 

The Future of Surfing is LOCAL: Florida Board Riders to host second annual Florida Cup Finals March 25th, 2023 in Flagler Beach. Flagler Beach, FL – The Florida Board Riders is pleased to announce the Florida Cup Finals on March 25, 2023 to be held in Flagler Beach. Five teams qualified for the Finals through their placing in the season-long Florida Cup series.

How many crazy good surfers – from groms to gromettes to top pro’s to world champions to seasoned local vets – can you stack onto your roster? This many. Last years Florida Board Riders season winners, Team Space Coast whooping it up for a hard fought 2022 campaign. Stay tuned for full coverage of the 2023 event next week here at www.easternsurf.com. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

The state was separated into two divisions, North and South. Six community- powered team events took place up and down the state. The Florida Cup Finals brings together the top five teams from both divisions, who will compete for the coveted Florida Cup and a spot in the US Board Riders National Championships, held at Lower Trestles in the spring.

2022 Florida Board Riders Cup MVP Dave Speir, 50-something and still crushing it. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphoto

Jacksonville and Flagler qualified from the North Division, while Space Coast and New Smyrna qualified from the South division. The fifth team, St. Augustine, qualified by having the highest remaining point total. The top two finishers from Florida Cup Finals event on March 25 automatically qualify for the US Board Riders National Championship, to be held May 25 – 27, at Lower Trestles in San Clemente, CA.

Team New Smyrna’s Auburn Hillary slayed it in the Open Womens division and walked away with a 2022 FLBR MVP award of her own. Photo Mez @mezapixels

“I was never much of a contest guy, with the Board Riders Club I love the format how it includes everyone of all ages & gender. It builds community, stoke & the future of surfing.” • LanceO Kulcha Shok Music / President South Florida Board Riders Club “This will be my first year attending the Florida Cup and I’m very excited to see the energy and talent these clubs will bring. Competing for your community is not like any other event, its a team effort and every point counts. Emotions will be high to take home the prestigious Cup, bragging rights and to earn their spot into the US Board Riders National Championships at Lowers May 27th (top 2 clubs will qualify).”

South Florida’s Lance ‘ O of Kulcha Shock fame rocks steady during the 2022 Board riders Cup. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

• Darren Brilhart Commissioner US Board Riders Teams from the North division include; Fernandina Board Riders, Jacksonville Board Riders, Ponte Vedra Board Riders, St Augustine Board Riders, Flagler Board Riders and the Daytona Board Riders. Teams from the South Division include; New Smyrna Board Riders, Space Coast Board Riders, Treasure Coast Board Riders, Palm Beach County Board Riders and the South Florida Board Riders.

Team Treasure Coast killer Logan Hayes’s mighty boost during the 2022 Cup. This guys air game is lethal and could factor mightily in the T-Coasts 2023 FL Cup fortunes. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

*** Please note that there is a change in the schedule. We are moving the Open Women’s heat up in the day. We are doing this to align with the West Coast and US Board Riders schedule. Below is a schedule for the day to inform your teams: Schedule: 7:30am 15-19 Team Rosters Due 8:00am  – 15-19 Heat 9:05am – 14 & Under Heat 10:10am – Open Women’s 11:15pm – 50’s Heat 12:20pm – 40’s Heat 1:25pm – 30’s Heat 2:30pm –  20’s Heat

Another Florida Board Rider always seeming to have a big impact on her team is Central Florida shredder, Daya Mc Cart who, along with brother Beckham, brings a great one-two sibling punch to the bottom line scores for Team Space Coast. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

We will be following up later this week with more event specifics; Parking, Lunch, Load in / Set up, POSSIBLE Webcast links and information, and Leaderboard. Last thing, we will be having captains meeting at 7:30a onsite event day to go over the rules once again as the surf conditions may alter some things.

Cross Woodstock with a high school re-union and it’s all smiles, all the time. Except when you’re wearing a singlet of course. World Champ CJ Hobgood and freesurf wizard and ace musician, Eric Geiselman share a moment at the end of 2022 Cup that pretty much sums up the vibe at each and every Board Riders event you go to. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

Interested in starting a chapter in your local zone? Email info@floridaboardriders.com -Sponsor The Florida Board Riders To carry out its mission to foster the next generation of surfers while giving back to the local community, The Florida Board Riders is seeking donations and partnerships. Email dane@floridaboardriders.com -Sponsor a Local Chapter Are you a business that wants to support a Florida Board Riders chapter? Emailinfo@floridaboardriders.com to get connected with a chapter in your area.

While all smiles on the beach, CJ is still a hard charging, fierce competitor at heart and wants to kick your ass in the water. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

The skinny for Saturday ….