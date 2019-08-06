Big News! Register For ESA Champs By August 8th Here!

If you have qualified for the ESA’s 2019 East Coast Championships – aka “Eastern’s” – and have not yet locked down your guaranteed slots to one of the worlds epic amature competitions you ain’t got much time or about 48 hours.

The event is scheduled for September 15th through the 21st at the iconic Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head, North Carolina and here is the tentative time frames, weather, hurricanes and surf permitting:

August 9th is the sign-up deadline and, if you have any questions regarding your eligibility, read here from the ESA official website: Eligibility: Competitors signing up for the 2019 Easterns® are only eligible for those divisions they competed in at the 2019 Regionals. Please check the 2019 ESA Regional Rankings to see if you earned a slot or must apply for an alternate slot to the 2019 Easterns®. Competitors must sign-up before the August 8 deadline in order to reserve their slot. Any competitor applying for entry whose membership expires on or before September 30, 2019, must renew their membership along with their entry form and fee. To do so please pick your district and renew your membership at esa.surfsignup.com

Here also is some boilerplate sign up info from the surfesa.org website: Entries for both invited and alternate competitors must be received by the Eastern Surfing Association on or before 11:59PM on Thursday, August 8, 2019 through Surf Signup online or by postmarked mail. Online or mail entries not received or postmarked by the Eastern Surfing Association on or before 11:59PM on Thursday, August 8, 2019 may be considered a late paid alternate. Note: There will be a $20 Late Fee for entries received after August 8, 2019.

Tentative Schedule:

Adults – Sept 15, 16, 17.

Open SB, BB, & SUP – Sept 17.

Youth (Under 18) – Sept 18, 19, 20, 21.

(Saturday, September 21 to be used as an emergency backup day only!)

For every jot and tittle regarding the ESA’s Big Dance hit this link here https://esachampionships.surfsignup.com

In other words, GET ON IT!

ESA’s 2019 Regional Championships Recap – Southeast, Mid-Atlantic & Northeast from Eastern Surfing Association on Vimeo.

