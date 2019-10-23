Kanoa Wong & Co. Go Full Volume At O’Neill Grom Champs!

Photos and story by Jason Hoover @hoovtangclan / presented by WRV
The 2019 O’Neill East Coast Grom Tour wrapped up its third season last weekend in challenging 4-6 foot conditions at the historical Cape Hatteras Lighthouse in Buxton, North Carolina. The Tour includes nine contests spread out between New Jersey and Florida, and consists of competitors ranging in age from 5-17 representing states from New Hampshire to Florida. Whttps://www.easternsurf.com/wp-admin/edit-tags.php?taxonomy=post_tagith $500 on the line for 1st place in all divisions except push and go ($250 for the little groms is a lot of cash!) and a brand new AJW surfboard for 2nd place, the kids were sending it at full volume all weekend!
Throughout the two-day event, the crowd on the beach witnessed some of the best young talent on the East Coast pushing themselves in proper Hatteras surf. Sandbridge local, Kanoa Wong took to the air and also put his rail game on display to walk away with a whopping thousand bucks and killer prize pack by earning the top spots in both Open Shortboard and Boys 14-17! Other notable performances were on display by Kai Westcoat, Reid Largin, and Charles Oblinger.
In the crowd favorite push and go, Asher Craft made some nice turns to earn the $250 cash prize, edging out fellow mini groms, Finn Collins, JB2, and the only tiny wahine in the push and go, VB charger Brynn Johnson. The U10 division final was a barn burner, with Luke Lopez narrowly edging out Everett Nipper and Dane Costa. Luke’s dad, former top world tour contender Cory Lopez, chaired his son up the beach while grinning ear to ear!
ESA All-Star Tucker Collins had the crowd frothing during the Boys Open Longboard final, coming away with the top prize and the Nixon Hottest Wave Award for a 9.83 nose ride to sweeping turn/floater combo! Dorian Costa used his smooth style to pull into 2nd place overall, with Bear Von Horn and Nicolas Gardella rounding out the top 4. The Boys’ 11-13 division saw Outer Banks local William Deane continue his winning ways with a technical style that is constantly evolving. New Jersey’s Ethan Dunn stayed busy in the water to come in 2nd, followed by Miles McCall and Zach Starr.
On the girls’ side, it was an ESA All-Star battle in both shortboard and longboard for the top spots, with the dynamic sister duo of New Jersey locals Morgan and Audrey Iglay, along with Va Beach local Camden Hoover, Kill Devil Hills local Maili McManus, and Jersey shredder, Marina Zappone. Audrey Iglay edged out her sister to claim the shortboard prize, and Camden Hoover danced on her single fin log to earn the longboard victory. The hand shaped surfboard awards by AJ Jackson were a beautiful addition to the prize packs, and they were created with actual surfboard foam.
Event co-founders / directors, Phil Jackson and Seth Brody’s ECGT contest series, and it’s championship grande finale at the Mecca of East Coast surfing, continues to build each successive season into what is fast becoming one of the most looked forward to events of the year and we look forward in great anticipation to see what is in store for the 2020 season! – Jason Hoover –
Results 2019 O’Neill East Coast Grom Tour Championships:
Parent Assist Push in
1st – Asher Craft
2nd – Finn Collins
3rd – JB2
4th – Brynn Johnson
Open Shortboard
1st – Kanoa Wong
2nd – Dylan Watters
3rd – Jack Madden
4th – Kai Westcoat
Boys’ Open Longboard
1st – Tucker Collins
2nd – Dorian Costa
3rd – Bear Von Horn
4th – Nicolas Gardella
Girls’ Open Longboard
1st – Camden Hoover
2nd – Audrey Iglay
3rd – Morgan Iglay
4th – Marina Zappone
Girls’ 17U Shortboard
1st – Audrey Iglay
2nd – Morgan Iglay
3rd – Camden Hoover
4th – Maili McManus
Boys’ 14-17
1st – Kanoa Wong
2nd – Charles Oblinger
3rd – Reid Largin
4th – Dylan Watters
Boys’ 11-13
1st – William Deane
2nd – Ethan Dunn
3rd – Miles McCall
4th – Zachary Starr
Boys/Girls 10U
1st – Luke Lopez
2nd – Everett Nipper
3rd – Dane Costa
4th – Justin McManus
Nixon Hottest Wave Award: Tucker Collins
Elijah Cox Most Stoked Grom Award: Saydee Stiles