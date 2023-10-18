Principal Photography By Daniel Pullen @danielpullenphotography, Story By Grace Souter

As tropical storm Ophelia fizzled into the north, Board Riders clubs from Wrightsville Beach, the Outer Banks, and Virginia gathered for Mid-Atlantic Qualifier #2, perfectly timed to give Ophelia a proper send-off and take advantage of yet another epic session at the Outer Banks’ Avon Pier.

A tight and tense first Mid-Atlantic qualifier last April concluded with Wrightsville Beach atop the leaderboard, Outer Banks in the second spot, and Virginia in third. With 5 months to chew on that defeat, the Outer Banks team showed up Sunday thirsty for redemption and fired up for another shot on their home turf.

The OBX went on to win each of the first five divisions, with heat totals over 30 points in four of them. By the time the 15 to 19-year-olds hit the water, OBX had amassed a 35.5-point lead over Wrightsville Beach with two divisions left. But the Wrightsville team didn’t back down and put up their strongest performances in the back half of the competition.

In a heat that, as announcer Phil Jackson acknowledged, “could have been a CT heat,” Wrightsville socked a 36.02 point punch, headlined by Fletcher Whittle’s massive 8.93 point double whammy.

In the final heat of the day, Wrightsville Beach’s 30s group closed the gap a little bit more, with a huge 35.28 total, edging out Virginia’s strongest division. Despite some incredible standout performances from surfers on all three teams throughout the day, the Outer Banks Boardriders came out on top with a whopping 218.16 total.

Wrightsville Beach posted a strong 191.69 and Virginia came in third with 154.83. Scheduling conflicts prevented some of Virginia’s strongest competitors from attending. Despite the handicap, Virginia still came close to or exceeded the 30-point mark in the 30s, 40s, and 50s divisions.

Borte’s sentiments echo the overall mission of the boardriders organization. Through surfing, water safety education, beach clean-ups, and team functions, the Boardriders aim to have a positive impact on their communities.

Wrightsville’s team captain Ben Bourgeois reflected on the opportunity to connect with the surfing community. “I look forward to seeing old friends that I used to compete with and I love to watch the younger kids surf. I wish the events were two days long and we had more time to catch up!”

While the victory felt good for the Outer Banks team, the overall vibe of the day was gratitude, pride, and community. Per Jackson, “A surf contest is a great way to bring people together and one of the best ways to meet new friends.

The best part for me is seeing so many families from all over the globe get together just to hang out and get to know each other. Surfing is about community and we don’t ever want to forget that.”

Borte sees Boardriders as a way to give back to the sport. ”I’m hoping our club can provide surfing opportunities for kids who normally wouldn’t get the chance. I want our guys to realize how incredibly lucky they are, and to share it with those less fortunate.”

The third and final Mid-Atlantic qualifier will be held in Wrightsville Beach later this fall. The overall season winner will represent the Mid-Atlantic region at the U.S. Board Riders Championships at Trestles next Spring. – Grace Souter –