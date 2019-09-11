Fun For Shore! ‘Squan Boardriders Club 27th Longboard Classic is ON!!

According to the Manasquan Boardriders Club’s ( MRBC ) Larry Schmidt, this Saturday’s ( September 14th ) wave forecast is looking good for the groups 27’th annual fund raising longboard event at Manasquan New Jersey’s fabled Peak and it is on and it is not too late to enter ( see entry form at bottom for details) !

As Larry further states, “some of you may or may not be aware but this is the MBRC’s big charity event for which all proceeds go circulates directly back into the local community by supporting the essential services and organizations who depend on local generosity to help get their jobs done with the highest caliber of human expertise and equipment possible. In the past we have donated to the Manasquan First Aid, Manasquan EMS, Manasquan Recreation, and Manasquan Elks Club.”

The all day affair ends with a post contest gathering of the tribes at Carlson’s food shack ( try the Taylor porkroll, egg and cheese hard roll ‘sangwiche’s, one of the tastiest at the Shore! ) at the foot of the southern most beach entrance along the Manasquan River jetty. There will be some extra classic longboards to borrow with contestants coming from all over the planet – as far as Hawaii, Great Lakes, Florida, Maine, and Australia.

The all volunteer MBRC is looking for some “strong arms and legs setting up, judging, and taking it all down at the end of the day” Schmidt also says so do your part and show up not only to have fun at one of the best events on the east coast but give to give a bit of ourself to help the people who do the same to help their community by staging this longboard classic. It’s what the spirit of this long running contest is all about. Stay tuned or a contest wrap-up here at www.easternsurf.com and please follow us on Instagram @eastensurfmag