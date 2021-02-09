Comp Report: The Boardriders Club Inaugural Event Report With Bonus Photo Gallery !

February 9, 2021 • Competition, East Coast Contests

Photos by Tom Dugan, Asher Nolan and Dick Mesroll

The Space Coast Board Riders Edge Jacksonville In The First Battle For The Florida Cup

The newly formed Florida Board Riders is a non-profit, community-first concept for surf contests and more

Community first. 

That’s the Board Riders concept in a nutshell. Modeled after existing clubs in Australia and California, the newly formed Florida Board Riders is a place for local surfers around the state to come together and do all sorts of things as a unit: inner-club meets, beach clean ups, charitable drives, movie nights, and of course, surf contests. 

“Surfing has grown so big so fast, which is cool,” says Dane Jefferys, about why he started the Florida Board Riders. “But I think especially during these crazy times we need to pump some blood into the heart of the culture, which are the local surf communities. Bringing everything full circle, the Florida Board Riders hope to not only foster the next generation of surfers in the state, but also to support local businesses and better connect surfers to the communities they surf in.”

Community first in The Oldest, beautiful Saint Augustine, Florida. Photo: Mez

When was the last time CJ Hobgood, Asher Nolan and Gabe Kling were in the water at the same time competing in a surf contest in FL? It’s been a decade, at least. But last Saturday, at the Saint Augustine Pier, that’s what happened when the three ringers from the 40s division battled against not just one another, but also for their communities as a whole, during the first stop for the Florida Cup, held in fun chest-to-head high January surf. A score, by all standards.

Gabe Kling. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

Utilizing a tag team format, the Florida Cup pitted Saint Augustine, Ponte Vedra, Jacksonville, and Space Coast against one another in 7 divisions: 14 and under, 15-19, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and Open Women. While each division competed directly against each other, the overall point tally determined the winner. 

“The Board Riders reminds me of being a kid again,” says Saint Augustine club President Gabe Kling. “I remember growing up I’d be so starstruck of all these other surfers around the state, and the weekend comps were such a good personal measuring stick, and also where I first formed lifelong friendships with guys like the Hobgoods and so many others.”

C.J. Hobgood. Check out full GIF sequence below. Photo Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

CJ Floats At Boardriders By Dugan @tomduganphotos from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.

And that’s really the point. Sure, the competition matters. In Saint Augustine on Saturday, Jacksonville and the Space Coast entered the final division — the 20’s —  nearly tied after six divisions, until Chauncey Robinson’s 7.5 double-whammy banger put the Space Coast up for good. But more important than the final tally was the gathering itself. The fact that, for a day in Saint Augustine, generations of Florida surfers — including former CT and QS surfers, a world champ, magazine poster and cover boys and all of their families — came together to support and compete with one another once again. 

Next up: Melbourne Beach on February 20 for the second of three stops. 

Results from Stop #1:

Space Coast: 173.3

Jacksonville: 170

Saint Augustine: 141.42

Ponte Vedra: 94.1

Chauncey Robinson led the Space Coast to the team win along with a well deserved beer bath and they now own bragging rights … until the next stop in Melbourne at Paradise Beach / Howard Futch Memorial Park this February 18th that is. Photo: Asher Nolan @slashmash

Chauncey Robinson. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

Cody Thompson. Check out the full GIF sequence below by Mez. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

Cody Thompson’s Triple Tail Snap By Mez @mezapixels from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.

Asher Nolan slashin’ and mashin’ in his contest surfing debut since an injury. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

The venue at the 800 foot long Saint Johns County Pier. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Coral Schuster was part of a super stoked, ripping girls crew who were in attendance and doing their part for their respective teams. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

( L-R ) Space Coasters Kylie Pulcini, Day Mc Cart, Coral Schuster, and Eva Woodland. Photo: Asher Nolan @slashmash

Space coaster in reverse, Blake Jones formerly of Melbourne Beach and now a Jax Beach resident, proud father and the man to see if you are looking for a loan. Photo: Asher Nolan

Dane Jeffreys, the man behind Boardriders, and obviously no slouch in the water himself. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

The set up. Photo: Asher Nolan @slashmash

Wayne P.J. Satterwhite. Photo: Asher Nolan @slashmash

Carl Burger. Photo: Asher Nolan @slashmash

CT Taylor: Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

Qite a few Florida surf celebrities were on hand like former Eastern Surf Magazine editor ( before moving onto to a Surfing Magazine assistant photo editor gig ) and fiercely proud local boy, Mr. Jimmy “Jimmicane” Wilson who is, we think, the most talented east coast photog ever. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Christian Daniels: Photo: Tom dugan @tomduganphotos

Fired up! ( L-R ) Jay Gordon, Jason Motes, Dane Jeffreys, Cody Thompson ( yellow singlet ) and Jared Cooper. Photo: Asher Nolan @slashmash

Unidentified ripper. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphoto

Judges and support crew. There are some serious heavy east coast hitters front to back sitting ( and standing ) under that canopy. Photo: Asher Nolan @slashmash

Dane Jeffreys, event founder, getting a work out from all aspects during the event. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Johnathan Wallhauser. Photo:Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

Unidentified. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Jon Walthhauser goes through the human Tunnel Of Honor after ripping apart one of his waves . Photo: Asher Nolan @slashmash

The Inaugural Boardriders event big finishing image. Photo: Asher Nolan @slashmash

Keep the light on, we’ll be be back. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

PRINT ARCHIVES


About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine  has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM  brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms.

In 2017, ESM  has switched over to a 100% web-based platform and will continue to bring the most wide ranged coverage of East Coast surfers home and abroad.

 

ESM ON INSTAGRAM

[instashow columns="2" rows="2"]