechel

Junior womens finalists. Photo: Wilson Haynes

JUNIOR MEN 15-17

6 – Benji Lange

5 – Connor Lerian

4 – Noah Brownell

3 – CJ Brittan

2 – Luke Tanner

1 – Carl Burger

Junior men finalists. Photo: Wilson Haynes

MASTERS

6 – Travis Adams

5 – Russell Whipple

4 – Paul Lange

3 – Kyle Johnston

2 – Jason Motes

1 – Colin Anderson

Twinny’s shining in the sun and ready for fun. Photo: Wilson Haynes

TWIN FIN CHALLENGE 

Presented by The Surf Boardroom

6 – Mike Burrell

5 – Cody Thompson

4 – Merrick Cunningham

3 – Charlie Current

2 – Corey Howell

1 – Tristan “Triscuit” Thompson

Twin finner winner Tristan Thompson. Photo: Ian Bunch

WOMENS PRO 

Presented by The Admiral’s Daughters

4 – Kat Neff

3 – Jasmine Dean

2 – Molly Kirk

1 – Kayla Durden

Women’s pro finalists. Photo: Wilson Haynes

LONGBOARD PRO

Presented by Faver Gray

4 – Jon Jon Kaidy

3 – Pat Nichols

2 – Dylan Andrews

1 – Saxon Wilson

Longboard pro winners. Photo: Wilson Haynes

 

MENS PRO

Presented by Alphapure Water

4 – Hunter Roland

3 – Asher Nolan

2 – Wayne “PJ” Satterwhite

1 – Cody Thompson

Mens pro winner Cody Thompson. Photo: Wilson Haynes

