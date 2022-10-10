Photos and captions by Dick “Mez” Meseroll @mezapixels *

( * The ESM management would like to apologize for the slight tardiness in getting this comp report posted but, we’re not going to lie to you, the waves have been going OFF the past two and a half weeks since the event ended and well, we played hooky and chased waves. We hope it was worth the wait and you all got some great waves as well- enjoy! – Mez – )

A less-than-ideal sandbar and finicky waves created a lot of schedule changes, lay days and double-beaching, but the ESA was fully prepared for whatever was to be. “We have learned to expect the unexpected whenever we have an event in the Outer Banks,” said ESA executive director Michelle Sommers.

“Our officials were ready to consolidate the schedule and make sure heats were run in the best possible conditions. We had multiple location permits, extra judges, additional equipment and a larger beach set-up to accommodate whatever we needed.” The weather was amazing all week long and Fiona provided waves for competitors of all ages to showcase their skills among the best of the East Coast.

The Adult and Open Longboard divisions kicked off the event a day late on Monday, followed by the youth divisions Tuesday and Wednesday. Surfline’s forecast was showing Thursday to be the best of the week so ESA officials moved the Open, U18 and U16 divisions to the final day, which proved to be the right call.

ESA All-Stars swept the first place trophies across all youth divisions with some claiming more than just one first place title. Central New Jersey’s Audrey Iglay won both Jr Women U18 shortboard and Jr Women U18 longboard divisions, while North Florida’s Lanea Mons claimed the win in both Girls U16 and Girls U14. South Florida’s Marylnn Glaub and Central Florida’s Sebastian Peters took first place in the Girls U12 and Boys U12, respectively.

Lenea Mons was, perhaps, the talk of the entire event after utterly dominating the Girls u16 and Girls 14 divisions with an amazing display of beyond her years fluid rail work and powerful, carving turns punctuated by heavy smashes off the top you would think her slight body frame couldn’t possibly accomplish.But she did. Handily.

“Winning two divisions at Easterns means so much to me,” said Mons. “It’s a tough competition because you have to perform in all conditions and while I’ve come close a couple times, I was hungry to get a win.”

Southern North Carolina’s Fletcher Whittle won first place trophies for Boys U14 and Menehune Longboard. Central Florida’s Teddy Witteman is the Boys U16 champion and Delmarva’s Kai Sommers claimed first place in the Jr Men U18 shortboard.

Southern North Carolina’s Kai Nau won the exciting Open Longboard division, while ESA All-Stars Gabe Griffin from Central Florida and Mako Musilunas from Northern South Carolina took home first place in the Open Shortboard and Open Bodyboard divisions.

“I was so stoked to come away with my first ESA title against strong competitors,” said Griffin. “The waves finally showed up and everyone was ripping on the last day. Thank you ESA for another great event.”

Click here for full results

The ESA also celebrated the life of its cofounder Cecil Lear with a memorial paddle out and viewing of a short film about his legacy produced by Luda Ronky Captures on Monday evening. Cecil’s family, including wife Mary Lou, and a number of East Coast legends like shaper Rick Carrol and writer Matt Walker – both East Coast Surfing Hall Of Fame members of the organization Cecil co-founded with Greg “Da Bull” Noll – were in attendance for the public gathering atop Jennette’s Pier that was sponsored by the Surfalorus film festival.

Click here to view the short film about Cecil Lear

“Cecil will forever be here at Easterns with us,” said Sommers. “We miss him so much, but we know that he will always be with us and send us the waves we need, just like he did this year.”

Special thanks to the Town of Nags Head, Jennette’s Pier, The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau for hosting this event each year.

