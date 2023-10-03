Story By Michelle Sommers ESA Executive Director, photos By Dick “Mez” Meseroll

The Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) held its annual Easterns Surfing Championship event at Jennette’s Pier this week in Nags Head, North Carolina. The Easterns is the ESA’s largest event bringing its top amateur surfers from Maine through Florida to the Outer Banks to compete in 23 age divisions that include shortboard and longboard.

“This is our favorite event of the year because it brings all of our top competitors to Jennette’s Pier to showcase their talent in the best waves on the East Coast,” said ESA executive director Michelle Sommers. “It’s a week of great waves, tough competition and so many memories to be made.”

ESA All-Stars and St. Augustine District’s Kyan O’Rourke dominated the event by winning Boys U16 and the elite Open Shortboard division. He also claimed second place in the Jr Men U18 division.

“Good things take time, and putting in the time to earn these titles was super fun,” said O’Rourke. “Plenty of surf and good weather, solid competition and I’m stoked to participate once again in Easterns.”

All-Star, Matton Bain, from ESA’s Southern North Carolina District, was crowned the Jr Men U18 Champion with the highest wave score of the event – a 9.50.“Becoming an East Coast Champion has been a goal of mine since I started competing,” said Bain. “I’m glad that my hard work is beginning to pay off and I want to continue building on this momentum.”

North Central Florida’s Carlie Eastwood surfed her way through tough competition to become the Jr Women U18 Champion.

Central North Carolina’s Dakota Cottle won the Mens Longboard Division by impressing the judges with his style. He impressed them again in the Open Longboard Division to surf his way to second place while Southern New Jersey’s Kaiden Cameron claimed that title in an exciting final.

Southern North Carolina’s Skylar Steinmetz made the finals of Girls U16 and Jr Women Longboard and then went on to win the Girls U14.“Easterns is one of my favorite contests at one of my favorite breaks in NC,” said Steinmetz. “It’s a championship that I very much look forward to competing in every year as I know it consists of the best competitors on the East Coast.”

ESA’s Southern South Carolina District’s Georgia Brown and Virginia’s Estorya Martinez won Girls U16 and Girls U12, respectively. North Central Florida’s Sawyer Glynn claimed the top spot for Boys U12 and Central New Jersey ESA All-Star Gavin Mitchell won the Boys U16.

Mez from Eastern Surf Magazine was there to capture the epic moments and his photo galleries can be found on the ESA and Eastern Surf Magazine’s FB pages.

Full results may be viewed on LiveHeats.

Daily webcasts provided by Delmarva Aerial 360 may be viewed on ESA’s youTube channel.

Special thanks to The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau, the Town of Nags Head and Jennette’s Pier for hosting the ESA.

Thanks to Surfalorus, Sharkbanz and Johanna’s Catering for making the event even better with movies access, prizes and amazing food, respectively. – Michelle Sommers –