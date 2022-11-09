Comp: Luke, Huck, Burger & Callie Win The Tommy! Bonus Gallery

Story and captions by Tom Dugan, Photos By Dugan and Ducer

The 21st Annual Tommy Tant Memorial Surf Contest was held October 29th & 30th at the Flagler Beach Pier in Flagler Beach, Florida. Always the best weekend of the year, the community looks forward to it, and support has supported it every year since inception. The weather started out Saturday morning with the heavens opening up with pouring rain coming down. Sunday started a bit foggy with at least three fog banks moving from north to south, the third one coming through around two in the afternoon. Despite the rain and fog, but both days ended with beautiful Florida Fall weather, with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-eighties.

Heat by heat surfers were whittled down, with two advancing, and the rest packing it up for the day. The caliber of surfing at the Tommy Tant year after year is just outstanding, and it shows with the amount of surfers surfing in seventeen separate divisions this yea . From the Tadpoles to the Pro Divisions, and every amateur heat, the surfing was top tier. One wave in particular stands out from Jr Pro Carl Burger. With the ride consisting of two top turns, a cutback, and an air to finish it up, Carl received the only ten of the event. I have a sixty four shot sequence of it start to finish.

Each division saw great surfing from Tadpoles’ winner James Davis to the Women’s Pro winner Callie Hertz, to the last heat of the day, Men’s Pro Final. The winner, Luke Gordon came down all the way from South Carolina. Luke was simply on a mission and could not be stopped after getting a second in his first heat to World Tour surfer Gabe Kling. He won his next two heats, with the third being finals and the one that really mattered.

The crowd of supporters that showed up both days thru rain, fog, wind and sunny skies were amazing, and stayed until the very end when the last heat was over. A mid-day paddle out for Tommy Tant was as always the highlight of the memorial event, with over sixty-five surfers forming the traditional circle. Good vibes surrounding the 21st Tommy Tant can only be measured by the smiles on everyone’s faces and the community turn out. – Tom Dugan –

Results Tommy Tant Memorial Surf Classic