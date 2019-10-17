D-Glenn Comin’ in Hot! Wins Eco Pro Series Event #2, Bonus Dugan Photo Gallery

Photos & Captions Tom Dugan
Eco Pro stop #2 the Mission 22 Pro was held at Frank Rendon Park today. Several pro divisional races are heating up after stop #2 with 2018 Men’s Pro champion Daniel Glenn taking points lead with Josh Nicastro #2, Tommy Grooms #3 followed by Corey Howell, Jesse Heilman, @chase modelski. Junior pro division race is very tight with @chase modelski, @ryan huckabee & @braeden kopec on top of leaderboard after stop #2. Masters Pro points leaders are Jay Smith Shapes #1, Bob Lindsley #2, Jimmy Blumenfeld #3, Kent Compayre #3. Haley Watson joined Kayla Durden on top Women’s Pro points lead with @zoe benedetto #3.
Thank you to our staff contest directors Michael Bloom, Jim Tolliver, event director Donny Victor Ottofaro, head Judges @Gordon Lawson, @Jeff Klugel & announcer, beach Marshall Travis Ajay. Thanks to those that made and continue to make this season possible including Huey Surf Charters Metztli Tours McCranels Orthodontics Surf Training Factory Eastern Surf Magazine Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation Island Root Kava Bar GenesisBed CROWD CONTROL surf co. Ground Swell Surf Shop Keahana Daytona Board Store Granada Surf Shop Jimmy Hula’s Port Orange Backyard Boys Bar-B-Que Maui Nix Surf Shop Caton Hosey Insurance Clever Surfboards @jimmy hulas port orange Future 6 Ironclad Digital Business Solutions Mission 22.
See everyone at stop # 3 Future 6 Pro at Jupiter beach October 26-27.
Stop #2 Mission 22 Pro results
Men’s pro
1. Daniel Glenn
2. Jesse Heilman
3. Chase Modelski
4. Matthew Zaccaria
5. Tommy Grooms
5. Ryan Huckabee
7. Josh Nicastro
Junior Pro
1. Chase Modelski
2. Ryan Huckabee
3. Reef Coote
Masters Pro
1. Jimmy Blumenfeld
2. Stephon Nipple
3. CJ Ilano
4. Shane Suefert
Women’s Pro
1. Haley Watson
Longboard pro
1. Tristan Clarke
2. Tim Garvey
Open Men’s.
1. Icah Wilmot
2. Casey Coote
3. CJ Ilano
4. Shane Suefert
Boys U16
1. Dylan Seaman
2. Tristan Clark
3. Torrey Medina
4. Issac Smith
Boys U12
1. Reef Coote
2. Teddy Wittman
3. Gus Hultgren
4. Asher Eastwood
Women’s Open
1. Haley Watson
Girls U16
1. Carlie Eastwood
2. Grace Podratz
Girls U12
1. Delaney Sproill
2. Carlie Eastwood
3. Grace Podratz
Polywogs
1. Tyko Tran
2. Asher Eastwood
3. Allysa Gilbreath
4. Jake Fisher
5. Tracey Sproill
6. Malia Tolliver