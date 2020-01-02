Eco Pro Series Final Event Report, Modelski, D-Glenn & Blumenfeld Season Champs!

The Eco Pro Surf Series season 3 finale was held at Paradise Park December 8, 2019 in waste high swell and plenty of welcomed sunshine. Daniel Glenn wins back to back season titles with another victory in the Men’s Pro division followed by Blake Spier 2nd, Corey Howell 3rd, Austin Clouse 4th, Chase Modelski 5th, Mathew Zaccaria 5th, Tommy Grooms 7th at the final Indiatlantic beach competition. Chase Modelski also pulled in the Junior Pro title this season with his 3rd consecutive Junior Pro victory followed by WQS North America top rated Junior Pro Blake Spier with runner up result.

Women’s Pro season title came down to local Coral Schuster edging out Australian Amiya Doyle for the season title. Flagler Beach local Jimmy Blumenfeld was crowned Masters Pro champion by edging out #2 rated Masters Pro Jay Smith (Clever Surfboards). Open Men’s finalist Tommy Printess of Pensacola was crowned Open Men’s champ. Fellow Gulf Coaster Fred Yoder of Sarasota also had a solid day taking 4th in Open Men’s finals and equal 7th in Men’s Pro. Other season champions crowned in the season 3 final included Boys U13 Reef Coote, Girls U13 Jadaya McCart, Girls U17 Carlie Eastwood, Open Womens Aubrey Rasmussen, and Polywogs Jake Fisher.

Eco Pro Surf Series would like to thank their staff at Future 6 Helping Hand, Eco Pro Chairman and Competition Director Jim Tolliver, Event Directors Donny Ottofaro and Jesse Robinson, Contest Directors Skye Robinson, Brian Craig, Mike Bloom, Announcer/Beach Marshal Travis Ajay, Head Judges Jeff Klugel and Gordon Lawson and their sponsors for a successful third year. The 2019 season came with several unexpected challenges but the crew punched right through the walls. “Solid staff and obtaining local support continues to challenge us all but we know these hills we have to climb every season all too well. As we evolve and our team sees and understands our vision for what the Eco Pro will be for Florida, the future for our competitive series grows stronger. We are building on something really special here and those that are involved either working with us, sponsoring the series, or competing recognize that. We can’t ask for anything else.” – Future 6 Founder/CEO and Eco Pro Vice Chairman, Donny Ottofaro.

The 4th season coming in 2020 will tentatively kick off at Flagler Beach in September followed by Melbourne Beach in October, and Jupiter Beach in November. The complete schedule will be released sometime in January so stay tuned with the series at www.ecoprosurf.org. The crew behind the Eco Pro says they are already pumped for the 4th year and a few breaks may see some changes which tend to make things more exciting for everyone. “It’s important we continue to provide Pro competitors a training ground for their WQS and Prime experience. MIxing up breaks is a must but we will always host in North, Central and South Florida giving opportunities to the locals to shine in their backyards and younger competitors the opportunity to improve their skills and experience with ESA and NSSA.” – Eco Pro Founder/Chairman, Jim Tolliver

One thing is for sure, the Eco Pro Surf Series has a solid staff heading into 2020 including Head Judge Jeff Klugel, the F/T return of Contest Director Skye Robinson and Contest Co-Director Bryan Craig. Travis Ajay will remain MC’ing for the team rotating with William Kimball. Adding to the roster in 2020 is one of Florida’s most iconic legends, Trip Freeman, who will work directly with Donny Ottofaro and Jesse Robinson (Future 6 Board Vice President/Eco Pro Event Coordinator) on the business development side. The Eco Pro will also potentially be working with Flagler Beach’s Board of Tourism and a few (unnamed) locals to help make the season opener one for the books!

The One Lagoon Pro results are:

Men’s Pro

1. Daniel Glenn

2. Blake Spier

3. Corey Howell

4. Austin Clouse

5. Chase Modelski

5. Matthew Zaccaria

Junior Pro

1. Chase Modelski

2. Blake Spier

3. Fergus Kelly

4. Reef Coote

Masters Pro

1. Jimmy Blumenfeld

2. Jay Smith

3. Bryan Craig

4. Stephan Nipple

Women’s Pro

1. Coral Schuster

2. Amiya Doyle

Open men’s

1. Jimmy Blumenfeld

2. Tommy Printess

3. Travis Ajay

4. Fred Yoder

Boys U13

1. Beckham McCart

2. Corbin Buckley

3. Teddy Witteman

4. Reef Coote

5. Cash Waters

Boys U17

1. Corbin Buckley

2. Kai Marcano

3. Teddy Witteman

4. Cannon Witt

Girls U17/U13

1. Daya McCart

2. Jeadyn Wagner

3. Aubrey Rasmussen

Open Women’s

1. Aubrey Rasmussen

2. Ana Pacca

3. Jeadyn Wagner

Polywogs

1. Jake Fisher

2. Conner Desouza

3. Kiren Ajay

4. Malia Tolliver

For 2019, the Eco Pro paid out a total of over $7,000 in professional staff and over $14,500 in awards, according to Donny Ottofaro. Mens Pro season champion Daniel Glenn wins a trip to the Mentawai Islands courtesy of Huey Surf Charters while Chase Modelski (Junior Pro season champion), Coral Schuster (Womens Pro season champion), Jimmy Blumenfeld (Masters Pro season champion) all get to find shade in El Salvador courtesy of Metztli Tours. Surf Training Factory also provided 90 days of surf based physical training and a vacation in Orlando for Womens Pro winner, Coral. Chase Modelski also was the recipient of cool $1,000 cash bonus courtesy of McCranels Orthodontics. Other supporters and partners that cannot be forgotten include Brevard based charity Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation, Island Root Kava Bar, Palm Beach County’s Surf Taco, Southern 441 Toyota, Ground Swell Surf Shop, CROWD CONTROL Surfboards, Ultra Finish Painting, Tropical Waters Pool Services, Juno Beach Mobil, Meyer Lucas Team at Compass, Matthias Fretz Douglas Elliman, Laid Right Flooring, Ocean Magic Surf Shop, Ironclad Digital Business Solutions, Nomad Surf Shop, Volusia County’s Granada Surf Shop, Daytona Board Store, Jimmy Hula’s Port Orange, Caton Hosey Insurance, Clever Surfboards, Maui Nix Surf Shop, Backyard Boys Bar-B-Que, Treasure Coast’s TKO Plumbing, Konrady Cutting and Coring and global manufacturer of high performance and eco-friendly blanks Keahana USA.