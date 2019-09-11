Fun For Shore! ‘Squan Boardriders Club 27th Longboard Classic is ON!!

September 11, 2019 • Competition, East Coast Contests

According to the Manasquan Boardriders Club’s ( MRBC ) Larry Schmidt,  this Saturday’s ( September 14th ) wave forecast is looking good for the groups 27’th annual fund raising longboard event at Manasquan New Jersey’s fabled Peak and it is on and it is not too late to enter ( see entry form at bottom for details) !

How much money would all that classic foam and fiberglass fetch at a board auction? Photo: Bruce Chrisner

As Larry further states, “some of you may or may not be aware but this is the MBRC’s big charity event for which all proceeds go circulates directly back into the local community by supporting the essential services and organizations who depend on local generosity to help get their jobs done with the highest caliber of human expertise and equipment possible. In the past we have donated to the Manasquan First Aid, Manasquan EMS, Manasquan Recreation, and Manasquan Elks Club.”

Young Jake DeMeteo stylin’ and profiling for the crowds. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots

The all day affair ends with a post contest gathering of the tribes at Carlson’s food shack ( try the Taylor porkroll, egg and cheese hard roll ‘sangwiche’s, one of the tastiest at the Shore! ) at the foot of the southern most beach entrance along the Manasquan River jetty. There will be some extra classic longboards to borrow with contestants coming from all over the planet – as far as Hawaii, Great Lakes, Florida, Maine, and Australia.

Manasquan Longboard 2017. Two rules at the MBRC Classic 1) all longboards must pre-date 1967 and measure 3 foot over your head and 2) there are no rules, just win baby, win as illustrated by ‘Squan local Shane Boyle who Kamikazi’s an un-identified heat mate. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots

The all volunteer MBRC is looking for some “strong arms and legs setting up, judging, and taking it all down at the end of the day” Schmidt also says so do your part and show up not only to have fun at one of the best events on the east coast but give to give a bit of ourself to help the people who do the same to help their community by staging this longboard classic. It’s what the spirit of this long running contest is all about. Stay tuned or a contest wrap-up here at www.easternsurf.com and please follow us on Instagram @eastensurfmag

The most fun – in not most popular – division is the dueling surfing Clowns because who doesn’t like watching clowns duke it out surf heats with absolutely no rules involved? Photo: Mike Vuocolo

Read all about it and enter NOW!

 

PRINT ARCHIVES


About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine  has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM  brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms.

In 2017, ESM  has switched over to a 100% web-based platform and will continue to bring the most wide ranged coverage of East Coast surfers home and abroad.

 

ESM ON INSTAGRAM

[instashow columns="2" rows="2"]