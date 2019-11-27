2019 NKF / Rich Salick Pro-Am Contest Report

Story, photos & captions by Tom Dugan

The 34th Annual NKF Rich Salick Pro/Am Surf Festival was held October 11th thru the 14th at the legendary, iconic Canaveral Pier, ground zero in East Coast contest surfing history.

It was the first time in memory that the event was not held over Labor Day Weekend. Due to Hurricane Dorian the contest was held off and rescheduled to October. The dates once again fell on a holiday, Columbus Day Weekend but due to it not being the end of the summer, weekend attendance was a bit off, but all that showed up saw some of the best Pro and amateur surfing on the coast .

The waves for the three days varied from overhead chop the first day, to cleaner four foot waves the second day as the winds started to calm, and perfect three foot clean waves with offshore winds for day three. With the clean waves and offshore winds all the finalists had the chance to show off their best surfing in conditions you could only hope for. The waves almost always show up for the NKF and this year’s final day would have had Rich Salick grinning from ear to ear.

With 29 divisions, plus tandem surfing, every day was a marathon that organizers and judges worked thru to the end. As always Phil Salick was on hand helping out some, taking in the competition at other times, and being there till the end to hand out the trophies and checks to the Pros. The event has raised millions over the years for Kidney research and this year was an added plus to their ongoing fundraising. We look forward to next year being the 35th . – Tom Dugan –

Results for the 2019 NKF

MEN’S PRO

1st Logan Hayes

2nd Tommy Coleman

3rd Daniel Glenn

4th William Hedelston

JUNIOR PRO

1st Tommy Coleman

2nd William Hedleston

3rd Blake Spier

4th Joel Luteran

MEN’S PRO LONGBOARD

1st Saxon Wilson

2nd Fisher Grant

3rd Steven McLean

4th Anthony Flores

WOMEN’S PRO

1st Ave McGowen

2nd Abbie Yates

3rd Kylie Pulcini

4th Maddie Franz

WOMEN’S PRO LONGBOARD

1st Maddie Franz

2nd Mia Larson

3rd Sarah Stotz

4rh Abbie Yates