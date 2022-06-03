All photos and captions by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos on Instagram

For the 5th year in a row, the 2021 Eco Pro Surf Series proved to be our best season yet. All 4 pro divisions, including Mens, Womens, Juniors, and Masters, were absolutely stacked with talent equal to a one-star QS event. The amateur divisions, including Mens, Womens, Longboard, Boys and Girls U17, Boys and Girls U13, and Polywogs, were equal to any regional championship event on the East Coast. Pro purse totals for each individual event in 2021 beat out the 2020 season averaging $7,000 to $8,000 per event!

The level of competition and the professionalism of our staff was also definitely the best we’ve had to date! Thank you to our Board of Directors including President and Co-Founder Jim Tolliver, newly acquired Vice President and Marketing Director Marisol Moreno, Director and Co-Founder Donny Ottofaro, and staff members Stephanie Brown, Eric Worley, Jesse Hall, Willy Gilreath, Scott McCranels, Corey Howell. We are also excited for the 2022 additions of Matt Dayton and Terry Tyler. We’d also like to thank our judging staff led by Head Judges Jeff Klugel and Barry Pasonski for doing an excellent job as always.

The 2021 Eco Pro season proved our pro divisions were the most epic as they have ever been with Tommy Coleman winning his 3rd Eco Pro Mens Pro title in the final event in super fun and clean surf at RC’s in Satellite beach. Noah Schweizer was the runner up being the division leader going into the Satellite Beach final followed by Ponce Inlet’s winner, Chase Modelski, taking the #3 spot for the year. Chauncey Robinson rounded #4 followed by Evan Gesielman #5 podium for the 2021 season.

Our Womens Pro Champion was Zoe Benedetto followed by Kylie Pulcini and Annika Patton rounding 3rd for the year. Junior Men’s Champion in 2021 and $1,000 McCranels Orthodontics Bonus Award Recipient was the infamous Carl Burger from Flagler Beach chased by Braeden Kopec and Evan Tyson. Exciting news for the 2022 season regarding the Junior Pro division includes the implementation of ISA Rules and Regulations raising the age limit of the Junior Pro division to 21 and Under. Masters Pro Champion was won by 3x winner Kent Compayre followed closely by Stephan Nipple and Alex Casal.

The Amateur divisions were highly contested this year also with Eric Worley of Flagler Beach winning Open Men followed by contest standouts like Evan Tyson, Hector Santamaria of Puerto Rico, Gabe Griffin and Adrian Van Voast. Boys U17 Champion was Carl Berger along with standouts Evan Tyson, Gabe Griffin, Logan Radd and Donovan Vanek. Boys U13 had jaw dropping impressive surfing all season by young and upcoming statewide standouts like Teddy Witteman, Sebastian Peters, Kole Mazzarella, Shea Edwards, and Jonnas Autero.

Delaney Spruill took 2 titles home in 2021 including Open Womens and Girls U17 Championships. Standouts in the girls’ divisions like Marilynn Glaub, Lily Schoeder, and Daya McCart are creating a heavy battleground for years ahead. Youth division Girls U13 standouts included Marlynn Glaub, Allie Keller, and Daya McCart. Alyssa Gilreath and Ashley Van Voast provided an Eco Pro Surf Series 1st with a tie in Polywogs division for season Champions. Both Co-Champions this season faced heavy competition with standouts Jesaja Arturo, Leila Okenka, and Asher Brown. Our Polywog competitors prove Florida’s surfing culture is going nowhere but up!

We are excited about the 2022 season ahead with pro purses increasing year over year and potentially reaching up to $10,000 per event. We start the season with an amateur comp in its 3rd year with the Eco Pro Surf Series, The Phenom Grom. This event will be held at Juan Ponce de Leon Landing in Melbourne Beach the weekend of May 14 or 15. The Phenom Grom will be a 1-day amateur event to give the upcoming season a push and shake the dust off both competitors and staff. Pro event stops will be 2-day events starting in 2022 with a huge bang in Ponce Inlet August 20-21, New Smyrna Beach October 1-2, Satellite Beach November 5-6 and our Championship event will be held at Jobos Beach in Isabela, Puerto Rico in December, exact date TBD.

2022 is already taking off with support from returning Title Sponsor Island Root Kava Bar for the 6th year along with Surfing’s Evolution and Preservation Foundation for their 5th year of support, Beachside Hotel – A Unique Boutique in Daytona Beach Shores and our official Hotel in Volusia County, Jimmy Hula’s Port Orange and Ormond Beach, Mick Miller Surfboards, Victoria Zinn PA, McCranels Orthodontics for the 6th year benefiting the season’s Junior Pro Champion with a $1,000 Bonus Award, ESM, Hyperflex Wetsuits, and Gatorade. For 2022, we are also proud to publicly announce our 501(c)3 charity application has been accepted and Eco Pro Surf Series will now be housed under WAVES OF IMPACT. The mission behind our organization is to provide ocean-centric opportunities for children with disabilities and create the next generation of ambassadors for coastal conservation and ocean preservation.

The Eco Pro Surf Series, competitors and staff would like to thank the following for their new and continued support including Island Root Kava Bar, Surfing’s Evolution and Preservation Foundation, Jimmy Hula’s Port Orange and Ormond Beach, Movement Mortgage, Beachside Hotel – A Unique Boutique, McCranels Orthodontics, Tire Kingdom, Surf Taco, Gatorade, Backyard BBQ Boys, Groundswell Surf Shop, Hyperflex Wetsuits, My Religions Surf, Ocean Grade Living, Dan Martinez the Fight Attorney, Catalyst, Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach, The Plaza Resort and Spa Daytona Beach, TD Bank, Ameris Bank, Mary Woodford with Mary Kay, Play Hard 24, SR Perrot, Daytona Tortugas, Astro Skate, Canvasses by Cameron, Barker Animations, Dave and Busters Daytona Beach. We hope that all winners awarded at each Eco Pro event that won trips to Las Flores have a fantastic summer in 2022 courtesy of La Tortuga Verde! The Eco Pro Surf Series definitely takes a village to succeed and we had that and then some in 2021, THANK YOU!

Congratulations to the Eco pro series competitors Michael Dunphy, Evan Gesielman, Chauncey Robinson and Zoe Benedetto for qualifying for the 2022 WSL challenger series.. and Tommy Coleman for qualifying for the world Juniors championships. – Jim Tolliver

2021 Season Final Standings :