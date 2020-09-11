Comp: Richards Wins The 2020 Carolina Cup Mens Pro + Bonus Pic’s!

Written by Jason Hoover @hoovtangclan
Photos by Carolina sessions @carolina_sessions and Chad Lefevre @chad_lefevre
Labor Day Weekend had an extra flare this year with the culmination of the inaugural Carolina Cup Pro Am, sponsored by Caro Surf Brand and Surf Dreams Foundation. This contest is the first on the East Coast to feature an Adaptive Pro division, while also showcasing a WSL Judging panel and a live heat/real time scoring system. Competitors ranging in ages from 6-60 traveled from as far away as Florida and New Jersey to Garden City, South Carolina to participate and hope for their shot at $6000 in prize money and awards.
When the action kicked off on Saturday morning, the frothing participants took turns in waist to chest high sets showing their skills. On the Men’s Pro side of the contest, hometown hero Cam Richards edged out an in-form Micha Cantor to earn the custom award and a $1500 payday! Virgina Beach local Rachel Wilson, coming off of a stellar ECSC performance, kept her hot streak alive, claiming the top spot and cash prize in a very close heat by edging out local charger, Brianna Labiak.
During the fan favorite Adaptive Pro division, Kristopher Angone and Ernie Johnson grabbed the podium spots, followed respectively by Brock Johnson in 3rd, and Anthony LeBoutillier in 4th. Bear Von Horn styled his way to victory in the Longboard Pro, as well as coming in 2nd to Outer Banks local Will Deane in the Junior Pro. Will Deane also went on to earn a win in the Boys’ 11-13 division over New Jersey local, Cooper Jewell. Both the U18 longboard and Open longboard title went to the smooth stepping Mack Landry.
Those in attendance to witness the tiniest competitors watched an exciting co-ed battle that saw VB local JB2 win the parent push-in division over Emery Bryan, Reid Piotrowski, and fellow VB charger, Asher Craft. The co-ed U10 final was won by Hayden Boysen, closely followed by Reid Chickey in 2nd, Makai Gibson in 3rd and Dylan Roberts in 4th.
Other notable performances included a win by Bradley Bailey in the Mens’ 50 and up division, while contest director Phil Jackson (aka Belly Slater) earned a tight victory in the Mens’ 40-49 division over Robbie Fennell. Katelyn Sewell and Camden Hoover earned victories in the U18 and U14 girls’ divisions. Floridian/Iron Woman Jasmine Gailey surfed her way to a handful of finals and claimed the 4th spot in the Womens’ Pro. Wrightsville Beach’s Charles Oblinger battled to a Pro podium while also laying claim to the Boys’ 14-17 final!
2020 CAROLINA CUP RESULTS:
Co-Ed Parent Push-In
1st – JB2
2nd – Emery Bryan
3rd – Reid Piotrowski
4th – Asher Craft
Open Pro
1st – Cam Richards
2nd – Micha Cantor
3rd – Charles Oblinger
4th – Shane Burn
Adaptive Pro
1st – Kristopher Angone
2nd – Ernie Johnson
3rd – Brock Johnson
4th – Anthony LeBoutillier
Womens’ Pro
1st – Rachel Wilson
2nd – Brianna Labiak
3rd – Camden Hoover
4th – Jasmine Gailey
Co-Ed U10
1st – Hayden Boysen
2nd – Reid Chickey
3rd – Makai Gibson
4th – Dylan Roberts
Boys’ 11-13
1st – Will Deane
2nd – Cooper Jewell
3rd – Cose Stoyanoff
4th – Mako Musilunas
Boys 14-17
1st Charles Oblinger
2nd – Will Deane
3rd – Cose Stoyanoff
4th Cam Davis
Mens’ 18-29
1st – Chris Moore
2nd – Ciaran O’Clerigh
3rd – Mason Yohe
4th – Ethan Bell
Mens’ 30-39
1st – Charlie Guss
2nd – Mathew Lee
3rd – Joseph Muniz Sr.
Mens’ 40-49
1st – Belly Slater
2nd – Robbie Fennel
3rd – Michael Rutenburg
4th – Mike Huffman
Mens’ 50 & up
1st – Bradley Bailey
2nd – Joe Gillen
3rd – Wilton Jordan
4th – Brian Simpson
Open U18 Longboard
1st – Mack Landry
2nd – Jasmine Gailey
3rd – Noah Harrell
4th – Mako Musilunas
Open Longboard
1st – Mack Landry
2nd – Chris Moore
3rd – Joe Gillen
4th – Noah Harrell
Longboard Pro
1st – Bear Von Horn
2nd – Trip Chandler
3rd – Mack Landry
4th – Chris Moore
Girls U14
1st – Camden Hoover
2nd – Whitney Gwisc
3rd – Bella Faircloth
4th – Ella Bethard
Junior Pro
1st – Will Deane
2nd – Bear Von Horn
3rd – Cooper Jewell
4th – Charles Oblinger