Comp: Richards Wins The 2020 Carolina Cup Mens Pro + Bonus Pic’s!

September 11, 2020 • Competition, East Coast Contests

Written by Jason Hoover @hoovtangclan

Photos by Carolina sessions @carolina_sessions and Chad Lefevre @chad_lefevre

Labor Day Weekend had an extra flare this year with the culmination of the inaugural Carolina Cup Pro Am, sponsored by Caro Surf Brand and Surf Dreams Foundation.  This contest is the first on the East Coast to feature an Adaptive Pro division, while also showcasing a WSL Judging panel and a live heat/real time scoring system. Competitors ranging in ages from 6-60 traveled from as far away as Florida and New Jersey to Garden City, South Carolina to participate and hope for their shot at $6000 in prize money and awards.

Mens Pro winner Cam Richards. @carolina-sessions

When the action kicked off on Saturday morning, the frothing participants took turns in waist to chest high sets showing their skills. On the Men’s Pro side of the contest, hometown hero Cam Richards edged out an in-form Micha Cantor to earn the custom award and a $1500 payday! Virgina Beach local Rachel Wilson, coming off of a stellar ECSC performance, kept her hot streak alive, claiming the top spot and cash prize in a very close heat by edging out local charger, Brianna Labiak.

Women’s Pro winner Rachel Wilson. Photo: Carolina Sessions @carolina-sessions

During the fan favorite Adaptive Pro division, Kristopher Angone and Ernie Johnson grabbed the podium spots, followed respectively by Brock Johnson in 3rd, and Anthony LeBoutillier in 4th. Bear Von Horn styled his way to victory in the Longboard Pro, as well as coming in 2nd to Outer Banks local Will Deane in the Junior Pro.  Will Deane also went on to earn a win in the Boys’ 11-13 division over New Jersey local, Cooper Jewell.  Both the U18 longboard and Open longboard title went to the smooth stepping Mack Landry.

Adaptive Pro winner Kristopher Angone. Photo: Chad Lefevre @chad_lefevre

Those in attendance to witness the tiniest competitors watched an exciting co-ed battle that saw VB local JB2 win the parent push-in division over Emery Bryan, Reid Piotrowski, and fellow VB charger, Asher Craft. The co-ed U10 final was won by Hayden Boysen, closely followed by Reid Chickey in 2nd, Makai Gibson in 3rd and Dylan Roberts in 4th.

Longboard Pro winner Bear Van Horn. Photo: Carolina Sessions @carolina_sessions

1st Girls U-14 and 3rd Womens Pro Camden Hoover. Photo: Carolina Sessions @carolina_sessions

Other notable performances included a win by Bradley Bailey in the Mens’ 50 and up division, while contest director Phil Jackson (aka Belly Slater) earned a tight victory in the Mens’ 40-49 division over Robbie Fennell. Katelyn Sewell and Camden Hoover earned victories in the U18 and U14 girls’ divisions. Floridian/Iron Woman Jasmine Gailey surfed her way to a handful of finals and claimed the 4th spot in the Womens’ Pro.  Wrightsville Beach’s Charles Oblinger battled to a Pro podium while also laying claim to the Boys’ 14-17 final!

The joy to be back in a contset singlet competing once again had the stoke meter pegged on the beach and in the water but nobody digs it more than Carolina Cup contest creator / director  / Beautiful Surf Dreamer Phil Jackson. Photo: Chad Lefevre @chad_lefevre

2020 CAROLINA CUP RESULTS:

Co-Ed Parent Push-In

1st – JB2

2nd – Emery Bryan

3rd – Reid Piotrowski

4th – Asher Craft

Parent Push In Winner “JB2”. Photo: Carolina Sessions @carolina_sessions

Open Pro

1st – Cam Richards

2nd – Micha Cantor

3rd – Charles Oblinger

4th – Shane Burn

2nd place Mens Pro Micha Cantor. Photo: Carolina Sessions @carolina_sessions

Adaptive Pro

1st – Kristopher Angone

2nd – Ernie Johnson

3rd – Brock Johnson

4th – Anthony LeBoutillier

Ernie Johnson. Photo: Chad Lefevre @chad_lefevre

Womens’ Pro

1st – Rachel Wilson

2nd – Brianna Labiak

3rd – Camden Hoover

4th – Jasmine Gailey

2nd place Womens Pro Bree Labiak. Photo: Carolina Sessions @carolina_sessions

Co-Ed U10

1st – Hayden Boysen

2nd – Reid Chickey

3rd – Makai Gibson

4th – Dylan Roberts

Judges,  jury and shaka’s stylist’s ( left to right ) Brian Simpson, David Portch, Rachel Wilson, Phil “Belly Slater” Jackson, Chris Burnette, Jeremy “Jerm” Saukel, Adam Dills and Gordon “Gordo” Lawson. Photo: Chad Lefevre @chad_lefevre

Boys’ 11-13

1st – Will Deane

2nd – Cooper Jewell

3rd – Cose Stoyanoff

4th – Mako Musilunas

1st Boys 11-13 Will Deane. Photo: Will Walling @will_is_dakine

Boys 14-17

1st Charles Oblinger

2nd – Will Deane

3rd – Cose Stoyanoff

4th Cam Davis

1st Boys 14-17 Charles Oblinger. Photo: Carolina Sessions @carolina_sessions

Mens’ 18-29

1st – Chris Moore

2nd – Ciaran O’Clerigh

3rd – Mason Yohe

4th – Ethan Bell

Beautiful Blue Mood at the pier. Photo: Carolina Sessions @carolina_sessions

Mens’ 30-39

1st – Charlie Guss

2nd – Mathew Lee

3rd – Joseph Muniz Sr.

2020 Carolina Cup HQ. Photo: Chad Lefevre @chad_lefevre

Mens’ 40-49

1st – Belly Slater

2nd – Robbie Fennel

3rd – Michael Rutenburg

4th – Mike Huffman

Groms and the Po-Po. Nothing but fun waves, good vibes and smiles all around at the 2020 Carolina Cup. Photo: Carolina Sessions @carolina_sessions

Mens’ 50 & up

1st – Bradley Bailey

2nd – Joe Gillen

3rd – Wilton Jordan

4th – Brian Simpson

The Mens Pro winners circle. Photo: Carolina Sessions @carolina_sessions

Open U18 Longboard

1st – Mack Landry

2nd – Jasmine Gailey

3rd – Noah Harrell

4th – Mako Musilunas

Mako Mesalunas has no fear and competed in both the U-18 Longboard and took 4th in the Boys 11-13. We love this kids energy and moxy. Photo: Carolina Sessions @carolina_sessions

Open Longboard

1st – Mack Landry

2nd – Chris Moore

3rd – Joe Gillen

4th – Noah Harrell

1st Open Longbaord andMack. Photo: Chad Lefevre @chad_lefevre

Longboard Pro

1st – Bear Von Horn

2nd – Trip Chandler

3rd – Mack Landry

4th – Chris Moore

2nd place Longboard Pro, Trip Chandler. Photo: Carolina Sessions @carolina_sessions

Girls U14

1st – Camden Hoover

2nd – Whitney Gwisc

3rd – Bella Faircloth

4th – Ella Bethard

Girls U-14 winner Cam hoover. Photo: Carolina Sessions @carolina_sessions

Junior Pro

1st – Will Deane

2nd – Bear Von Horn

3rd – Cooper Jewell

4th – Charles Oblinger

1st Junior Pro Will Deane. Photo: Chad Lefevre @chad_lefevre

Phil and Cam. Photo: Chad Lefevre @chad_lefevre

AJ Jackson. Photo: Carolina Sessions @carolina_sessions

Chris Moore. Photo: Carolina Sessions @carolina_sessions

4th Boys 14-17 Cam Davis. Photo: Carolina Sessions @carolina_sessions

1st Womens Pro Rachel Wilson. Photo: Carolina Sessions @carolina_sessions

3rd Adaptive pro Brock Johnson. Photo: Carolina Sessions @carolina_sessions

1st Longboard Pro, 2nd Junior Pro Bear Van Horn. Photo: Carolina Sessions @carolina_sessions

Katelyn Sewell. Photo: Carolina Sessions @carolina_sessions

Cam richards. Photo: Carolina Sessions @carolina_sessions

Hot fun in the summertime at The Pier. Photo: Carolina Sessions @carolina_sessions

2nd Open Pro Micha Cantor. Photo: Carolina Sessions @carolina_sessions

Emery Bryan. Todays Push In’s are the future Open Pro champions. Photo: Carolina Sessions @carolina_sessions

Travis Huffstetler drinks in a Caolina style Tequila Sunrise before paddling out for a warm-up sesh.Photo: Chad Lavefre @chad_lefevre

