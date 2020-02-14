Big News! Support The ESA All-Stars, Win A Savage Surfboard!

The Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) is proud to announce its 2020 ESA All-Star Team made up of the best up-and-coming surfers along the entire Eastern seaboard and the Gulf coast of Florida.

Team members gain valuable training from world-class surf coaches, travel as a team building life-long relationships and become exposed within the surfing industry through the ESA.

The All-Star Team members hail from all over the East Coast as well as the Gulf Coast of Florida and were showcased on stage at the surf industry’s biggest trade show of the year, Surf Expo, as well as being introduced and acknowledged at the East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame’s ceremony.

“The ESA All-Star Team represents some of the best amateur surfers from the organization,” said Michelle Sommers, ESA’s executive director. “They were chosen based on several factors which included their surfing achievements, sportsmanship and dedication to represent the ESA.”

While the ESA All-Star Team consists of members age 14-17, the ESA Developmental Team is for those future All-Stars who are 13 and under. Coach Jason Motes and the ESA All-Star Team Committee saw that creating the team atmosphere at the younger ages proved beneficial for better sportsmanship and skill coaching.

In other ESA big news and happenings you can help support the Eastern Surfing Association’s 2020 All-Star Team by purchasing a chance to win a custom-shaped Savage Surfboards surfboard.

According to Savage owner / shaper Kenny Briel, “The Savage Surfboard goal in 1982 was and is still today to provide a product that is totally enjoyable and functional to all customers from novice to advanced professionals whether it’s a stock board or custom order. We are stoked to be able to help the All-Stars and the ESA organization.”

Board Raffle Details:

Custom polyester shortboard

6’6 and under

Clear

Shipping is not included.

If near one of our dealers, board can be dropped off at that shop at no charge for the winner to pick up.

To purchase your $20. raffle ticket to try and win a beautiful, made in America Savage Surfboard click on the link below to enter:

https://go.rallyup.com/322e74

Winner will be picked on March 16, 2020.

Check-out the ESA All-Stars in action in the video below and head over to the ESA website at https://www.surfesa.org to follow all the organizations latest news or for information on how to join the worlds longest running, most successful ( 18 world champions and counting ) amateur surfing / competition training organizations ever.