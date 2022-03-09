USA Prime on Ice! Freezing Cold FL, Super Hot Surfing. Bonus Gallery!

Presented by our Frieneds Of The Porpoise at WRV, check them out here https://www.waveridingvehicles.com

Photos, story and captions by Tom Dugan

On one of the coldest days this winter in Central Florida, USA Surfing held a Prime event at Paradise Beach at Howard Futch Park in Indialantic, Florida. USA Surfing is committed to creating a safe, fun, and healthy environment for all participants, including the provision of educational materials, training, and other resources for all athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers, staff members, and parents.

The contest is composed of the best of the best from up and down the East Coast and events are held up and down the coast. This was the first Prime event of the season and besides the first day only reaching 42°, the actual surfing was hot by any standards. The waves were three feet with a few bigger sets and semi clean, with a north wind blowing across the surf. The usual suspects rose up to the occasion.

Winners included Kylie Pulcini in U18 Girls, Daya McCart in U16 Girls, Benji Lang in U18 Boys, Teddy Witteman in U14 Boys, and Will Dean who won U16 Boys and got a second in U18 Boys. Two days of competition with 88 competitors and 20 winners one the coldest days made for a devoted crew of surfers, family, and spectators that saw the best of the new crew of surfers that are emerging from our coast. – Tom Dugan –