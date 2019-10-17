D-Glenn Comin’ in Hot! Wins Eco Pro Series Event #2, Bonus Dugan Photo Gallery

October 17, 2019 • Competition, East Coast Contests, Eco Pro Surf Series

Photos & Captions Tom Dugan
Eco Pro stop #2 the Mission 22 Pro was held at Frank Rendon Park today. Several pro divisional races are heating up after stop #2 with 2018 Men’s Pro champion Daniel Glenn taking points lead with Josh Nicastro #2, Tommy Grooms #3 followed by Corey Howell, Jesse Heilman, @chase modelski. Junior pro division race is very tight with @chase modelski, @ryan huckabee & @braeden kopec on top of leaderboard after stop #2. Masters Pro points leaders are Jay Smith Shapes #1, Bob Lindsley #2, Jimmy Blumenfeld #3, Kent Compayre #3. Haley Watson joined Kayla Durden on top Women’s Pro points lead with @zoe benedetto #3.

It’s getting really hard to stop this guy as his winning streak continues. Daniel Glenn won every one of his heats on the way to first place in the Men’s Pro. PHOTO: DUGAN

Thank you to our staff contest directors Michael Bloom, Jim Tolliver, event director Donny Victor Ottofaro, head Judges @Gordon Lawson, @Jeff Klugel & announcer, beach Marshall Travis Ajay. Thanks to those that made and continue to make this season possible including Huey Surf Charters Metztli Tours McCranels Orthodontics Surf Training Factory Eastern Surf Magazine Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation Island Root Kava Bar GenesisBed CROWD CONTROL surf co. Ground Swell Surf Shop Keahana Daytona Board Store Granada Surf Shop Jimmy Hula’s Port Orange Backyard Boys Bar-B-Que Maui Nix Surf Shop Caton Hosey Insurance Clever Surfboards @jimmy hulas port orange  Future 6 Ironclad Digital Business Solutions Mission 22.

Men’s Pro Winners: (l to R) 1st Daniel Glenn, 3rd Chase Modelski, 4th Matt Zacaria, & 2nd Jessie Hielman. PHOTO: DUGAN

See everyone at stop # 3 Future 6 Pro at Jupiter beach October 26-27.
Stop #2 Mission 22 Pro results
Men’s pro
1. Daniel Glenn
2. Jesse Heilman
3. Chase Modelski
4. Matthew Zaccaria
5. Tommy Grooms
5. Ryan Huckabee
7. Josh Nicastro

The contest was held in Jesse Heilman’s stomping grounds and he surfed it with the local knowledge. Jesse surfing his way to a 2nd in the Men’s Pro. PHOTO: DUGAN

Junior Pro
1. Chase Modelski
2. Ryan Huckabee
3. Reef Coote

These are the three finalist for the Jr. Pro Division. Two of them are over 6ft tall, one is not . ( L to R ) 1st Chase Modelski , 3rd Reef Coote, and 2nd Ryan Huckabee. PHOTO: DUGAN

Masters Pro
1. Jimmy Blumenfeld
2. Stephon Nipple
3. CJ Ilano
4. Shane Suefert

Living just a few miles north of the contest area never hurts. Jimmy Blumenfeld headed south from Flagler Beach down to Daytona, ripped the waves apart as he always does. and headed home with his first place trophy in the Masters’ Pro. PHOTO: DUGAN

Women’s Pro
1. Haley Watson

Head judge Gordon Lawson, Women’s Pro & Open Wuinner Haley Watson with Eco Pro’s Jim Tolliver . PHOTO : DUGAN

Longboard pro
1. Tristan Clarke
2. Tim Garvey

Longboard winner Tristian Clark radical surfing took him all the way for the win. PHOTO: DUGAN

Open Men’s.
1. Icah Wilmot
2. Casey Coote
3.  CJ Ilano
4. Shane Suefert

Icah Wilmot heading for a win in the Open Men’s PHOTO : DUGAN

Jamaica’s Icah Wilmot made the trek north to compete and ended up winning the Open Men’s. Icah and his family had a recent tragedy as their house burnt down and the lost EVERYTHING. Let’s help them out . Go to GoFund Me and look up “LOST ALL TO FIRE (CAD) ” to contribute whatever you can, it all helps. PHOTO : DUGAN

Boys U16
1. Dylan Seaman
2. Tristan Clark
3. Torrey Medina
4. Issac Smith

Tent city at the Mission 22 Pro at the Frank Rendon Park in Daytona Beach. PHOTO : DUGAN

Boys U12
1. Reef Coote
2. Teddy Wittman
3. Gus Hultgren
4. Asher Eastwood

Gus Hultgren getting a little practice in up the beach before getting a 3rd place in the Boys U12 division. PHOTO: DUGAN

Women’s Open
1. Haley Watson
Girls U16
1. Carlie Eastwood
2. Grace Podratz

Awards PHOTO : Duce

Girls U12
1. Delaney Sproill
2. Carlie Eastwood
3. Grace Podratz
Polywogs
1. Tyko Tran
2. Asher Eastwood
3. Allysa Gilbreath
4. Jake Fisher
5. Tracey Sproill
6. Malia Tolliver

 

One of the most watched heats of the event was the Polywogs Division. Seeing the kids getting pushed in by their parents and the stoke on the kids’ faces is so fun to see. Here Tyko Tran heads right for the win . PHOTO: DUGAN

Some surfers just plain out rip and through surfing advance their way to the top. Matt Zaccaria was hard to stop and made his way to the finals and ended with a fourth place finish. PHOTO: DUGAN

Stephon Nipple laid down some killer moves in the Masters’ Pro but just couldn’t bring home the win. A second place wasn’t all that bad of a way to end the day though. PHOTO: DUGAN

Chilling out before their heats: Icah Wilmot sitting down by purple board and Ryan Huckabee getting his singlet on right side with red shirt in hand. PHOTO: DUGAN

There were a few surfers from Jacksonville that surfed in different divisions and really put their stamp on things with great performances . Cory Sapp made the drive south and surfed the Men’s Pro. PHOTO : DUGAN

Ryan Huckabee walking out watching Chase Modelski, while Reef Coote out the back has an eye on him too, as Chase surfs to a first in the Jr. Pro . PHOTO : DUGAN

The judges’ eye view of the event. PHOTO: DUGAN

PRINT ARCHIVES


About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine  has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM  brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms.

In 2017, ESM  has switched over to a 100% web-based platform and will continue to bring the most wide ranged coverage of East Coast surfers home and abroad.

 

ESM ON INSTAGRAM

[instashow columns="2" rows="2"]