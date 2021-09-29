Comp: ECO Pro Grom Phenom Contest Kicks Off 2021 Season

September 29, 2021 • Competition, East Coast Contests, Eco Pro Surf Series

Photos and captions by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

Good vibes, great surfing conditions, awesome competitors and phenomenal sponsorship partners are what made this weekend’s ECO Pro Phenom Grom Surf Competition at Juan Ponce de Leon Park in Melbourne Florida successful.  Competitors from all over the US participated in the first 2021 ECO Pro Surf Series.  If this competition is any indication of what to expect when PRO Stop 1 is at Ponce Inlet in Daytona Beach on October 3, then we are sure to draw strong competitors in every division.

The girl of the event was Daya McCart. Daya won both the Girls U13 and U17 with some radical surfing and aggressive moves. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

All our competitors finishing in the top 3 of their divisions each took home an ECO Pro goodie bag worth over $1,000 thanks to our sponsors and partners – La Tortuga Verde in El Salvador provided each of the top 3 winners in each division a hotel gift certificate good for 2 weeks hotel accommodations for up to 4 people; Ocean Grade Living presented a pair of ecofriendly sunglasses to each of the top three competitors in each division as well.  And in keeping with being environmentally friendly, Ocean Grade Living also placed bins in front of their tent to collect recyclable materials.  Shirts were also handed out from Daniel Martinez Law, the Fight Lawyer; Catalyst; and ECO Pro/Future 6 to all finalists.

Without a doubt the most aggressive, yet smoothest surfer at the contest was Open Men’s winner Kedren Ferrero. Snaps, airs, roundhouse cutbacks, and a backside foam climb were all the moves that got him to first place. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

“This weekend would not have been as successful had it not been for our new Board of Directors,” said Jim Tolliver, President of the Board.  “They worked hard securing sponsors, partners, in kind donations in addition to organizing the event,” added Tolliver.  

The Board of Directors includes Marisol Moreno, Vice President and Marketing Director; Donny Ottofaro, Vice President and Treasurer; Bryan Craig, Event Director; Evan Miller, Special Projects Director; Willey Gilreath, Competition Director; Cesar Saiz, Competition Director; Eric Worley, PR Director; Corey Howell, PR Director; Stephanie Brown, Staff Photographer; Jesse Hall, Surfing Director.  Each board member brings their own special niche in their field of expertise making this year one of the best season’s yet.

The team that makes it happen. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Mark your calendars and sign up early for the October 3, 2021, Ponce Inlet, Daytona Beach ECO Pro for Pro Stop #1.  Space is limited so don’t get shut out!  EcoProSrf.org 

Teddy “Shreddy” Whitteman threw down a high heat score of a 16.0 out of twenty to totally shredd to a win the Boy’s U13. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

BOYS U13

 1 Teddy Wittemann 1,000

 2 Shea Edwards 900

 3 Kole Mazzarella 810

 4 Sebastian Peters 729

 5 Cash Watters 656

 5 Jake Griffin 656

Kole Mozzarella with a nice backside top turn in the U13 division. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

 7 Ian Honda 531

 7 Joonas Autero 531

 9 Merrick Pranckun 430

 9 Beckham McCart 430

 9 Kiva Gilberts 430

 9 Kieran  Spring 430

 13 DC Lewis 282

 13 Gianni DePauw 282

 13 Kai  Peters 282

With two sons Kai & Sebastian in the contest, Eric Peters said, “what the hey, I’m at the beach all day anyhow, so why not enter?” Nice turn on his way to a 4th in Open Men’s. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

BOYS U17

 1 Beckham McCart 1,000

 2 Evan Tyson 900

 3 Reef Coote 810

 4 Kieran  Spring 729

 5 DC Lewis 656

 7 Kole Mazzarella 531

 7 Donovan  Vanek 531

 7 Ian Honda 531

 9 Justin Morris 387

Surfing in the Open Men’s Division, Reef Coote took a 2nd place finish. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

GIRLS U13

 1 Daya McCart 1,000

 2 Allie Keeler 900

 3 Kora Passerelli 810

 4 Alyssa Gilreath 729

 5 Tali Gilberts 656

Only 11 years old with moves like this, Tali Gilbert took home a 5th in the Girls U13 but as she grows keep an eye on her. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

GIRLS U17

 1 Daya McCart 1,000

 2 Kora Passerelli 900

 3 Aubrey Rasmussen 810

 4 Jordanna Doyle 729

 5 Tiana K.  Melhado 656

Kora Passerelli and Daya McCart refueling between heats. Kora ended up with a 2nd in Girls U17 and a 3rd in Girls U13, while Daya took the win in both. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

POLYWOG

 1 Alyssa Gilreath 1,000

 2 Ashley Van Voast 900

 3 Zoey Honda 810

 4 Mahina Friend 729

 5 Leila Okenka 656

 5 Arlo Leslie 656

 7 Kahlai Okenka 531

 7 Asher Worley 531

 9 Isabela Martingano 531

The Polywog heats are always fun to watch just to see how fearless they are and will charge any wave they get pushed into or catch. Mahina Friend on her way to a 4th place finish. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

OPEN MENS

 1 Kedren Ferrero 1,000

 2 Evan Tyson 900

 3 Reef Coote 810

 4 Eric Peters 729

 5 Kai Haire 656

 5 Gabe Griffin 656

Evan Tyson was on fire the whole event. He pulled out all the stops and busted a few nice airs that put him into second place in the Open Men’s. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

 7 Eric Worley 531

 7 Jaden McCart 531

 9 Nico Derubeis 430

 9 Justin Morris 430

 9 Stephan Nipple 430

 9 Ciaran O’Cleirigh 430

 9 Mike Rhoads 430

 13 Anthony Woodruff 282

 13 Taulman Abell 282

 13 Daniel Okenka 282

Jeff Klugel, Jaden McCart, and Eddie Guilbeau on a day long bender of judging heats. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

LONGBOARD OPEN

 1 Scott Strigl 1,000

 2 Robert Fernandez 900

 3 Kaylin Weinrich 810

 4 Milena Autero 729

 5 Troy Hinson 656

 5 Aubrey Rasmussen 656

OPEN WOMENS

 1 Aubrey Rasmussen 1,000

 2 Savanna Meek 900

The Boys U13 was the first heat of the day and Kieran Spring threw down in the clean morning conditions. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Pollywog Pep talk before the big event. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Clean snap for Ian Honda in the U13 division. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

With clean moves and some power floaters, Gabe Griffin brought home two 2nd place trophies in the U13 and U17 divisions. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

The Eco Pro Phenom Grom tent city. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Contest director Jim Tolliver and helper making things happen. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

 

