2021 O’Neill Grom Tour Kicks-Off In Florida, ! Bonus Dugan Photo Gallery !

Story by Jason Hoover @hoovtangclan with all photos and captions by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos:

The fifth season of the O’Neill East Coast Grom Tour kicked off the new year in Melbourne Beach, Florida. The under-17 competitors from up and down the East Coast were battling to take an early lead in the ten-month long season. Some of the highlights in the water included Alyssa Gilreath earning a victory in the push and go division, with Virginia Beach local Asher Craft, Emery Bryan, and Zoey Honda also earning podium spots.

In a frenzied three-way battle for the top spot in the Ben Gravy division, South Carolina’s Mako Musilunas earned a tie break win over Open Shortboard winner, Justin Pras, and AJ Jackson. All three were charging and had the spectators howling! In the longboard divisions, Shane Konrad styled his way to first place, followed by Gavin Idone and Mako Musilunas. On the Girls’ side, Kaylin Weinrich edged out Fiona Sargente in a battle for the top spot, with Marina Zappone earning third.

In the Girls’ shortboard final, Daya McCart carved and slashed her way to victory over Alana Lopez and Kylie Pulcini. In the Boys’ 11-13 division, Beckham McCart held off New Jersey local Cooper Jewell, and up and coming Florida local, Luke Lopez. Tristan Clarke surfed well all weekend and snatched a win in the Boys’ 14-17 over DC Lewis and Noah Allen. Rounding out the action in the water was the always exciting u10 final, after a high action six-person heat, Owen Anthony, Sebastian Peters, and Athan Robertson earned the top three spots.

After the awards were done, and co-founders Phil Jackson and Seth Broudy had a moment to reflect on their fifth year’s kickoff, they were happy to be starting off the 2021 season with a fantastic event. Phil mentioned “It felt good to run some heats, spread some stoke and see all of the groms frothing again. We are looking forward to another great season and are extremely thankful for all of the families that participate. We’d also like to give a huge thank you to O’Neill, Dragon, Wave Bandit, and Sun Bum for their continued support, we couldn’t do it without you!”. To view the actual heat by heat breakdown with all scored rides and scores click here https://www.liveheats.com/events/4085 and scroll down to see more photos and all finals placings. For more info on upcoming 2021 ECGT events and online registration please click here https://www.eastcoastgromtour.com – Jason Hoover –

2021 O’Neill East Coast Grom Tour Event One Results:

Ben Gravy open soft top

1 – Mako Musilunas

2 – Justin Pras

3 – A.J. Jackson

Parent Assist Push n Go

1 – Alyssa Gilreath

2 – Asher Craft

3 – Emery Bryan

Open Shortboard

1 – Justin Pras

2 – Athan Robinson

3 – Luke Lopez

Boys’ Open Longboard

1 – Shane Konrad

2 – Gavin Idone

3 – Mako Musilunas

Girls’ Open Longboard

1 – Kaylin Weinrich

2 – Fiona Sargente

3 – Marina Zappone

Girls 17 & Under

1 – Daya McCart

2 – Alana Lopez

3 – Kylie Pulcini

Boys’ 14-17

1 – Tristan Clarke

2 – DC Lewis

3 – Noah Allen

Boys’ 11-13

1 – Beckham McCart

2 – Cooper Jewell

3 – Luke Lopez

Co-ed 10 & under

1 – Owen Anthony

2 – Sebastian Peters

3 – Athan Robertson

