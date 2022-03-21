[caption id="attachment_27097" align="alignnone" width="1500"][/caption] [caption id="attachment_27085" align="alignnone" width="667"][/caption] [caption id="attachment_27086" align="alignnone" width="1500"][/caption] [caption id="attachment_27087" align="alignnone" width="1500"][/caption] [caption id="attachment_27088" align="alignnone" width="1334"][/caption] [caption id="attachment_27090" align="alignnone" width="1500"][/caption][caption id="attachment_27093" align="alignnone" width="1370"][/caption] [caption id="attachment_27094" align="alignnone" width="1500"][/caption] [caption id="attachment_27096" align="alignnone" width="1333"][/caption] [caption id="attachment_27098" align="alignnone" width="1500"][/caption][caption id="attachment_27081" align="alignnone" width="1500"]Evan Geiselman surfed into the semifinals. but lost out 10.75 to Michael Dunphy’s 14.25, ending his run early Sunday morning. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos[/caption] [caption id="attachment_27099" align="alignnone" width="1500"][/caption] [caption id="attachment_27100" align="alignnone" width="1500"][/caption] [caption id="attachment_27101" align="alignnone" width="1500"][/caption]

There was sun, wind, and rain: thousand of spring breakers and thousands of spectators. They had food, free swag, a skate ramp, and a wakeboard pool. Lots to look at and lots of fun, but the real winners were the surf fans. The surfing was as good as it gets with the East Coast conditions. And with five days of surfing, you had a good chance of seeing some extraordinary surfing go down.

On the men’s side, the East Coast reignned supreme. Local boy Tommy Coleman won the Junior Pro and Michael Dunphy won the Quiksilver Pro. A bonus for both is that they sit in the number one spot in their divisions on the World Qualifying Series. Both had a few nail bitting heats, but in the end put it all together to grab the first spot and a nice check.

On the women’s side, Alyssa Spencer ended with a double victory, winning both the Roxy Pro and the Pro Juniors. A hard fought battle in the Pro finals beating world tour vet Sage Erickson 16.50 to 12.80, Alyssa now sits in the number one spot on the World Qualifying Series.

The waves were nothing to write home about, mostly in the waist high range with some head high waves on day one, and ending on day five with clean offshore winds and clean long lines. The event was last run in 2020 and now has added a special upgrade with the women’s QS event. This will gave competitors a platform to showcase their high-caliber talents.

Since its’ inception in 2013, the Beach ’N Boards Fest has returned to Central Florida after a two year hiatus. Held March 9th-13th, the Ron Jon Quiksilver and Roxy Pro QS 1,000 was held at Shepard Beach Park in Cocoa Beach, Florida. The five day event had just enough surf all five days which in and of itself is a small miracle on the East Coast, especially in Florida.

Hurricane season officially begins on June 1 and ends on November 30 each year. The lists of hurricane names for each season are chosen by the World Meteorological Organization (not The Old Farmer’s Almanac). There are six lists of names for Atlantic and Pacific storms, which are cycled through every six years.

The lists have been maintained since 1953 (originally by the National Hurricane Center). For the 2022 hurricane season, the list of names from 2016 is being used again, so don’t be surprised if some sound familiar. Those that are not retired from the list this year will be used again in the 2028 season.

The names of especially destructive hurricanes are usually retired and not used again. See a list of retired tropical storm and hurricane names here

The list below include storms in both the Atlantic Basin meaning both the Gulf and East Coast hurricanes.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was the most active Atlantic hurricane season on record—we ran through the entire alphabetical list of names (and then some)! This happens very rarely (it has only happened once before, in 2005), but seems likely to become more common. What happens when it does?

If more storms occur in one season than there are names on the list, the newest storms have traditionally been named after the Greek alphabet (Alpha, Beta, Gamma, etc.). However, starting in 2021, this was no longer the case. Instead of the Greek alphabet, a list of supplemental names is used. Like names from the regular annual lists, supplemental names can be retired and replaced if the storms are deemed to be significantly impactful.

The WMO decided to discontinue use of the Greek alphabet for several reasons, including:

Using the Greek names was such a rare occurrence that it distracted from more important news about the hurricanes themselves.

When translated into different languages of the region, the Greek names led to confusion and inconsistencies.

The names Eta and Iota were retired after the 2020 season and there had not been a plan for replacing retired Greek names.

So, any extra storms will now be named from the supplemental names lists shown below.