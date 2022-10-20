Garden State Grudge Match Returns After Near Decade Layoff- Jersey Boy’s Go Mental !

Photos by Bruce Chrisner and Donald Cresitello, captions by Bruce Chrisner, story by Rob Cloupe

After a 9 year hiatus and marking the 20 anniversary of the inaugural event, The beloved Smith Garden State Grudge Match has finally returned to the waters of the Jersey Shore! The last event was in 2013 the year after Sandy destroyed Casino Pier where the event was held and it is a much better, if not still scarred, with the old wood pier gone it just didn’t feel the same in some ways.

But time heals all wounds and 2022 was the time to shake it off and bring it back this one of a kind, interstate event. The Grudge was the contest of all contests for the elite surfers of NJ back in the early 2000s with its unique format and 1 month waiting period. Contest creator Rob Cloupe used a hybrid of the initial formula by choosing the surfers based off three categories (year 2-10 a trials event was run to replace 8 surfers eliminated in the 1st round). Those categories were 8 returning champs/finalist, 8 free surf stand outs, and 8 young guns.

With a 3-5 glassy swell on tap courtesy of the remnants of Ian the 24 invitees hit the beach of Seaside Heights to do battle in the winner take all format. Each round the surfers pick their opponents license out of a hat at random to determine the match ups…winners licenses go back in, losers go home and have to do the walk of shame to get their license.

The first 2 rounds saw unbelievelbe high level surfing with Pat Schmidt scoring the highest heat total of the day with an 18 and Sam Hammer showing why he has 5 belts on his mantle. Other stand outs were Tucker Collins, 13 yr old phenom Cruz Dinofa, 2003 Champ Matt Keenan, Jamie Moran, Paul Francisco who landed an insane air 360 to win his round 1 heat.

As the comp progressed we saw a story line playing out of the old guard vs the young guns as the quarters and semis were split 50/50. The quarter final to note was the Spartan Perry Siganos who had Hammer on the ropes with 30 seconds left only to have Hammer pull it out on his last wave to the surprise of almost no one. Perry showed his Grudge grit and filled the shoes of his nickname.

In semi 1 Rob Kelly took down a red hot Kyle Tester who was a giant killer all day but Rob’s front hand attack in the lefts was the deciding factor. In semi #2 Hammer barely took down another surfer who was on fire all day in Cole Deveney. Cole used a blistering air game and power rail surfing to stake his claim as one of the best young talents in NJ.

The Kelly vs Hammer final suffered a little power outage from a high tide and dying swell but from the 1st wave ridden by Rob Kelly the result was inevitable as he used a strong frontside rail game to take down the defending champ Hammer. Rob has been a stand out in the NJ surf scene since he was a grom and is definitely one of the competitors over the entire Grudge 2 decades that deserved a belt of his own. NOW HE HAS ONE!