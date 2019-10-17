D-Glenn Comin’ in Hot! Wins Eco Pro Series Event #2, Bonus Dugan Photo Gallery

Photos & Captions Tom Dugan

Eco Pro stop #2 the Mission 22 Pro was held at Frank Rendon Park today. Several pro divisional races are heating up after stop #2 with 2018 Men’s Pro champion Daniel Glenn taking points lead with Josh Nicastro #2, Tommy Grooms #3 followed by Corey Howell, Jesse Heilman, @chase modelski. Junior pro division race is very tight with @chase modelski, @ryan huckabee & @braeden kopec on top of leaderboard after stop #2. Masters Pro points leaders are Jay Smith Shapes #1, Bob Lindsley #2, Jimmy Blumenfeld #3, Kent Compayre #3. Haley Watson joined Kayla Durden on top Women’s Pro points lead with @zoe benedetto #3.