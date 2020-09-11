Comp: Richards Wins The 2020 Carolina Cup Mens Pro + Bonus Pic’s!

Written by Jason Hoover @hoovtangclan

Photos by Carolina sessions and Chad Lefevre

Labor Day Weekend had an extra flare this year with the culmination of the inaugural Carolina Cup Pro Am, sponsored by Caro Surf Brand and Surf Dreams Foundation. This contest is the first on the East Coast to feature an Adaptive Pro division, while also showcasing a WSL Judging panel and a live heat/real time scoring system. Competitors ranging in ages from 6-60 traveled from as far away as Florida and New Jersey to Garden City, South Carolina to participate and hope for their shot at $6000 in prize money and awards.

When the action kicked off on Saturday morning, the frothing participants took turns in waist to chest high sets showing their skills. On the Men’s Pro side of the contest, hometown hero Cam Richards edged out an in-form Micha Cantor to earn the custom award and a $1500 payday! Virgina Beach local Rachel Wilson, coming off of a stellar ECSC performance, kept her hot streak alive, claiming the top spot and cash prize in a very close heat by edging out local charger, Brianna Labiak.

During the fan favorite Adaptive Pro division, Kristopher Angone and Ernie Johnson grabbed the podium spots, followed respectively by Brock Johnson in 3rd, and Anthony LeBoutillier in 4th. Bear Von Horn styled his way to victory in the Longboard Pro, as well as coming in 2nd to Outer Banks local Will Deane in the Junior Pro. Will Deane also went on to earn a win in the Boys’ 11-13 division over New Jersey local, Cooper Jewell. Both the U18 longboard and Open longboard title went to the smooth stepping Mack Landry.

Those in attendance to witness the tiniest competitors watched an exciting co-ed battle that saw VB local JB2 win the parent push-in division over Emery Bryan, Reid Piotrowski, and fellow VB charger, Asher Craft. The co-ed U10 final was won by Hayden Boysen, closely followed by Reid Chickey in 2nd, Makai Gibson in 3rd and Dylan Roberts in 4th.

Other notable performances included a win by Bradley Bailey in the Mens’ 50 and up division, while contest director Phil Jackson (aka Belly Slater) earned a tight victory in the Mens’ 40-49 division over Robbie Fennell. Katelyn Sewell and Camden Hoover earned victories in the U18 and U14 girls’ divisions. Floridian/Iron Woman Jasmine Gailey surfed her way to a handful of finals and claimed the 4th spot in the Womens’ Pro. Wrightsville Beach’s Charles Oblinger battled to a Pro podium while also laying claim to the Boys’ 14-17 final!

2020 CAROLINA CUP RESULTS:

Co-Ed Parent Push-In

1st – JB2

2nd – Emery Bryan

3rd – Reid Piotrowski

4th – Asher Craft

Open Pro

1st – Cam Richards

2nd – Micha Cantor

3rd – Charles Oblinger

4th – Shane Burn

Adaptive Pro

1st – Kristopher Angone

2nd – Ernie Johnson

3rd – Brock Johnson

4th – Anthony LeBoutillier

Womens’ Pro

1st – Rachel Wilson

2nd – Brianna Labiak

3rd – Camden Hoover

4th – Jasmine Gailey

Co-Ed U10

1st – Hayden Boysen

2nd – Reid Chickey

3rd – Makai Gibson

4th – Dylan Roberts

Boys’ 11-13

1st – Will Deane

2nd – Cooper Jewell

3rd – Cose Stoyanoff

4th – Mako Musilunas

Boys 14-17

1st Charles Oblinger

2nd – Will Deane

3rd – Cose Stoyanoff

4th Cam Davis

Mens’ 18-29

1st – Chris Moore

2nd – Ciaran O’Clerigh

3rd – Mason Yohe

4th – Ethan Bell

Mens’ 30-39

1st – Charlie Guss

2nd – Mathew Lee

3rd – Joseph Muniz Sr.

Mens’ 40-49

1st – Belly Slater

2nd – Robbie Fennel

3rd – Michael Rutenburg

4th – Mike Huffman

Mens’ 50 & up

1st – Bradley Bailey

2nd – Joe Gillen

3rd – Wilton Jordan

4th – Brian Simpson

Open U18 Longboard

1st – Mack Landry

2nd – Jasmine Gailey

3rd – Noah Harrell

4th – Mako Musilunas

Open Longboard

1st – Mack Landry

2nd – Chris Moore

3rd – Joe Gillen

4th – Noah Harrell

Longboard Pro

1st – Bear Von Horn

2nd – Trip Chandler

3rd – Mack Landry

4th – Chris Moore

Girls U14

1st – Camden Hoover

2nd – Whitney Gwisc

3rd – Bella Faircloth

4th – Ella Bethard

Junior Pro

1st – Will Deane

2nd – Bear Von Horn

3rd – Cooper Jewell

4th – Charles Oblinger