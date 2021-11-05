Comp: ECO Pro Event 1, Ponce Power !

Story, captions and photos by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

The first Eco Pro of the season was held at Ponce Inlet on October 3rd in 3 to 4ft waves all day long. The conditions were clean most of the day with the usual afternoon winds picking up a bit, but when it was finals time the wind backed off just a bit and it was on.

Originally slated to start around 8 in the morning, the contest was held up for about 45 minutes before they let the cars on the beach due to a mother turtle laying its eggs. As soon as she made her way back into the water they let the cars onto the beach. The crew scrambled to get every thing set up as quick as they could and the event was on.

Morning high tide with light winds had the best waves of the day and the performances in the water reflected it. As with all Eco Pro events, the caliber of surfing was thru the roof with too many top performances going down all day long. With 65 heats to be run and the clock clicking away, it came down to the last two heats to be run when the beach police showed up saying it was time to go. 6:30 p.m. was the allotted time to be off the beach. The judges’ tents and cars had to be moved back up the beach as high tide was back and washing out every car and tent that was still on the now closed beach. By 6:50 p.m. the contest was over and once again it was a mad dash to break down the venue and head for drier grounds.

The first event of the year was a success. Winners were Chase Modelski in Men’s, Ryan Huckabee in Juniors, Zoe Benedetto in Women’s, and David Spier in Masters. Congrats to all and thanks for another great day of competition. – Tom Dugan –

Eco Pro Stop 1 Results:

Men’s Pro

1-Chase Modelski

2- Noah Schweizer

3- Chauncey Robinson

Junior Pro

1-Ryan Huckabee

2- Carl Burger

3- Braden Kopec

Women’s Pro

1-Zoe Benedetto

2- Kylie Pulcini

3- Ellie Borimo

Masters Pro

1- David Spier

2- Shea Lopez

3- Kent Compayre

Polywog

1- Ashley Van Voast

2-Alyssa Gilreath

3- Leila Okenka

Girls U13

1- Sienna Fleming

2- Marlynn Glaub

3- Lola Fleming

Boys U13

1-Sebastian Peters

2- Vance Weyanat

3- Teddy Wittmann

Girls U17

1- Delaney Spruill

2- Lily Shroeder

3- Marlynn Glaub

Boys U17

1- Carl Burger

2- Logan Radd

3- Gavin Coluccio

Open Womens

1-Ahnikah Patten

2- Delaney Spruil

3- Annie Adams