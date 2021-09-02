Comp Report: Spacecoast Wins FL Boardriders Season Opener At NSB!

SPACE COAST BOARD RIDERS CLUB USES THEIR EXPERIENCE TO TAKE HOME THE FIRST STOP OF THE FLORIDA CUP

New Teams, New Season, New Florida Cup!

Running a surf contest in Florida in August is a difficult task. Luckily our run of good luck continued in New Smyrna Beach.

The week before the event there was nothing of significance on the long-term forecast. Then Henri popped up, bringing an excessive amount of stoke to all those planning to compete in the Florida Cup South Division held in NSB. Surfers from South Florida, Treasure Coast, Palm Beach County and Space Coast were frothing, knowing they would be surfing FL’s most consistent sandbar as groundswell lines filled in.

The swell showed up in earnest the night before the event, bringing some of the best surf the state has seen all year. Overhead surf. Dreamy conditions. As good as it gets here.

“It’s like we were on a surf trip in central America or something,” exclaimed Palm Beach County representative Jensen Calloway. The lineup was a mix of the Bud Tour, ASP and WQS warriors, competitive vets from every generation, repping every nook and cranny of the Sunshine State.

The waves remained topnotch for the start of the contest; fun waist-to-chest-high surf. After the “Star Spangled Banner” blew through the speakers, the 15–19-year-old division ran out to the water to get the party started. Space Coast dominated in the first heat of the morning with solid scores from Tommy Coleman and Blake Spier. The Palm Beach County and South Florida youngsters owned the Grom Division, with Reef Coote raking in a 6.5, the heat’s double whammy.

After the groms were done and the scores were posted, the Legends hit the water; A who’s who of internationally known talent, including Scott McCranles, Baron Knowlton, Pete Media, Ronnie Kendall and Dave Spier.

The open women’s division was also a highlight with Treasure Coast’s Zoe Bendenetto posting a 8.5 double whammy, skyrocketing her team to the top of the leaderboard. The most anticipated heat of the day, the 30’s Division saw the New Smyrna squad hosting one of the fiercest four-man squads to ever hit the water in a Board Riders event. Get this team: Nils Shcwiezer, Jeremy Johnston, Michael Dunphy and Eric Giesleman. They did not disappoint posting a 37.77 heat total, beating the next closest team by 15 points.

Jeremy Johnston who’s never at a loss for words had this to say about the event: “Florida really does have the best surfers in USA and winning surfing events has always been an independent accomplishment but now we can surf on our local teams with old and new surfers to achieve the ultimate goal of becoming Florida’s top surf club. The Florida Board Riders team events have changed competition surfing in such a positive way for all ages and I can’t wait for the next event!”

After the dust settled the veterans of the Board Rider events Space Coast, was atop the leaderboard.

Space Coast took full advantage of having a year under their belt and surfed every division to perfection to take home the brand new trophy! Can’t wait to see everyone again in September.

Final results:

1. @spacecoastboardridersclub – 197.39

2. @nsb_boardriders – 183.95

3. @pbcboardriders – 150.76

4. @southfloridaboardridersclub – 121.27

5. @treasurecoastboardriders – 121.05