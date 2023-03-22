“I was never much of a contest guy, with the Board Riders Club I love the format how it includes everyone of all ages & gender. It builds community, stoke & the future of surfing.” • LanceO Kulcha Shok Music / President South Florida Board Riders Club “This will be my first year attending the Florida Cup and I’m very excited to see the energy and talent these clubs will bring. Competing for your community is not like any other event, its a team effort and every point counts. Emotions will be high to take home the prestigious Cup, bragging rights and to earn their spot into the US Board Riders National Championships at Lowers May 27th (top 2 clubs will qualify).”

• Darren Brilhart Commissioner US Board Riders Teams from the North division include; Fernandina Board Riders, Jacksonville Board Riders, Ponte Vedra Board Riders, St Augustine Board Riders, Flagler Board Riders and the Daytona Board Riders. Teams from the South Division include; New Smyrna Board Riders, Space Coast Board Riders, Treasure Coast Board Riders, Palm Beach County Board Riders and the South Florida Board Riders.

*** Please note that there is a change in the schedule. We are moving the Open Women’s heat up in the day. We are doing this to align with the West Coast and US Board Riders schedule. Below is a schedule for the day to inform your teams: Schedule: 7:30am 15-19 Team Rosters Due 8:00am – 15-19 Heat 9:05am – 14 & Under Heat 10:10am – Open Women’s 11:15pm – 50’s Heat 12:20pm – 40’s Heat 1:25pm – 30’s Heat 2:30pm – 20’s Heat

We will be following up later this week with more event specifics; Parking, Lunch, Load in / Set up, POSSIBLE Webcast links and information, and Leaderboard. Last thing, we will be having captains meeting at 7:30a onsite event day to go over the rules once again as the surf conditions may alter some things.