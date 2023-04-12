Indian Harbour Beach, Florida – The Eastern Surfing Association will begin its series of post-season championship qualifying events this Friday with its 2023 Southeast Regional Surfing Championship at Paradise Beach / Howard Futch Memorial Park in the Melbourne area of Florida.

Over 200 surfers from Georgia and Florida, including the Gulf Coast, will compete in hopes of ranking high enough to qualify the the ESA’s Easterns Surfing Championship that is held each September in the Outer Banks at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head.

This event kicks-off the Spring run of three events staring this Friday then moving northward to the Outer Banks where the Mid-Atlantic Regionals will be held April 28’th through the 30’th at Jennettes Pier in Nags Head, NC before moving onto Ocean City, Maryland where the last of these crucial contests will be held from May 12’th to the 14’th.

“We are excited to get our regional events started this year,” said ESA’s executive director Michelle Sommers. “Central Florida is a great location for our competitors in terms of travel and lodging, but most importantly, for waves.”

The Southeast event period is Friday through Sunday, but due to forecasted storms, the schedule has been consolidated to account for possible weather delays. Surfline’s wave forecast looks great for this level of surfing as they are calling for decent conditions for the 8am start time on Friday.

The ESA’s Southeast Regionals is open to the public and there will be a live webcast throughout the event produced by NPI Productions. Mez and Tom Dugan from Eastern Surf Magazine will be sharing photos throughout the event, and LiveHeats will be running so everyone on the beach and far away can keep up with the live scores and schedule.

The ESA would like to thank the following for their support of this event: Brace Integrated Systems, Brevard County Parks & Recreation, The Crowne Plaza and Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

For more information on the ESA click here https://surfesa.org to go to the website and don’t forget to watch every heat via the live feed on the ESA Facebook page and get the heat-by-heat, wave by wave sores and placings breakdown at liveheats.com. For the current heat draws ( subject to change depending on wave and weather conditions ) click here https://liveheats.com/events/80798 .