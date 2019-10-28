Big News! Register Now For 2019 Tommy Tant Memorial Surf Classic!

The 19th annual Tommy Tant Memorial Surf Classic is back in Flagler Beach, Florida on November 2–3, 2019 with gnarly surfing action from top pro’s and gen next up and coming gloms, family fun, and cheering crowds. The entire weekend is free to the public so spectators are welcome to attend both days of competition with contestant registration ending this Wednesday, October 30th and click on link here for sign up at https://tantmemorial.surfsignup.com

The Tommy Tant Memorial Surf Classic celebrates the life of Flagler Beach local, Tommy Tant, who passed away in 1998 from an aortic aneurysm. Over 300 surfers are set to compete in three pro divisions, five open divisions, and nine amateur divisions, attracting thousands of spectators. Out of the water, the community support of the event was evident with the jam-packed kickoff celebration, art, and music. Local vendors, artists, and organizations will line the boardwalk offering food, clothing, surf gear, and crafts.

All proceeds from the weekend benefit the Tommy Tant Memorial Scholarship Fund, the Flagler County Food Bank, and the National Marfan Foundation. Every year, the Tommy Tant Memorial Surf Classic awards scholarships to local high school and college students who volunteered throughout the weekend. A donation is also made to the Flagler County Food Bank that provides meals to local families during the holidays. Furthermore, the event makes a donation to the National Marfan Foundation to raise awareness and support for familial aortic aneurysms, a connective tissue disease that affects the Tant family.

Surfers at all skill levels are welcome to enter the contest by Wednesday, October 30, including the popular “tadpoles” division which features young groms hitting the waves with the help of their families. There will also be beach entry into the contest during the weekend on a first come, first serve basis. Students are encouraged to apply for the scholarship and volunteer team by Friday, October 25.

A Kickoff Celebration will be held at Tortugas Kitchen and Bar in Flagler Beach on Friday, November 1 (7pm), featuring dinner and a live auction with Orlando Magic tickets, Hammock Beach golf getaway packages, and an exclusive Channel Islands surfboard. The annual Paddle Out Ceremony will be held at 12 noon on Sunday November 3 to honor the memory of Tommy Tant and other surfers from the community. A Sunrise Service will be held on Sunday, November 3 (7am) on the Flagler Beach Boardwalk with worship and prayer. All are welcome to attend.

Complete details are available on the website, tommytant.com.