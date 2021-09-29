Comp: ECO Pro Grom Phenom Contest Kicks Off 2021 Season

Photos and captions by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

Good vibes, great surfing conditions, awesome competitors and phenomenal sponsorship partners are what made this weekend’s ECO Pro Phenom Grom Surf Competition at Juan Ponce de Leon Park in Melbourne Florida successful. Competitors from all over the US participated in the first 2021 ECO Pro Surf Series. If this competition is any indication of what to expect when PRO Stop 1 is at Ponce Inlet in Daytona Beach on October 3, then we are sure to draw strong competitors in every division.

All our competitors finishing in the top 3 of their divisions each took home an ECO Pro goodie bag worth over $1,000 thanks to our sponsors and partners – La Tortuga Verde in El Salvador provided each of the top 3 winners in each division a hotel gift certificate good for 2 weeks hotel accommodations for up to 4 people; Ocean Grade Living presented a pair of ecofriendly sunglasses to each of the top three competitors in each division as well. And in keeping with being environmentally friendly, Ocean Grade Living also placed bins in front of their tent to collect recyclable materials. Shirts were also handed out from Daniel Martinez Law, the Fight Lawyer; Catalyst; and ECO Pro/Future 6 to all finalists.

“This weekend would not have been as successful had it not been for our new Board of Directors,” said Jim Tolliver, President of the Board. “They worked hard securing sponsors, partners, in kind donations in addition to organizing the event,” added Tolliver.

The Board of Directors includes Marisol Moreno, Vice President and Marketing Director; Donny Ottofaro, Vice President and Treasurer; Bryan Craig, Event Director; Evan Miller, Special Projects Director; Willey Gilreath, Competition Director; Cesar Saiz, Competition Director; Eric Worley, PR Director; Corey Howell, PR Director; Stephanie Brown, Staff Photographer; Jesse Hall, Surfing Director. Each board member brings their own special niche in their field of expertise making this year one of the best season’s yet.

Mark your calendars and sign up early for the October 3, 2021, Ponce Inlet, Daytona Beach ECO Pro for Pro Stop #1. Space is limited so don’t get shut out! EcoProSrf.org

BOYS U13

1 Teddy Wittemann 1,000

2 Shea Edwards 900

3 Kole Mazzarella 810

4 Sebastian Peters 729

5 Cash Watters 656

5 Jake Griffin 656

7 Ian Honda 531

7 Joonas Autero 531

9 Merrick Pranckun 430

9 Beckham McCart 430

9 Kiva Gilberts 430

9 Kieran Spring 430

13 DC Lewis 282

13 Gianni DePauw 282

13 Kai Peters 282

BOYS U17

1 Beckham McCart 1,000

2 Evan Tyson 900

3 Reef Coote 810

4 Kieran Spring 729

5 DC Lewis 656

7 Kole Mazzarella 531

7 Donovan Vanek 531

7 Ian Honda 531

9 Justin Morris 387

GIRLS U13

1 Daya McCart 1,000

2 Allie Keeler 900

3 Kora Passerelli 810

4 Alyssa Gilreath 729

5 Tali Gilberts 656

GIRLS U17

1 Daya McCart 1,000

2 Kora Passerelli 900

3 Aubrey Rasmussen 810

4 Jordanna Doyle 729

5 Tiana K. Melhado 656

POLYWOG

1 Alyssa Gilreath 1,000

2 Ashley Van Voast 900

3 Zoey Honda 810

4 Mahina Friend 729

5 Leila Okenka 656

5 Arlo Leslie 656

7 Kahlai Okenka 531

7 Asher Worley 531

9 Isabela Martingano 531

OPEN MENS

1 Kedren Ferrero 1,000

2 Evan Tyson 900

3 Reef Coote 810

4 Eric Peters 729

5 Kai Haire 656

5 Gabe Griffin 656

7 Eric Worley 531

7 Jaden McCart 531

9 Nico Derubeis 430

9 Justin Morris 430

9 Stephan Nipple 430

9 Ciaran O’Cleirigh 430

9 Mike Rhoads 430

13 Anthony Woodruff 282

13 Taulman Abell 282

13 Daniel Okenka 282

LONGBOARD OPEN

1 Scott Strigl 1,000

2 Robert Fernandez 900

3 Kaylin Weinrich 810

4 Milena Autero 729

5 Troy Hinson 656

5 Aubrey Rasmussen 656

OPEN WOMENS

1 Aubrey Rasmussen 1,000

2 Savanna Meek 900