D-Glenn Takes Out O’Neill / Sweetwater Pro-Am! Bonus Photo Gallery!

August 28, 2019 • Competition, East Coast Contests

14th Annual O’Neill-Sweetwater Pro/Am Surf Fest Recap by Adam Jara

All photos by: Chandler Brock Hatch Photography

Last weekend, the 14th Annual O’Neill Sweetwater Pro-Am Surf Fest took place in lovely Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. This year’s event saw a great turnout, attracting more than 240 professional and amateur athletes from across the United States, Central & South America, and Barbados. We had a fun little swell throughout the weekend. However, the weather was a bit problematic with the continuous line of thunder storms coming up from the south. 

A quintessential, barrier island Right Coast surf town if ever there was one, beautiful Wrightsville Beach as seen from the air.

Regardless of the weather, the surf competition, music & art fest and vendor activations were fun and successful. All the sponsors: Red Bull, O’Neill, Reef, Nixon, Eastern Skate Supply, Oakley, WRV, Sweetwater, Stance, Pacifico, and several local companies provided activities, drinks, and swag for the competitors and spectators throughout the three day event.  One of the first activations was the Hyperfreak Hydro Velcro Challenge where participants tossed velcro covered pigs and chickens onto a wall. Winner, winner chicken dinner if the contestant stuck one!

Pro division winner from Florida, Daniel Glenn who impressively sit’s at number nine on the North American QS and is a true east coast Dark Horse.

We were excited to have Reef, leader in the sandal industry, join the event this year and team up with the Surfrider Foundation to host a beach cleanup on Saturday during the event. Always nice to help keep Wrightsville’s beautiful beaches trash free!  O’Neill’s team, Cory Lopez, Brett Barley, Robbie McCormick, Jake Kelley, Charles Oblinger, Kai Barton, Hunter Clark, and Cole Devaney, signed posters and gave out swag to all the kids.

O’Neill east coast Big Dogs ( l-r) Cory Lopez, Robbie Mc Cormick and Brett Barley signing for the stoked grom’s and spectators.

We saw some explosive surfing going down on Saturday and on Sunday we moved into the man on man quarters and semis.  There we saw  Robbie McCormick vs Daniel Glenn in semifinal number one and Josh Burke vs Evan Geiselman in the other semi. The final came down to two Florida natives Evan Geiselman and Daniel Glenn. It was a neck-and-neck twenty five minute final, with Geiselman throwing a Hail-Mary rotation at the end which wasn’t quite enough to earn him the win.

Champion Daniel Glenn has been competing in the O’Neill/Sweetwater Pro-Am for 11 years. With the nice weather on Sunday the beach was packed to see the finals and the groms for the Guppy Division hosted by WB Surf Camp. After the guppies were finished catching waves, they all hung out on the beach to watch the pro final and meet the 14th Annual O’Neill/Sweetwater Pro-Am Champ, Daniel Glenn!

Happy little school of guppy’s with pro winner Daniel Glenn. Is there a future O’Neill / Sweetwater Pro-Am champ in this frame?

By Adam Jara

Results 14th Annual O’Neill-Sweetwater Pro/Am Surf Fest:

Pro Final Results: 

  • Daniel Glenn
  • Evan Geiselman
  • = 3rd Robbie McCormick & Josh Burke
  • = 5th Renan Peres & Killian Garland & Luke Gordon & Cole Albes
  • =9th  Cory Lopez & Jake Kelly & Elijah Fox & Kei Kobayashi
  • = 13th Gabriel Morvil & Bo Raynor & Logan Hayes & Gabriel Farrias

Second place pro division and winner of the Nixon Most Radical Maneuver award, Evan Geiselman.

Amateur Final Results:  

Guys 14/younger Short board: 

  • Charles Oblinger
  • Blayr Barton
  • Tucker Collins
  • Owen Carter

Charles Oblinger, first place Guys 14 / younger short board.

Guys 15/older Short board: 

  • Owen Moss
  • Owen Carter
  • Owen Wrenn
  • Charles Oblinger

Owen Carter, second place Guys 15 / shortboard.

Guys Open Long board: 

  • Bradley Rose
  • Nolan Isenhour
  • Brycen Jernigan
  • Dakota Cottle

Girls Open Short board: 

  • Bree Labiak
  • Leah Thompson
  • Grace Muckenfuss
  • Katelyn Sewell

Girls Open Long board: 

  • Gabby Viorel
  • Kylee Heath
  • Bree Labiak
  • Bailey Kiser

Open Soft Top: 

  • Joel Luteran
  • Rob Cordero
  • Josh Gans
  • Sam Felton 

Moorehead City’s Captain Rob Cordero’s soft top antics garnered him a respectable second place in the Open Soft Top. Some place JOB and Ben Gravy smile.

Guppy stoke!

Micah Cantor always goes big even when it’s small. One of the ripping-est young surfers around right now.

The Beech & Beach Show with two of the coolest surf cat’s you will ever meet – golden voiced announcer and stoked local Mike Beech and Sweetwater Pro-Am event spark plug and Energizer Bunny, O’Neills Brad Beach.

Barbadian Josh burke, like his father before him, former top 80’s-90’s pro Alan, are fixtures at east coast pro comps and considered honorary Right Coasters. Josh wailed his way to an equal third in an extremely stacked division.

Pro division ripper Jake Kelley.

Judges tower? More like a skyscraper! These guys do it right.

Oh yeah, we’d take this one!

D-Glenn again getting the victory bubbly bath from Eric Geisleman who’s experienced more than a few fermented grape showers himself.

Glenn again ripping the bag out of this wave.

EG getting some extra schwag with a beautiful Nixon watch for his Nixon Most Radical Maneuver award with O’Neill’s Brad Beach.

Brody Sale.

Charles Oblinger, he ain’t heavy, he’s my brother.

Cali pro Killian disengaging the rail and throwing out the tail.

The huge smiles on these two gromette’s faces pretty much sums up the O’Neill / Sweetwater Pro-Am mission statement- leave ’em stoked!! Until next year y’all…

