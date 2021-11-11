Comp: The 20th Tommy Is On For Saturday, Flashback Photo Gallery Here!

The Tommy Tant Memorial Surf Classic for charity is absolutely one of the best, longest running contest we’ve ever covered.

It’s a full-on, locals DIY thing for a beautiful charity organization we’ve been privileged to attend and cover for many years.

And this being the year of it’s 20th, Tom Dugan combed the files and put this look back at one of our favorite events to attend.

And not just to shoot photos but to be a part of a great surfing communities efforts to help those in need in memory of a cherished

community member gone but not forgotten. Here is the Tant family’s take on this glorious 20th anniversary get together:

“The 20 th Annual Tommy Tant Memorial Surf Classic presented by The Surf Station will

take place on November 13 and 14 in Flagler Beach, Florida. What began in memory of

Tommy Tant—a local surfer who passed away tragically from an aortic aneurysm at 24

years old—has grown into a beloved event that celebrates the bond of family,

friendship, and surf culture he loved.

This year’s event will kick off at Tortugas Restaurant on Friday, November 12 at 7 pm

with live music and a live auction. Auction items include an all-inclusive surf adventure

to Nicaragua, VIP seats to the Orlando Magic, a weekend golf getaway to the Hammock

Beach Resort and Spa, and a custom Channel Island surfboard.

The amateur and professional surf contest begins at 8am on Saturday, November 13.

Some of the world’s best surfers will battle through the elimination rounds at the iconic

Flagler pier. Raffle tickets will be available for a chance to win surfboards, surf gear, and

a one-of-a-kind surfboard wall art. Attendees can also peruse sponsor booths lining the

A1A boardwalk.

As the first day of competition winds down, friends will continue the celebration with live

music and dancing at a luau hosted by The Golden Lion at 7 pm.

The final rounds of the surf competition take place on Sunday at 8 am. Spectators will

gather to cheer on their favorite contestants as they compete to advance to the final

match. All finalists receive awards but only first place will win a towering 4-foot

champion trophy.

On Sunday at 12 pm, the competition will pause for the commemorative paddle out

ceremony, where surfers paddle out past the breaking waves to join hands and form a

circle of remembrance. This year, the paddle out will honor Tommy as well as Donna

Ciancuilla, a vibrant member of the Flagler Beach community and faithful supporter of

“The Tommy” who passed away in February”.