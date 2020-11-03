2020 NKF Rich Salick Pro Contest Wrap-Up And Tom Dugan Photo Gallery!

The 35th Annual National Kidney Foundation Rich Salick Pro-AM Surf Festival was held October 10th-12th in Cocoa Beach at the Cocoa Beach Pier. 225 surfers registered to surf in many divisions with the Men’s, Jr. Men’s and Women’s Pro Divisions being the highlights of the contest.

The waves varied each day starting Saturday with chunky 3 to 4 ft waves. Sunday was 2 to 3 ft with southwest winds giving the waves some clean faces and sections. Monday was a foot to maybe two foot with straight offshore winds all day. The three days did not see the best waves the event has had or the biggest, but once again they did remain contestable all three days.

Originally set for Labor Day Weekend, the festival was postponed due to Covid-19 concerns. City officials finally gave the go ahead three weeks prior to Columbus Day Weekend with precautions being taken for the surfers and spectators safety.The big winners at the event were the hundreds of beachgoers out to enjoy the sun and sand with the only problems being the good old Florida rain storms.

Saturday was off and on rain all day and Sunday saw storms at the end of the last heats for the day at around two p.m. Sunday was clear and sunny giving everyone a day of great weather, great finals, and great surfing. All through the event the caliber of surfing was very high with the Pro fields showing the most talent. When you have Ryan Huckabee, William Hedleston, Blake Speir, Corey Howell, and eventual winner Tommy Coleman out surfing you’re going to see some shredding no matter what size waves you have.