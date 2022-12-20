Space Coast Board Riders Take the Win at the Day of all Days, The Florida Cup x Billabong

December 10th 2022 was all-time in Central Florida. If you weren’t there, by the time you  read this you have probably already seen clips on your social feed or been texted (or called) by a friend who told you all about it. As a surfer, it was one of those days that will be forever burnt into your brain because of the pure beauty displayed by the ocean. As the sun peeked over the horizon you couldn’t help but hear the catchy riff from the Sandals that accompanied Bruce Brown’s famous 1966 surf film, The Endless Summer. It was that good.

“Lines marched in throughout the day thanks to a sub-tropical low in the central Atlantic. The Cape Canaveral Buoy tapped out at 8.4 feet at 16 seconds, some crazy numbers for Florida”. Photo: Dugan

Lines marched in throughout the day thanks to a sub-tropical low in the central Atlantic. The Cape Canaveral Buoy tapped out at 8.4 feet at 16 seconds, some crazy numbers for FloridaAll that swell mixed with a light northwest wind made an epic arena for Stop #4 of the Florida Cup, Millennium Beach Park x Billabong.

Day Of Days at the 2022 Board Riders Florida Cup. Photo: Mez

The early heats belonged to the youth. Due to extreme high tides the contest site was forced to post up on the long boardwalk. It felt like we were watching an event Bells beach in Australia, not Central Florida. Every surfer from every team took sets on the head and gave some extreme effort to position themselves in the wooly lineup. Props to the coaches for getting their kids amped up and ready to tackle the big surf. Kole Mazzerlli’s backside double whammy was a highlight from the early part of the day, and gave the Treasure coast an early lead.

Let’s get this party started ! There was some size for the groms and Kole Mazzerelli set the bar early on by laying down this big boy carve during an early morning heat good for a double whammy score. Photo: Dugan

The Open Women’s division belonged to the ladies from NSB as they battled the conditions and young Auburn Hilley was the standout and MVP of her NSB Board Riders team. Auburn, one of the youngest and smallest surfers, took on some huge sets. Props to her and all the ladies for charging.

North Florida’s Auburn Hilley bringing home the MVP prize and setting another kind of bar for the smallest of groms and gromette’s who somehow paddled out and totally charged this huge swell without fear. There is definitely a new day dawning for east coast women’s surfing when you see a commitment like that. Photo: Mez

From the 50’s division on, the day belonged to the hometown team, the Space Coast Board Riders. David Spier led the charge by double whammying an insane tube-to-turn combo, which skyrocketed Space Coast to the lead.

50’s division competitor David Spier double whammied this backside tube-to-turn combo putting team Space Coast in the lead and, eventually, the win. Obviously 50 is the new 20 if this guys always in-form surfing is any indication. Photo: Mez

The Space Coast squad was lead by CT Taylor their head coach who not only talked the talk but showed what he is capable of doing, paddling out and getting an excellent score in less than three minutes. Impressive to say the very least Ceeter!

Space Coast coach CT Taylor draws it up on the aqueous chalkboard in case you did not get it on the beach or in team meetings. You want to help win this thing and score big points this is a play you need to learn. Photo  here and GIF sequence below by Dugan

CT Taylor By Dugan.mov from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.

Although each team had their highlights and threw a couple haymakers there was no catching the consistent Space Coast team. Huge nerve racking moments included Tommy O’Brien’s last wave heroics that solidified a solid score for Space Coasts 30’s squad and Evan Gieslman’s insane fin blast that almost scored him the best double whammy of the day.

Tommy O’Brien railing it during the late afternoon stages of the Florida Cup and coming through for his team’s final victory. Photo: Mez

Our thoughts and prayers go out to David Chambers who broke two ribs and punctured his lung on a heavy wipeout in his heat. We hope you heal up quick, Chambers!

Huge thank you to Space Coast for hosting the event, Butchy Bouchard and Billabong for being the presenting sponsor and Long Doggers for the epic lunch. Cracking a few cold Fat Tires and talking story in the parking lot after a day like Saturday was one we won’t forget for a long time. – Dane Jeffreys –

Team Treasure Coast’s, Logan Hayes cleared for take off on the space coast and boosting one the best air’s of the event. Photo: Dugan

The Florida Board Riders is pleased to announce the formation of a grassroots organization meant to brighten the future of surfing in beach communities in the Sunshine State and beyond with chapters forming up coast s well. A staple of surf communities around the world, Board Rider clubs foster fun, safety, self-esteem, ocean and environmental-stewardship, and community engagement for surfers of all ages through friendly competitions and other events.

Team Space Coast hoisting yet another event win and is the East Coast Board Riders most winningest team. Photo: Dugan

2022 Florida Cup Final Standings :

1 ) Space Coast Board Riders Club 158.44 total points

2 ) New Smyrna Beach Board Riders Club 106.44 total points

3 ) Treasure Coast Board Riders Club 78.43 total points

It’s always a plus when you can have the talents of a former World Champion on your roster both in the water ripping and on the beach cheering you on. CJ Hobgood’s fully committed bomb drop floater had the beach and his fellow competitors in an uproar. Photo here and GIF sequence below by Tom Dugan

CJ Hobgood By Dugan.mov from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.

Eye of the tiger, competitive roar of a lion. The fire still burns bright brightly within CJ’s contest soul. Photo: Dugan

Head Coach Michelle Flores with perfect timing repping the Treasure Coast. Photo: Bobby Schutz

Outside! Millennium Park firing. Photo: Dugan

The Photo Pit. Photo: Dugan

Space Coaster Beckham Mc Cart holding his rail on the hunt for an inside barrel. Photo: Mez

Unidentified Treasure Coaster stylin’ and profilin’ with textbook form. Photo: Mez

Jeremy Johnston with one of the raddest turns of the event for the Smyrna crew. Photo: Bobby Schutz

Post Hurricane Nicole beach front at high tide at Millennium Park during the 2022 Florida Board Riders Cup. Photo: Mez

Noa Schweizer strikes the Babe Ruth pose pointing to the direction where this turn will be taking him- a home run point total. Photo: Dugan

CJ’s no grab, no look inside barrel. Photo: Mez

The “Shred Doctor”, Cory Howell carves a superb turn for Team Space Coast. Photo: Dugan

The bleacher seats. Photo: Mez

South Florida Board Riders, Jon Jon Caliano with a solid double whammy move for his team. Photo: Dugan

And speaking of South Florida, Dave Begley turns up the Miami heat full blast. Photo: Mez

CJ Hobgood and Eric Geiselman sharing the unbridled stoke, camaraderie and good times that are the hallmark of East Coast Board Rider gatherings. Photo: Dugan

CJ Hobgood’s unbridled surfing is still, inarguably, World Tour caliber. Photo: Mez

Derek Gomes repping South Florida Board Riders with power to spare. Photo: Mez

It was pretty much fait accompli by the time Chauncey Robinson went out and threw some hammers for Space Coast late in the event but the guytook nothing for granted gave it everything he had. Photo: Mez

Chauncey’s double shaka claim for a high scoring, double whammy ride. Photo: Mez

MVP Dave Speir say’s a few words. Photo: Dugan

Treasure Coast coach Michele Flores carving the shittake out of this late arvo setion. Photo: Dugan

Beach scene. Photo: Dugan

Jeremy Johnston’s, one of the events in form competitors, deep gouging power carve racking up more points and more respect for one of Smyrna – and the East Coast’s – best ever surfers. Photo: Dugan