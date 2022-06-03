All photos and captions by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos on Instagram

For the 5th year in a row, the 2021 Eco Pro Surf Series proved to be our best season yet. All 4 pro divisions, including Mens, Womens, Juniors, and Masters, were absolutely stacked with talent equal to a one-star QS event. The amateur divisions, including Mens, Womens, Longboard, Boys and Girls U17, Boys and Girls U13, and Polywogs, were equal to any regional championship event on the East Coast. Pro purse totals for each individual event in 2021 beat out the 2020 season averaging $7,000 to $8,000 per event!

The level of competition and the professionalism of our staff was also definitely the best we’ve had to date! Thank you to our Board of Directors including President and Co-Founder Jim Tolliver, newly acquired Vice President and Marketing Director Marisol Moreno, Director and Co-Founder Donny Ottofaro, and staff members Stephanie Brown, Eric Worley, Jesse Hall, Willy Gilreath, Scott McCranels, Corey Howell. We are also excited for the 2022 additions of Matt Dayton and Terry Tyler. We’d also like to thank our judging staff led by Head Judges Jeff Klugel and Barry Pasonski for doing an excellent job as always.

Lightening sharp surfing put TommyColeman in the number one spot for the 2021 season. Tommy snapping in Indialantic for the first place win in the Men’s Pro. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

The 2021 Eco Pro season proved our pro divisions were the most epic as they have ever been with Tommy Coleman winning his 3rd Eco Pro Mens Pro title in the final event in super fun and clean surf at RC’s in Satellite beach. Noah Schweizer was the runner up being the division leader going into the Satellite Beach final followed by Ponce Inlet’s winner, Chase Modelski, taking the #3 spot for the year. Chauncey Robinson rounded #4 followed by Evan Gesielman #5 podium for the 2021 season.

With the win in Satellite Beach contest, Zoe Benedetto clinched the Women’s Pro Champion title for 2021. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Our Womens Pro Champion was Zoe Benedetto followed by Kylie Pulcini and Annika Patton rounding 3rd for the year. Junior Men’s Champion in 2021 and $1,000 McCranels Orthodontics Bonus Award Recipient was the infamous Carl Burger from Flagler Beach chased by Braeden Kopec and Evan Tyson. Exciting news for the 2022 season regarding the Junior Pro division includes the implementation of ISA Rules and Regulations raising the age limit of the Junior Pro division to 21 and Under. Masters Pro Champion was won by 3x winner Kent Compayre followed closely by Stephan Nipple and Alex Casal.

Carl Burger hit Satellite Beach and came away with four titles: 1st in the Jr Pro and Boys U17, and the 2021 Champion in the JR Pro and 2X Mens U17 winner. Get surfing. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

The Amateur divisions were highly contested this year also with Eric Worley of Flagler Beach winning Open Men followed by contest standouts like Evan Tyson, Hector Santamaria of Puerto Rico, Gabe Griffin and Adrian Van Voast. Boys U17 Champion was Carl Berger along with standouts Evan Tyson, Gabe Griffin, Logan Radd and Donovan Vanek. Boys U13 had jaw dropping impressive surfing all season by young and upcoming statewide standouts like Teddy Witteman, Sebastian Peters, Kole Mazzarella, Shea Edwards, and Jonnas Autero.

Traveling from Puerto Rico to compete, Hector Santamaria flies over a section into first place in the Open Men’s. Indialantic, FL PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Delaney Spruill took 2 titles home in 2021 including Open Womens and Girls U17 Championships. Standouts in the girls’ divisions like Marilynn Glaub, Lily Schoeder, and Daya McCart are creating a heavy battleground for years ahead. Youth division Girls U13  standouts included Marlynn Glaub, Allie Keller, and Daya McCart. Alyssa Gilreath and Ashley Van Voast provided an Eco Pro Surf Series 1st with a tie in Polywogs division for season Champions. Both Co-Champions this season faced heavy competition with standouts Jesaja Arturo, Leila Okenka, and Asher Brown. Our Polywog competitors prove Florida’s surfing culture is going nowhere but up!

Longboarding is where surfing started, and Fiona Sargente keeps the past alive surfing a log as good as anyone ever. Fiona on her way to a 3rd in the Longboard Pro in Satellite Beach. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

We are excited about the 2022 season ahead with pro purses increasing year over year and potentially reaching up to $10,000 per event. We start the season with an amateur comp in its 3rd year with the Eco Pro Surf Series, The Phenom Grom. This event will be held at Juan Ponce de Leon Landing in Melbourne Beach the weekend of May 14 or 15. The Phenom Grom will be a 1-day amateur event to give the upcoming season a push and shake the dust off both competitors and staff. Pro event stops will be 2-day events starting in 2022 with a huge bang in Ponce Inlet August 20-21, New Smyrna Beach October 1-2, Satellite Beach November 5-6 and our Championship event will be held at Jobos Beach in Isabela, Puerto Rico in December, exact date TBD.

The contest venue in Indialantic, FL. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

2022 is already taking off with support from returning Title Sponsor Island Root Kava Bar for the 6th year along with Surfing’s Evolution and Preservation Foundation for their 5th year of support, Beachside Hotel – A Unique Boutique in Daytona Beach Shores and our official Hotel in Volusia County, Jimmy Hula’s Port Orange and Ormond Beach, Mick Miller Surfboards, Victoria Zinn PA, McCranels Orthodontics for the 6th year benefiting the season’s Junior Pro Champion with a $1,000 Bonus Award, ESM, Hyperflex Wetsuits, and Gatorade. For 2022, we are also proud to publicly announce our 501(c)3 charity application has been accepted and Eco Pro Surf Series will now be housed under WAVES OF IMPACT. The mission behind our organization is to provide ocean-centric opportunities for children with disabilities and create the next generation of ambassadors for coastal conservation and ocean preservation.

Tommy Coleman throws it into the air for the Men’s Pro win in Satellite Beach and sealed his 3rd Men’s Champion win for 2021. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

The Eco Pro Surf Series, competitors and staff would like to thank the following for their new and continued support including Island Root Kava Bar, Surfing’s Evolution and Preservation Foundation, Jimmy Hula’s Port Orange and Ormond Beach, Movement Mortgage, Beachside Hotel – A Unique Boutique, McCranels Orthodontics, Tire Kingdom, Surf Taco, Gatorade, Backyard BBQ Boys, Groundswell Surf Shop, Hyperflex Wetsuits, My Religions Surf, Ocean Grade Living, Dan Martinez the Fight Attorney, Catalyst, Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach, The Plaza Resort and Spa Daytona Beach, TD Bank, Ameris Bank, Mary Woodford with Mary Kay, Play Hard 24, SR Perrot, Daytona Tortugas, Astro Skate, Canvasses by Cameron, Barker Animations, Dave and Busters Daytona Beach. We hope that all winners awarded at each Eco Pro event that won trips to Las Flores have a fantastic summer in 2022 courtesy of La Tortuga Verde! The Eco Pro Surf Series definitely takes a village to succeed and we had that and then some in 2021, THANK YOU!

Congratulations to the Eco pro series competitors Michael Dunphy, Evan Gesielman, Chauncey Robinson and Zoe Benedetto for qualifying for the 2022 WSL challenger series..  and Tommy Coleman for qualifying for the world Juniors championships. – Jim Tolliver

2021 Season Final Standings :

Men’s Pro 
1. Tommy Coleman   2,656
2. Noah Schweizer   2,456
3. Chase Modelski    1,531
4. Chauncey Robinson  1,620
5. Evan Geiselman     1,341
6. Daniel Glenn           1,312
7. Josh Nicastro          1,260
8. Ryan Huckabee      1,187
9. Corey Howell           1,182
10. Andrew Gregory    1,111
11. Tommy Grooms     1,095
12. Chase Elmore           918
13. Eric Worley                862
13. Mike Rhodes             862
15. Micheal Dunphy       729

15. Robbie McCormick  729

Looking sweet, Satellite Beach really delivered. Noah Schweizer slides the lip on his way to a 2nd in the Men’s Pro for the year 2021. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Junior Pro 
1. Carl Burger                2,900
2. Braeden Kopec        2,520
3. Evan Tyson               2,041
4. Ryan Huckabee       1,656
5. Nico Derubes           1,448
6. Logan Radd              1,431
7. Cash Watters            1,062
8. Gavin Coluccio           900
9. Logan Coluccio          729

10. Benji Lange               729

Backside turn in Satellite Beach for Braeden Kopec helped him grab a 2nd in the Men’s Jr Pro. PHOTO @tomduganphotos

Womens Pro 
1. Zoe Benedetto          3,000
2. Kylie Pulcini               2,700
3. Annika Patton           2,070
4. Daya McCart            1,341
5. Sofia Gamboa          1,312
6. Annie Adams            1,060
7.  Elie Barimo                  810
8. Allie Keller                    656
8. Jamie Dewitt               656
8. Kora Passerelli            656

10. Olivia Jansen            656

A clean backside turn got Kylie Pulcini a 2nd in the Women’s Pro in the Satellite Beach contest. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

 

Masters Pro 
1. Kent Comparye          2,710
2. Stephan Nipple         2,320
3. Alex Casal                  2,114
4. Wiley Gilreath            1,665
5. David Spier                1,000
6. Shea Lopez                  900
7. Scott Brill                       810
7. Darlan lopes                  810
9. Matt Dayton                  656
9. Randy Nolan                 656

9. Patrick Top                    656

David Spier throwing a double shaka. Dave with wife Stacy and Eva Woodland huddled under the umbrella during the rain storm. The morning rain did put a small damper on the contest but clear skies in the afternoon made up for it. Indialantic. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

The Men’s Pro is always a highly contested event and Blake Speir gave it his all during the Indialantic event . PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Dr. Corey Howell straight up backside in Satellite Beach for a 2nd place the Men’s Pro. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Gavin Idone surfed the long lines in Satellite Beach to a 1st place in the Longboard Pro. Gavin with a clean backside five for the win. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Where is the drone footage of Chauncey Robinson in Satellite Beach busting this air as he gets a 3rd in the Men’s Pro? Inquiring minds want to know. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

The waves at the Satellite Beach contest were about as good as you could hope for; clean four foot waves with offshore winds almost all day. Kole Mazzarella on a clean one in the Boys U13. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Running into good friends at contest always make for good time. ESM’s Tom Dugan’s high school friend Bill State ( on left ) hanging with long time East Coast Pro Surfer and shaper Shea Lopez at the Ponce Inlet event. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Jr. Men’s Pro finisher Gavin Coluccio tail slides into a second place in Indialantic. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Living just down the road in Melbourne Beach, Shea Edwards traveled to Satellite Beach to compete in the Boy’s U13 and ended up with a 4th place finish. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

The 2021 year was a good one for waves at every venue. The surfing was top notch with surfers like Chase Modelski taking full advantage of every thing that moved. Chace airs into a win in the Men’s Pro held at Ponce Inlet. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Hector Santamaria from Puerto Rico sizing up the competition. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Reflections in Satellite. Tommy Grooms. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Local legend and former WCT Champion, CJ Hobgood dropped by the Satellite Beach event to show support for the new crop of up and comers and mingle with his old crew and friends he’s surfed with since his grom days. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Michael Dunphy slides into a 4th in the Men’s Pro in Satellite Beach. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Sebastian Peters cutty took him to a 2nd in the Boys U13 in Satellite Beach. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

The site of the Eco Pro in Satellite Beach looking north from the boardwalk. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

With clean waves all day during the Satellite Beach event, locals like Logan Radd (shown here) were able to put together clean lines and great surfing to get the results. Logan ended with a 3rd in the Jr Pro and Men’s U17. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Cory Howell 2nd Mens Pro. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

 

 