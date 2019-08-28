D-Glenn Takes Out O’Neill / Sweetwater Pro-Am! Bonus Photo Gallery!

14th Annual O’Neill-Sweetwater Pro/Am Surf Fest Recap by Adam Jara

All photos by: Chandler Brock Hatch Photography

Last weekend, the 14th Annual O’Neill Sweetwater Pro-Am Surf Fest took place in lovely Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. This year’s event saw a great turnout, attracting more than 240 professional and amateur athletes from across the United States, Central & South America, and Barbados. We had a fun little swell throughout the weekend. However, the weather was a bit problematic with the continuous line of thunder storms coming up from the south.

Regardless of the weather, the surf competition, music & art fest and vendor activations were fun and successful. All the sponsors: Red Bull, O’Neill, Reef, Nixon, Eastern Skate Supply, Oakley, WRV, Sweetwater, Stance, Pacifico, and several local companies provided activities, drinks, and swag for the competitors and spectators throughout the three day event. One of the first activations was the Hyperfreak Hydro Velcro Challenge where participants tossed velcro covered pigs and chickens onto a wall. Winner, winner chicken dinner if the contestant stuck one!

We were excited to have Reef, leader in the sandal industry, join the event this year and team up with the Surfrider Foundation to host a beach cleanup on Saturday during the event. Always nice to help keep Wrightsville’s beautiful beaches trash free! O’Neill’s team, Cory Lopez, Brett Barley, Robbie McCormick, Jake Kelley, Charles Oblinger, Kai Barton, Hunter Clark, and Cole Devaney, signed posters and gave out swag to all the kids.

We saw some explosive surfing going down on Saturday and on Sunday we moved into the man on man quarters and semis. There we saw Robbie McCormick vs Daniel Glenn in semifinal number one and Josh Burke vs Evan Geiselman in the other semi. The final came down to two Florida natives Evan Geiselman and Daniel Glenn. It was a neck-and-neck twenty five minute final, with Geiselman throwing a Hail-Mary rotation at the end which wasn’t quite enough to earn him the win.

Champion Daniel Glenn has been competing in the O’Neill/Sweetwater Pro-Am for 11 years. With the nice weather on Sunday the beach was packed to see the finals and the groms for the Guppy Division hosted by WB Surf Camp. After the guppies were finished catching waves, they all hung out on the beach to watch the pro final and meet the 14th Annual O’Neill/Sweetwater Pro-Am Champ, Daniel Glenn!

Results 14th Annual O’Neill-Sweetwater Pro/Am Surf Fest:

Pro Final Results:

Daniel Glenn

Evan Geiselman

= 3 rd Robbie McCormick & Josh Burke

Robbie McCormick & Josh Burke = 5 th Renan Peres & Killian Garland & Luke Gordon & Cole Albes

Renan Peres & Killian Garland & Luke Gordon & Cole Albes =9 th Cory Lopez & Jake Kelly & Elijah Fox & Kei Kobayashi

Cory Lopez & Jake Kelly & Elijah Fox & Kei Kobayashi = 13th Gabriel Morvil & Bo Raynor & Logan Hayes & Gabriel Farrias

Amateur Final Results:

Guys 14/younger Short board:

Charles Oblinger

Blayr Barton

Tucker Collins

Owen Carter

Guys 15/older Short board:

Owen Moss

Owen Carter

Owen Wrenn

Charles Oblinger

Guys Open Long board:

Bradley Rose

Nolan Isenhour

Brycen Jernigan

Dakota Cottle

Girls Open Short board:

Bree Labiak

Leah Thompson

Grace Muckenfuss

Katelyn Sewell

Girls Open Long board:

Gabby Viorel

Kylee Heath

Bree Labiak

Bailey Kiser

Open Soft Top: