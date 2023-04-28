ESM Comp Report Presented By Wave Riding Vehicles, check ’em out here ! https://www.waveridingvehicles.com

Words, Photos & Captions By Tom Dugan

The Mike Martin Pro presented by the Smyrna Surfari Club was held April 15th, 2023 at the New Smyrna Beach Inlet. This was the second Pro contest held in Mike’s honor. The waves were in the three foot range with clean conditions throughout the event, with the tides making little difference as the contest rolled on.

The day was sunny with a light breeze, making it a perfect beach day. The contest offered up a total prize purse of $13,000.00 with both Men’s and Women’s each getting a $3000.00 check for a first place finish. There was a field of 32 men and 16 women looking to take home the grand prize. The first Mike Martin Pro was held in 2019 and then Covid put the event on hold until now.

The contest was put together to honor Mike for all he did for Pro surfing and surfers around the world. Mike was born June 5th, 1949 and died at home from cancer October 22, 1916. He was 67 yrs old.

Mike was born in Evansville, Indiana and moved to Florida in 1965 when he began surfing. He judged his first contest in 1972 and traveled to Australia to judge his first pro event in 1982. When the world’s pro surfing community organized themselves, the “ASP” or Association of Surfing Professionals was born.

Mike took on the role of running the ASP’s East Coast office from 1983 to 1987. Later, between 2006 and 2009, he was the ASP’s North America tour manager. He was also the head ASP judge for many years. To say the least, Mike was all about surfing .

On October 28th, 2016 writer Nick Carroll (big brother to 2X World Campion Tom Carroll) wrote on Surfline: “Mike was the gentleman judge, respected by all the outlandish crew on the mad pirate ship that was pro surfing in the mid-1980s. He oversaw some of the most renowned heats it tour history with a calm authority that led even the most hectic competitors-not to mention the judges themselves-to trust him.”

Thanks to the competitors and all who attended, sponsors: Landshark Lager Beer (for the beachside beer garden), Smyrna Surfari Club, Clancy’s Cantina, Jimmy Hulas(for the great food), Cap’N Lu’s, Red Dogs Surf Shop, and Richard B. Troutman Law Offices to name just a few. A big thank you goes out to Stephanie Brown for her tireless work in making the Mike Martin Pro happen in 2023.

Results :

Mens Pro

1-Evan Geiselman

2-Robbie McCormick

3-Noah Schweizer

4-Cam Richards

Womens Pro

1-Zoe Benedetto

2-Lanea Mons

3-Daya McCart