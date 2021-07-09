Comp: Maddie Franz & Saxon Wilson Are 2021 Top ‘Dogz !

Photos, story and captions by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

The Third Annual Hotdogz on a Stix was held July 3, 2021 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. For the third year in a row the surf was small but fully contestable. The water was warm at 80˙F and the air about 90˙F. A bit of rain with lightening halted heat 9 midway thru the day. The decision was made after ten minutes to resume competition and the last nine heats were run problem free.

With waves only showing at one to two feet, it was a waiting game to get a good scoring waves. Although small it was very consistent with lots of sets and as a little added bonus, offshore winds all day. Core Surf owner and contest promoter Dennis Griffin for the third year ran a tight ship and great event giving back the stoke to 32 competitors and a beach full of spectators. The concept is all surfboards are over nine foot and made in the sixties. Dennis brings old boards from his collection and competitors draw straws to see what board they will ride. You are never sure what board you will be riding, but you do know it will be a classic longboard from the past.

Dennis posted after the event : “Thank you to our 32 competitors, our judges, and our staff. Thanks to all the photographers that came out and spectators who came to support us. We had a great time at @hotdogzonastix. See you next year.”

Indeed you will! – Tom Dugan –

3rd Annual Hotdogz On A Stix Results:

MENS:

1- Saxon Wilson

2- Gavin Idone

WOMENS:

1- Maddie Franz

2- Kaylin Weinrich