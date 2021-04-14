Comp: 13th Annual Matt Gray Skate & Surf Memorial Contest

Story by Dane Jefferys

13 years ago Matt “Rasta” Gray passed away at 21-years of age. Matt was a one-of-a-kind human. During his short time on this earth he impacted a lot of people in the North Florida surf and skate community. Like his skating, he lived fast and did a lot in his life. Its like that Grateful Dead song, Box of Rain, ‘Such a long, long time to be gone. And a short time to be there. Matt, never met a stranger and could kick it with anyone. He skated, surfed, was an amazing artist, and his friends and family miss him.

When he passed away we as friends did not know how to cope with a loss. That was the first death of a person our age [we’d experienced] and at first we didn’t know how to take it. Instead of going dark and allowing it to consume us with negative thoughts, we sought out a way to let Matt’s bright, vibrant attitude and personality shine.

After the first year we saw how powerful it was to get the community together. We all agreed that the best way forward was to give back. The skate and surf contest in its 13th year has raised over $125,000 and sent over 20 kids to college with a first-year scholarship for surfing and skating.

The 13th Annual #MattGrayMemorial took place Easter weekend with a ton of good vibes and waves. The Atlantic Beach skate park was electric Friday night and the next morning we were greeted with another fun chest to head high northeaster at the poles. At the end of two days of surf and turf competition this year’s scholarship was awarded to 3 seniors; Eden Lange of St Augustine, Dylan Drieblas of Jacksonville Beach, and Tyler Wagner of Atlantic Beach.

Results:

Open Womens

1.Sophie Falzone

2.Lanea Mons

3.Grace Knoechel

4. Eden Lange

5. Ivy Bradley

6. Audrey Iglay

50’s:

David Stidfole

David Adcock

Tim McIntyre

40’s:

Kai Ferguson

Corey Sapp

Graham Hayes

Richard Haugk

Adam King

Chris Mons 30’s:

Wayne Satterwhite

Dane Jefferys

Eric Rheume

Colin Anderson

Mike Burrell

JC Cox

20’s:

Tristan Thompson

Austin Clouse

Gabe Shumaker

Mason Burk

Josh Motes

Sammy Shook

15-19: