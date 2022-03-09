USA Prime on Ice! Freezing Cold FL, Super Hot Surfing. Bonus Gallery!

March 9, 2022 •
Competition, East Coast Contests
Presented by our Frieneds Of The Porpoise at WRV, check them out here https://www.waveridingvehicles.com
Photos, story and captions by Tom Dugan
On one of the coldest days this winter in Central Florida, USA Surfing held a Prime event at Paradise Beach at Howard Futch Park in Indialantic, Florida. USA Surfing is committed to creating a safe, fun, and healthy environment for all participants, including the provision of educational materials, training, and other resources for all athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers, staff members, and parents.
An absolute on fire Teddy Wittemann could not be stopped on his way to a win in the U14 Boys. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The contest is composed of the best of the best from up and down the East Coast and events are held up and down the coast. This was the first Prime event of the season and besides the first day only reaching 42°, the actual surfing was hot by any standards. The waves were three feet with a few bigger sets and semi clean, with a north wind blowing across the surf. The usual suspects rose up to the occasion.
The Boys U14 Winner Teddy Witteman gets his well deserved victory chair up the beach. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Winners included Kylie Pulcini in U18 Girls, Daya McCart in U16 Girls, Benji Lang in U18 Boys, Teddy Witteman in U14 Boys, and Will Dean who won U16 Boys and got a second in U18 Boys. Two days of competition with 88 competitors and 20 winners one the coldest days made for a devoted crew of surfers, family, and spectators that saw the best of the new crew of surfers that are emerging from our coast. – Tom Dugan –
Daya McCart at one of her home breaks took down the field of 12 girls in the U16 for a first place finish and also got third in the U18 Girls just for good measure. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Daya McCart’s brother Beckham and friend Kylie Pulcini chair Girls U16 Winner Daya up the beach. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Helping out the next generation of surfers from his home town of Jacksonville, FL, Asher Nolan ( pointing ) gives the nod to Lanea Mona (waxing up) as to how and win her next heat. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Lanea Mons drove three hours south from her home in Jacksonville, FL and surfed incredible on her way to a 3rd place in U16 Girls. Keep an eye on this girl. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
There was a cross shore wind both days of the contest, but there was still some really nice waves to be had. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Will Dean drove down from his home in the Outer Banks and proceeded to lay down high scores winning the U16 Boys and getting a second in the U18 Boys. Will was by far the most on point surfer both days of competition. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Dad Corey Lopez and his kids bundled up between heats. PHOTO: @tomduganphotos
Case Stoyanoff redirects in the U16 Boys’ Quarters. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Fins out snap by Thomas Meekins in the U16 Boys. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Contest beach front at Howard Futch Park in Indialantic ,FL. on a very cold day. The temperature only got up to 42° the coldest day of the winter so far in Brevard County. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Trying to stay warm before hitting the water on a 42° day. Taylor Green and family all bundled up for the cold before she surfed her way to a 3rd in the Girls U18. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Another Jacksonville surfer Owen Anthony snaps as the wave blows up around him. Owen showing great form in the U14 Boys’ Division. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Snapping on the inside, Ethan Harbinson made it to the Semis in the U14 Boys. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Girls U16 competitor Ava Lavender smacks thru the lip in the Semi Final’s Heat. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Girls U16 first heat competitors: ( L to R ) – Brynn Gallagher, Daya McCart, and Sofia Gambo look happy after their heat with their performances. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Anthony Robertson bangs one in the U14 Boys Semis. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Now living at Pounce Inlet, Braeden Kopec drove down to surf familiar beach breaks to get a second in U16 Boys. In the heats leading up to and in the finals Braeden took to the air and never looked back. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Surfing at home helped Logan Radd to surf into two finals getting a third in both U16 and U18 Boys. PHOTO @tomduganphotos
Boys U14 winners ( L to R ) 1- Teddy Wittemann 2- Ian Honda 3- Sebastian Peters 4- Vance Weyanot ( Not shown ) PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Boys U18 winners ( L to R ) 1- Benji Lang 2- Will Dean 3- Logan Raid 4- Carl Burger PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Girls U16 winners ( L to R ) 1- Daya McCart 2- Kylie Pulcini 3- Lanea Mons 4- Sofia Gamboa PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Girls U18 Winners ( L to R ) 1- Kylie Pulcini 2- Daya McCart 3- Taylor Green 4- Lanea Mons PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Boys U16 winners 1- Will Dean 2- Braeden Kopec 3- Logan Radd 4- Benji Lang PHOTO : @tomduganphotos