Big News! 19th Belmar Pro Preview- Will Larry Rock The Jersey Shore?

19th Annual Belmar Pro Dedicated To Scott Goodwin Sept 9-12th By Don Tarrant / Eastern Lines https://easternlines.com

To register for the comp do it NOW at http://belmarpro.com

The Belmar Pro is back, baby and, in true Dirty Jersey style, with a very probable, very possibly hard thumping swell on the horizon from the future Mr. Hurricane Larry.

The models are still coming together at this time but we’re looking at good chance of a cat 3 with most spaghetti models ( forecast ensembles ) leaving dude just out past Hurricane Alley pushing beaucoup swell at the Jersey Shore.

In other words, could be one for the ages and check Surflines most recent tropical forecast by Mike Watson here https://www.surfline.com/surf-forecasts/north-new-jersey/5dbb4a298236730001d77fee/premium-analysis

After the frustrations we’ve all had to deal with the past two summers, including the disappointing cancellation of last years event altogether, it is definitely 100% ON with a full plate of great divisions battling between the areas beach break groins which create some of the best wave set up’s in the state if not the east coast.

It’s a chance for young East Coast upstarts and New Jersey pro surfers to shine in their own front yard and to host all their buds coming to give it a go from out of the state and in some cases other parts of the world and turn them on to the wonders of the un-official NJ State Meal of choice, the Taylor Pork Roll, egg and cheese on a hard roll sandwich.

And don’t forget the ketchup, salt and pepper if you want full, all day sustenance.

On tap are the following tilts: FINS Mens Open, Playa Bowls Womens Open, Blue Moon Longboard Open, Creatures Of Leisure Master Open, SRH Legends ( 50 and up ) Custom X Pro Bodyboard Open and our favorite, The Snot Nose Womens Body Board Open for which we’d like to hereby humbly request both a medium and xxl sized t-shirt for the easternsurf.com staff of two.

This years’ Event is dedicated to Scotty Goodwin, the co-founder of the Belmar Pro, who has passed on leaving both a big hole emotionally in our hearts as well in helping run the event itself, but there are many stepping up inspired by Scotty’s hard work over the years and wanting to put on a stellar pro show the Belmar Pro has long been known for in remembrance to this true Garden State legend.

The Belmar Pro is a highly awaited contest by the Belmar area locals and usually attracts large crowds of spectators that can watch the Surfers, browse the Vendor Village or just enjoy the continuous live music on the Beach stage.

It’s not every day that you get to meet your surfing heroes, but the Belmar Pro is a time when the sport’s marquis athletes are right there to watch, meet, and get an autograph from. In the past, that has included World Tour competitor Dean Randazzo, Shea Lopez, Parker Coffin, Michael Dunphy, Ben Bourgeois, the Guduaskas brothers, Aaron Cormican, Bryan Hewitson, Timmy Reyes, Jeremy Johnston, Shaun Cansdel, Brian Toth, Rob Kelly and former World champion, Tom Curren.

This year the evening’s festivities include a party at the Beach Haus Brewery featuring Predator Dub Assassins on Thursday, Joe’s Surf Shack with live music by Anthony Lee and Thunderherd on Friday. The Official Belmar Pro party will be held on Saturday at 10th Ave Burrito. The live music will be provided by the original Miami Hurricane, DJ Lance-O and Los Gringos. You are 100% guaranteed a rockin’ great time with Lance in the house blasting those heavy reggae beats !

Registration for all events close on September 5th to enter or for more info, go to http://belmarpro.com . – Don Tarrant / Eastern Lines –