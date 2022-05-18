It’s been a little slow by their standards out along the shores of the Outer Banks lately but they are obviously dealing with it. Check-out Brett Barley and Jeffrey O’Neils latest Life On Water documentation of a back-to-back swells that were eerily similar to one another and, we are sure, were most welcome. Heres what Brett Says – “–Season 3: Episode 18– Honestly this has been one of our worst ends to winter, going into Spring, that I’ve ever seen… not one legit swell since the first week of February. BUT, we did score some fun surf finally with 2 back to back south swells. nothing crazy, but we were all happy to get back in the water, and back in the tube! Oh… and go over the falls… a LOT. haha!”. – Brett Barley