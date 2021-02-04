Comp Report: Toyota E.C. USA Surfing Prime & Bonus Mega Photo Gallery!

Comp Report presented by our friends at WRV https://www.waveridingvehicles.com

Photos and captions by Tom Dugan and Mez

Indiatlantic, Fla. (January 24, 2021) – A NASA rocket launch during finals day set the tone for the start of the 2021 East Coast Toyota USA Surfing Prime Series at the Space Coast’s Paradise Beach.

The elite contest drew the best junior surfers from New York to Florida. After months of Covid shutdowns, USA Surfing head coach Brett Simpson was stoked to see surfers back in Toyota jerseys competing again. “It was so nice to see the kids have those competition nerves, jitters and excitement again,” Simpson said. “Even though it had been awhile, there were some great performances.”

Palm City, Florida’s Zoe Benedetto took double wins in girls under 16 and under 18 divisions and shared the highest score of the event – a 9.33 with boys U16 winner Deerfield Beach Florida’s Sterling Makish. Zoe earned the 9.33 with two powerful backside combination maneuvers. Sterling launched a big air reverse for a 9.33 and backed it up with an 8.27 to earn the event’s highest heat total. Boys under 14 winner Vance Weyant had big maneuvers frontside and backside. Coach Simpson applauded Vance’s wave selection as well as the very high level and great energy all of the east competitors brought to the event.



Zoey Benedetto By Mez / ESM from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.

The Toyota USA Surfing Prime Series is the highest level of junior surfing in the nation, and is now an official part of the Olympic Development Program as recognized by the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

The Toyota USA Surfing Prime Series makes stops along both East and West coasts and culminates in the USA Surfing Championships in June. The competition was created to bridge the gap young surfers experience when trying to make the leap from pro junior competition to next-level competition opportunities, including a position on the USA Surfing national teams, the World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series and potentially the Olympics and WSL Championship Tour.

RESULTS

Girls U18

1st Zoe Benedetto, Palm City, Fla.

2nd Taylor Green, Milton, Fla.

3rd Madison Lavender, Sorrento, Fla

4th Niyah Rosen, New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

Boys U18

1st Ryan Huckabee, Flagler Beach, Fla.

2nd Owen Moss, Wrightsville Beach, N.C.

3rd Carl Burger, Flagler Beach, Fla.

4th Blayr Barton, Virginia Beach, Va.

Ryan Huckabee by Mez / ESM from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.

Girls U16

1st Zoe Benedetto, Palm City, Fla.

2nd Kylie Pulcini, Melbourne, Fla.

3rd Niyah Rosen, New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

4th Kora Passarelli, Indiatlantic, Fla.

Boys U16

1st Sterling Makish, Deerfield Beach, Fla.

2nd Kepa Mendia, West Palm Beach, Fla.

3rd Carl Burger, Flagler Beach, Fla.

4th Owen Carter, Wrightsville Beach, N.C.



Sterling Makish’s 9.33 by Mez / ESM from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.

Boys U14

1st Vance Weyandt, Tequesta, Fla.

2nd Mako Musilinus, Garden City, S.C..

3rd Beckham McCart, Indiatlantic, Fla.

4th Dylan O’hallaron, Viera, Fla.

Kepa Mendia by Mez / ESM from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.